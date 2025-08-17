This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan appoints Commander-in-Chief of Naval Forces
President Tokayev highlights Kazakhstan's achievements in education sector at annual Conference of Teachers
Thanks to these measures, we see growing interest of youth in a teaching career. Some 1,800 holders of Altyn Belgi sign were enrolled to pedagogical programs last year, while this year, their number exceeded 2,000," emphasized he.
This is, of course, the result of a high-quality knowledge and hard work of our children, as well as teachers’ dedication. Recently, I have invited young winners of olympiads to Akorda to personally hand over their awards to them. They have demonstrated the intellectual power of our nation to the entire world. We have many achievements, but we cannot rest on laurels. There is still much work ahead," the Head of State said.
Olzhas Bektenov Inspects Implementation of the President’s Instructions on Modernization of Border Checkpoints with Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Enlightenment
Kazakhstan establishes republican headquarters for combating drug-related crimes
President Tokayev assigns to raise status of headquarters for countering drug abuse
Government allocates 305 million tenge for Caspian Sea Research Institute development
Over 93,000 Students Received Grants in 2025
In 2025, about 113,000 applications were submitted for the competition for state educational grants, which is 9,000 more than last year. This year, 93,232 grants were allocated for training personnel with higher and postgraduate education, including 77,084 grants for higher education. As a result of the competition, 99% of the grants were awarded," the Minister noted.
We are creating a single digital ecosystem around the main recipient of public services - the applicant and the student. This ecosystem covers the entire process - from taking the Unified National Testing with the use of artificial intelligence to online generation of the diploma number," Sayasat Nurbek stressed.
AI, New Programs, and Quality Standards Being Introduced in Kazakhstan’s Schools
The main goal is to ensure that in September, students return to comfortable, bright, and renovated educational organizations that meet modern standards," Gani Beisembaev said.
One of the priority areas of educational work in preschool organizations is introducing children to work from an early age. For this purpose, starting in September, a new pilot project will be launched in 100 kindergartens, covering 12,000 children," Gani Beisembaev said.
- Parent committees will be transformed to develop interaction between the parent community and educational organizations.
- The program will be implemented in all private schools in the country.
- A unified school design code, developed based on the program’s values, will be gradually implemented.
Taking into account the new requirements, today 98% of educational organizations have turnstiles installed, 97% have contracts with licensed security services, 96% are equipped with panic buttons, and 81% are connected to police operational control centers," Gani Beisembaev clarified.
Special attention is being paid to strengthening partnerships between colleges and employers. The practice of dual training is expanding, and the number of enterprises providing mentorship to colleges has increased sevenfold over the year, reaching 4,000. Together with businesses, 10,000 educational programs have already been developed. In the new academic year, 1,500 teachers will undertake internships and enhance their qualifications at enterprises," Gani Beisembaev concluded.
