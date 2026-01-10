Kazakhstan approves digitalization plan for construction sector

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
In 2026, Salaries of Medical Workers in Kazakhstan Will Be Increased and Their Legal Protection Strengthened
A large-scale project implemented on the instruction of the Head of State - the modernization of rural healthcare - is nearing completion. More than 650 medical facilities in rural areas have already been commissioned, significantly reducing the gap between urban and rural healthcare," Timur Sultangaziyev noted.
An ecosystem called ‘eDensaulyq’ is being formed in the sector, and solutions based on artificial intelligence are being introduced as tools to support doctors and improve the quality of medical care," the First Deputy Minister emphasized.
Starting from 2026, an increase in salaries is предусмотрено for employees of infectious disease services and emergency medical care, and liability for violence against medical workers will be tightened. A law has been adopted to improve the system of compulsory social health insurance, providing for a transition to an insurance-based model, expanded population coverage, and the restoration of state control over the quality of medical services," Timur Sultangaziev reported.
