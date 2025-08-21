Bektenov held a meeting on the implementation of the President’s instructions for the development of the rare and rare-earth metals industryBektenov held a meeting on the implementation of the President’s instructions for the development of the rare and rare-earth metals industry
20.08.2025
Kazakhstan expands access to healthcare in villages
Kazakhstan continues to modernize its rural healthcare system. According to the Government, 538 out of 655 planned medical facilities under the national project have already been built, Kazinform News Agency reports.
These facilities are being constructed in villages that previously lacked medical institutions, as well as to replace outdated and unsuitable buildings. The new centers will provide healthcare services to around 1,000,000 rural residents," Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova noted.
In addition to new construction, renovation is underway at 36 regional hospitals and 17 perinatal centers. Pediatric departments have increased their bed capacity by 38%. Around 2,100 units of medical equipment have been purchased for healthcare organizations, raising the level of technical provision from 62% to 86%.
21.08.2025, 19:22 286
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lands in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov at the Manas International Airport, Kazinform News Agency reports.
On August 22, both presidents are expected to hold bilateral talks and attend the 7th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Supreme Interstate Council.
20.08.2025, 16:40 11606
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan develop cross-border tourist route
A new tourist ring route has been developed to connect iconic sites of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Trend.
The large-scale project, aimed at boosting cross-border tourism, will cover more than 15 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and other cultural and natural landmarks. The route is designed to showcase the rich history, art, and nature of Central Asia, offering travelers access to some of the region’s most famous attractions.
In Turkmenistan, the program includes Ancient Merv, the Darvaza Gas Crater, and Kunyaurgench. In Uzbekistan, tourists will visit Khiva’s Ichan-Kala and Dishan-Kala, the Savitsky Museum in Nukus, and ancient fortresses in Karakalpakstan and Khorezm such as Kyzyl-Kala, Chilpyk-Kala, Toprak-Kala, and Ayaz-Kala. The Kazakh segment features the Torysh and Bozjyra valleys, Mount Sherkala, and the Shakpak-Ata Mausoleum.
The initiative is being implemented within the framework of the presidential decree of Uzbekistan "On measures to increase the role and importance of tourism in the economy by dramatically increasing the flow of tourists and accelerating the expansion of the volume of tourist services in 2025-2026," which provides for the creation of joint cross-border routes.
20.08.2025, 11:00 12031
President Tokayev to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
On August 22, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
In Bishkek, the two presidents will discuss the issues related to further strengthening of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and allied relations.
The heads of state will also participate in the meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
19.08.2025, 21:20 12211
Kazakhstan increases production of railway equipment and components
At a Government session, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev reported on the current state of the railway engineering sector, key projects, and plans for its further modernization, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, the production of railway products is one of the key areas in the development of the engineering industry, accounting for 13% of its share. Today, the sector has 60 enterprises, employing more than 8,000 people.
As a result of last year, the volume of production increased by 25% and reached 600 billion tenge. The positive trend continues this year as well: in 7 months, the production of freight gondola cars increased 5 times, and platforms - 2.2 times.
Over the past 5 years, the sector has seen an increase in investment activity thanks to programs aimed at stimulating the renewal of the wagon fleet. Within the framework of supporting domestic producers, the localization level has reached from 35% to 40%. Work on its deepening will continue.
In January of this year, the Stadler Kazakhstan plant for the production of passenger cars with a capacity of up to 100 per year was launched in Astana. The entire production volume has been contracted with KTZ until 2030. The first 51 cars will be delivered by the end of the year," the minister noted.
In Atyrau region, a wagon-building plant with a capacity of 6,000 freight wagons and tanks per year has been commissioned. To increase the level of localization, the investor has begun construction of a foundry, the launch of which is scheduled for 2027. In addition, at the Semipalatinsk Machine-Building Plant, a new line for the production of gondola cars has been launched, and in Ekibastuz, a cluster of enterprises has been formed, specializing in the production of both finished equipment and components.
