Kazakhstan and the United States Sign Joint Statement on the Sidelines of the 69th IAEA General ConferenceKazakhstan and the United States Sign Joint Statement on the Sidelines of the 69th IAEA General Conference
19.09.2025, 11:02 23996
Kazakh President to pay working visit to the U.S.
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to pay a working visit to New York on September 21-23, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State will attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80), hold talks with heads of state and international organizations.
In New York, the Head of State will take part in a roundtable involving the U.S. business captains and meet with heads of global top companies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
19.09.2025, 18:42 23466
Dossayev appointed Deputy Chief of President’s Executive Office
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
By a presidential decree, Yerbolat Dossayev has been appointed Deputy Chief of the President’s Executive Office, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Previously Dossayev held the posts of the minister of economy and budget planning, minister of national economy, Chairman of the Board of JSC National Managing Holding Baiterek, Deputy Prime Minister, Governor of the National Bank. In January 2022, he was appointed the Mayor of Almaty city.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
19.09.2025, 09:00 23696
Kazakhstan ratifies protocol on Baiterek space rocket complex construction at Baikonur
Images | roscosmos.ru
Tell a friend
Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan On ratification of the Protocol of amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on creation of the Baiterek space rocket complex at the Baikonur Cosmodrome dated December 22, 2004, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The construction of the space rocket complex is underway at the Zenit-M launch facility to support launches of the new Soyuz-5 carrier rockets. After the site was withdrawn from lease by the Russian side in 2018, it has been operated by Kazakhstani specialists. Completion of the work is scheduled for May 2028, with the first test flights set for 2025.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.09.2025, 19:38 46351
President Tokayev awards 2025 World Boxing Championships winners
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in an official award ceremony for the winners and prize-winners of the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, where Kazakhstan topped the medal table among 68 participating nations. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the members of the national team on their brilliant performance at the competition, calling it a historic event for the entire country, Kazinform News Agency reports with reference to Akorda.
Addressing the team, the President noted that Kazakhstan’s anthem was played seven times during the championships and the national flag "flew high above the arena."
Our young men and women proved that they are truly the strongest in the homeland of boxing," Tokayev said commending the athletes for their dedication and years of hard work.
Sanzhar Tashkenbay and Mahmud Sabyrkhan became two-time world champions. Torekhan Sabyrkhan and Aibek Oralbay delighted all fans with their outstanding skills. The women's boxing team also demonstrated the highest level of training. Alua Balkibekova, Aida Abikeyeva and Natalya Bogdanova climbed to the top step of the podium, winning gold medals. Nazym Kyzaibay was the first to enter the ring and paved the way for our country's victories. Victoria Grafeyeva and Eldana Talipova won bronze medals. I express my sincere gratitude to all of you. I would like to express my special gratitude to the coaches, led by Kairat Sazhanov and Yeldos Saidali, as well as other professionals", said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.09.2025, 17:12 46776
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supports key initiatives of Religious Leaders' Congress
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
In an era of fundamental changes in the world, it is incumbent upon religious leaders to bring the light of moral guidance and humanistic values to humanity, stated President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the closing of the 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Over the course of two days, you have reached a common understanding of the Congress's future agenda and key areas of work, which were outlined in the joint final Declaration," the President said. "I call on all forum participants, including Goodwill Ambassadors, to actively promote the ideas of this Declaration. I fully support your recommendations to the Congress Secretariat, which include developing a document on the role of religious leaders in combating climate change, as well as universal principles for the responsible use of artificial intelligence from spiritual and humanistic perspectives. I want to particularly note the session organized in partnership with the UN Alliance of Civilizations."
The President of Kazakhstan underscored the importance of protecting religious sites for preserving historical memory, cultural diversity, and humanity's spiritual heritage.
Hosting such an event in Kazakhstan is indicative of the great importance of the Central Asian region in these matters. The Forum of Young Religious Leaders demonstrated that the new generation is committed to continuity and the path of dialogue and mutual understanding. This means that peace has a future. The expert roundtable showcased the importance of synergizing scientific and religious knowledge for a better understanding of the potential of spiritual diplomacy. I deem it necessary to strengthen this area as an essential component of broad international cooperation. The Congress discussed the idea of a unified, neutral, and non-politicized voice of religious leaders for peaceful coexistence. It can become a significant contribution to forming a new, more sustainable and just world order," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
18.09.2025, 13:50 47161
New deputy of Kazakhstan's financial market regulator named
Tell a friend
Dauren Salimbayev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan's Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market (ARDFM), Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
By order of the Head of State, Dauren Niyazbekovich Salimbayev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement says.
