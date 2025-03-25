21.03.2025, 19:15 40626
Kazakh President sends Nauryz congratulations to heads of state
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State sent congratulatory telegrams on the occasion of Nauryz Meiramy to heads of state, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Berdymukhammedov, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and others.
In his telegrams, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said this spring holiday symbolizing the renewal of nature closely ties the nations with the centuries-long friendship, fraternity and mutual respect. The President expressed confidence that the spiritual values of Nauryz will contribute to further development of interstate cooperation to the benefit of achieving common goals and tasks.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
21.03.2025, 14:17 40101
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Meiramy
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Meiramy, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Adressing those gathered at the EXPO Center, the President said the national holiday Nauryz, Ulystyn uly kuni, is an integral part of longstanding Kazakh traditions. Since ancient times our ancestors celebrated this bright holiday which symbolizes renewal of the life on the day of the spring equinox.
He noted this year Nauryz coincided with the holy month of Ramadan. It is quite symbolic since our traditions are deeply interwoven with religion.
The Head of State highlighted since last year Nauryz is celebrated according to Nauryznama, the new concept for celebrating Nauryz Meiramy, each day of the festive decade is meaningful.
As stated there, according to Naryznama, today is Solidarity Day. He stressed unity and peace were always the most important values of Kazakhstan.
It is rewarding that Kazakhstanis celebrate this spring holiday together, regardless of ethnic and religious differences. Our unity allows to look confidently to the future and continue moving along the path of progress. We are implementing comprehensive reforms, and modernizing the political system of the state. Large-scale economic projects are being implemented. Thanks to the consistent and well-balanced foreign policy Kazakhstan is recognized throughout the world as a respected state, the President said.
The Head of State mentioned Nauryz is closely associated with such values as cleanness and hard work. Since last year Kazakhstan has been carrying out Taza Qazaqstan nationwide campaign involving Kazakhstanis, especially youth. It contributes to the formation of a new ecological culture in society and a new lifestyle.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noticed this year is declared as the Year of Vocational Professions. He said the main goal is to increase the prestige of the working man because hard work is a quality inherent in the most progressive nations.
In conclusion, the President stressed the priority task is to strengthen stability in society at this unstable time.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.03.2025, 11:26 39916
Kazakhstan to build USD 1.35 billion ammonia and carbamide plant
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan plans to build an ammonia and carbamide plant under an investment agreement. The Kazakh Prime Minister, Olzhas Bektenov, signed the corresponding decree, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Following the talks with the ESTA Construction heads on March 4, the Prime Minister tasked the concerned ministries to finalize the investment agreement for the construction of the fertilizer plant within two weeks.
The project will be developed at the grounds of the QazaqGaz and ESTA joint venture Qazesta Fertilizers Ltd. The plant will be built in Mangistau region to provide optimal conditions for exports via the Caspian Sea.
The project cost is 1.35 billion US dollars. The construction will be completed within three and a half years. 400 permanent jobs will be generated, while 3,000 workplaces will be created during construction.
The plant is projected to produce up to 700,000 tons of carbamide and 42,000 tons of ammonia a year.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.03.2025, 17:58 60201
Tokayev briefed on Kazatomprom’s development strategy for 2025/34
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of Kazatomprom Meirzhan Yussupov, during which the company’s new development strategy for 2025/34 was presented, Kazinform News Agency reports.
During the meeting on Friday, President Tokayev was briefed about Kazatomprom’s operating outcomes for 2024 as well as its short- and medium-term objectives and plans.
According to the press service of Akorda, Kazatomprom's uranium production stood at more than 23,000 tons and uranium sales at over 16,600 tons last year. The company posted a record consolidated revenue of 1.8 trillion tenge, a 26% on-year increase. It paid a total of 720 billion tenge in income taxes in 2024, 58% more than a year before.
The Kazakh President was informed about the global nuclear market situation, Kazatomprom’s efforts to seal new deals to supply natural uranium and seek investment projects. It was highlighted that 2024 marked Ulba-FA plant, Central Asia’s only fuel production facility for nuclear power plants, reaching its full design capacity of 200 tons of low-enriched uranium per year.
Kazatomprom revealed its new development strategy for 2025/34, set to boost the country’s mineral resource base. Last year, new licenses were obtained to mine uranium at sites with estimated reserves of 170,000 tons.
During the meeting, Yussupov spoke about the signing of memoranda in rare earth metals processing with Tajikistan, training of personnel for nuclear facilities with France as well as agreements on joint study of uranium exploration projects in Mongolia and Jordan.
President Tokayev was also briefed about Kazatomprom’s social projects for regional development and support, with the company providing over 3.7 billion tenge in 2024.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks relating to continued improvement of Kazatomprom’s operations as well as its part in socially significant projects.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.03.2025, 14:22 77731
Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The Head of State appointed Yerlan Akkenzhenov as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Born in 1979 in Almaty is a graduate of the Adilet Higher Law School and Astana University.