19.08.2025, 21:00 12391
Simplifying the management process in the railway industry through digitalization in Kazakhstan
At a Government session, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev reported that five areas of digitalization are being implemented in Kazakhstan’s railway industry. The work covers the transition of public services to an electronic format, reengineering of business processes, creation of an innovative ecosystem, provision of passengers with satellite internet, and the introduction of an online transit tracking system, primeminister.kz reports.
This year, the register of public services in the industry has been expanded. A new service - the issuance of a safety certificate - was added. In total, more than 28,000 public services were provided over the year, of which 99% were delivered online.
In addition, the Ministry carried out a reengineering of the industry to improve the efficiency of transportation. Digital technologies are being introduced, such as a digital twin of the mainline network, artificial intelligence for transportation planning, video recognition of wagon numbers, and GPS trackers. These solutions will reduce the number of operational steps by 45% and make process management simpler and more transparent.
As part of the development of the innovation ecosystem, startups in the transportation sector are growing on the basis of Astana Hub. By the end of 2024, their revenue exceeded 4.5 billion tenge, with more than 400 jobs created. One of the key solutions is the multicode transportation automation platform, which helps reduce empty mileage by 10% and increase wagon turnover by 15%.
To improve the quality of passenger transportation, which is one of the priorities set by the Head of State, projects are being implemented to provide trains with high-speed internet.
JSC Passenger Transportation has completed testing of providing trains with wireless internet based on OneWeb satellite technology. Multimedia service equipment adapted to OneWeb satellites was used. The pilot project was implemented on Talgo trains No. 3/4 (Astana - Almaty) and No. 67/68 (Astana - Ust-Kamenogorsk). Data transfer speed is 100 Mbps," the minister noted.
A pilot project has also been launched using Starlink on a train running along the Astana - Borovoye route. After the pilot, the Ministry will consider scaling it up.
In accordance with the President’s instruction to strengthen the country’s transit potential, the Ministry is implementing the Transit information system to track shipments within the EAEU. The system, integrated with the information systems of all member states of the Union, will allow real-time monitoring of cargo and prevent "false transit" schemes. At the first stage, the system will cover about 6% of the entire cargo flow at seven external borders of Kazakhstan.
19.08.2025, 19:25 20171
Prime Minister tasks applying AI solutions in Kazakhstan’s railway sector
According to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, artificial intelligence is capable of calculating possible risks of emergency situations, wear and tear of rail tracks and rolling stock, and offer solutions to such problems, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Today, in his words, special attention is given to the digitalization of the sector with the introduction of automated control system, digital traffic control, and integration of information systems.
He reminded of the recent launch of the supercomputer cluster in Astana, which is capable of generating large amount of data and quality analytics.
In this context, it is important that AI technologies and promising startups are introduced into all sectors of economy, including the railway sector," Bektenov said.
19.08.2025, 14:10 20946
Kazakhstan to draft Intergovernmental Agreement on TITR Development
Kazakhstan will start preparing the Intergovernmental Agreement for Further Development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in the nearest time, Kazinform News Agency quotes Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev as saying at the Government’s meeting today.
In fact we offer the entire world a transit product which includes three components: delivery time, tariff and service. Delivery period along the TITR has been reduced from 53 to 17 days. Tariffs have remained stable in the past three years," the Minister said.
According to him, digital technologies are being introduced to improve service quality. The declaration processing time has been reduced from 8 hours to 30 minutes, while train operation is monitored online.
18.08.2025, 19:20 28431
Government officials in Kazakhstan to embrace new messaging app AITU
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan chaired a meeting of the Digital Headquarters to access the progress of the tasks assigned by the Head of State at the meeting on AI development on August 11, 2025, Kazinform News Agency regions.
During a meeting on Monday, the Digital Headquarters adopted decisions: including the approval of the comprehensive plan for government agencies’ information systems integration; the approval of rules for AI datasets management and the plan for their realization, completion of government data integration using a new hashing method until September 1 and transfer of all data to the Smart Data Ukimet platform before December 1.
The meeting’s participants also decided on the adoption of the national messenger AITU by government agencies officials by September 15.
Today, the Digital Headquarters adopted decisions mandatory for all state agencies and organizations, aimed at increasing information security and public administration work’s efficiency, said Bektenov.