Before this appointment, Salimbayev served as Director of ARDFM's Department of Methodology and Prudential Regulation of Financial Organizations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.09.2025, 20:07 67016
Kazakhstan plans to establish unified electronic archive
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Aibek Sydykov presented key provisions of a draft law designed to strengthen the country’s archival system and safeguard its documentary and historical heritage, including electronic records, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to the ministry, Kazakhstan currently operates 231 archives, including the Archive of the Kazakh President and four specialized state archives. Their collections comprise 74,500 holdings with about 27.5 million items. In addition to traditional paper records, an electronic repository is being developed and utilized by government agencies, the quasi-public sector, and businesses.
“There is now an urgent need to integrate electronic documents from various information systems into a unified archive to ensure long-term storage and streamline workflows. The draft law introduces provisions for establishing such an archive, digitizing records, and expanding the conceptual framework,” Sydykov said.
The draft also clarifies new terms such as “electronic archival document,” “electronic copy of a paper document,” “paper copy of an electronic document,” and “document value assessment,” among others.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.09.2025, 16:07 67391
IAEA to Support Kazakhstan Throughout All Stages of Nuclear Power Plant Development
Images | depositphotos.com
Tell a friend
On the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference, Chairman of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy A.M. Satkaliyev held a working meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the talks, the parties discussed key issues related to the implementation of Kazakhstan’s national program for the development of nuclear energy. Particular attention was given to plans for the construction of a nuclear power plant, the development of infrastructure, and the application of nuclear technologies in industry, agriculture, and healthcare.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi commended Kazakhstan’s consistency and systematic approach, reaffirming the Agency’s readiness to provide comprehensive support at all stages of the country’s nuclear program - from site selection and preparatory works to the commissioning of facilities.
The discussions also addressed the rational use of uranium resources, ensuring stable supplies to the global market, and finding a balance between national interests and international obligations. The Kazakh side reported on the establishment of an international consortium for the construction of the NPP, the implementation of research projects, and the launch of a facility for the safe storage of highly enriched uranium (HEU).
The two sides agreed to develop a joint "roadmap" of cooperation, which will provide for structured interaction between relevant IAEA departments and the conduct of missions and activities in 2025-2027. At the conclusion of the meeting, Kazakhstan extended an official invitation to Rafael Grossi to visit the country in order to continue the dialogue and deepen bilateral cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
17.09.2025, 12:10 54161
President proposes peace movement under auspices of Religious Leaders Congress
Tell a friend
At the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the crucial role of spiritual diplomacy on the international stage, Kazinform News Agency reports.
We believe it is important to leverage the potential of spiritual diplomacy within international and regional organizations. I propose a discussion on the idea of a peace movement under the auspices of the Congress, which I previously announced. Religious hierarchies could serve as the moral core of this movement with a neutral and non-politicized call to end violence and seek peaceful solutions," the Head of State said. "This initiative, based on the shared human values of the sanctity of life, compassion, and mercy, can unite not only the broad public of believers, but also politicians, representatives of international organizations, government agencies, experts, and, of course, young people."
The President stressed that the voice for peace must be more persistent and that platforms like the Congress are designed to facilitate this.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
16.09.2025, 19:35 17.09.2025, 16:0767066IAEA to Support Kazakhstan Throughout All Stages of Nuclear Power Plant Development 17.09.2025, 20:0766691Kazakhstan plans to establish unified electronic archive 15.09.2025, 19:4362701Digital tenge to be officially recognized as national currency 15.09.2025, 16:0060061President Tokayev meets MWL Secretary General Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa 01.09.2025, 12:14193226Kazakhstan celebrates Knowledge Day 27.08.2025, 17:21192176Kazakhstan may launch direct flight to Jordan 03.09.2025, 12:38178586Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold 26.08.2025, 21:20154806Electronic queue system to be introduced at Kyrgyz-Kazakh border checkpoints 08.09.2025, 18:47148251President Tokayev tasks to establish Digital Assets Fund