Throughout his career, he worked in the oil and gas industry.
From June 21, 2023, up to the present has been serving as the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.
As written before, Almassadam Satkaliyev was named the new Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.03.2025, 12:37 77411
Super-presidential system of government resulted in political crisis - Kazakh Majilis Speaker
Images | mazhilis.parlam.kz
Tell a friend
Speaker of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, Yerlan Koshanov highlighted the process of modernization of Kazakhstan’s political system in his remarks at the Thursday session of the chamber, Kazinform News Agency reports.
For thirty years, Kazakhstan was a country with a super-presidential system of governance. However, over time, this long-standing model led to a serious political crisis. This was largely due to the excessive concentration of power and wealth in the hands of specific groups and one individual, which frustrated society and hindered the country's development. As a result, three years ago, it became crucial to initiate the modernization of the political system and move away from a situation where all power was concentrated in one hands," Speaker Koshanov stressed.
In his words, in many countries, the transfer and delegation of supreme power to other political institutions still spark various debates and discussions. In Kazakhstan, however, the President, on his own initiative, redistributed some powers and introduced a single seven-year term for a president, thereby ending the era of the super-presidential model.
In other words, the previous political architecture and governing principles were ‘reset’ in the country," said Koshanov. "A completely new model of state-political structure was formed, with an optimal balance between branches of power"".
Now, alongside the President, there are revamped institutions such as the Parliament, Government, Constitutional Court, and political parties, all equipped with the necessary powers and enjoying public trust. Clear contours of a social state are emerging, where every action is imbued with respect for law and order. From this moment on, a Just Kazakhstan is no longer a slogan but a real possibility," the Majilis Speaker noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.03.2025, 20:55 78276
Head of State receives Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
The President was briefed on the country's socio-economic development, work to create new points of growth and implement economic reforms. In January-February this year, the economy grew by 5.4%, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister also reported on the implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State at the fourth meeting of the National Kurultai, concerning the implementation of major infrastructure and energy projects, digitalisation and human capital development.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on flood control measures within the framework of the work of the Republican headquarters. The situation is monitored round-the-clock. Over 37,000 employees and 13,000 pieces of equipment have been trained.
Following the meeting, the President instructed to continue work to support the real sector of the economy, attract investment and improve social policy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.03.2025, 19:30 97311
Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on Tuesday afternoon, Akorda reports.
Bektenov briefed the Kazakh President on the social and economic development of the country, ongoing work to harness new growth opportunities and efforts towards economic reforms. It was stated that Kazakhstan’s economic expansion stood at 5.4% in January-February this year.
The Kazakh Premier also delivered a report on the implementation of the tasks set by the Head of State following the 4th meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress), relating to major infrastructure and energy projects, digitalization and human capital development.
President Tokayev was also informed of flood control measures the Republican Headquarters takes. It was highlighted that monitoring the flood situation round the clock is in place as well as that over 37,000 personnel and 13,000 vehicles are on standby.
In conclusion, the Kazakh President set tasks to continue supporting the real sector of economy, promoting investments and enhancing the social policy.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.03.2025, 17:21 80636
President Tokayev rebukes government bodies at Kazakh Security Council sitting
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chaired the regular sitting of the Kazakh Security Council on Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Telegram channel of Advisor of the President - Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay, Kazinform News Agency reports.
During the sitting, there was a detailed discussion with critical remarks addressed to all relevant government bodies.
The Head of State emphasized the need to strengthen joint and coordinated efforts aimed at countering extremism, terrorism, and enhancing national security in all its aspects.
President Tokayev took the floor to deliver analytical remarks on the state of affairs in those areas, highlighting the critical importance of organizing work based on the concept of "Law and Order".
He stressed the exceptional relevance of ensuring food and environmental security, as well as the development of digital tools and artificial intelligence in order to address the issues of concern for the country's citizens.
The Head of State instructed the Government to focus its efforts on implementing the program for building a Just Kazakhstan in the interests of the entire society.
Earlier, it was reported that during the sitting President Tokayev pointed out that national security strategy development should be assessed by specific results.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
18.03.2025, 19:30Kazakh President highlights continued support for real sector 18.03.2025, 17:2180726President Tokayev rebukes government bodies at Kazakh Security Council sitting 18.03.2025, 20:5578431Head of State receives Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov 19.03.2025, 14:2277886Kazakhstan names new Energy Minister 19.03.2025, 12:3777566Super-presidential system of government resulted in political crisis - Kazakh Majilis Speaker 05.03.2025, 10:35118326Construction of 13 thousand km of motorways planned in Kazakhstan 05.03.2025, 17:38116291President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy 05.03.2025, 14:44115856President Tokayev gives instructions to Ulytau region governor Dastan Ryspekov 04.03.2025, 19:00115116New head of International Information Committee at Kazakh MFA named 04.03.2025, 18:58114776Tokayev instructs to boost standard of living for residents of Turkistan region