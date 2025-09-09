08.09.2025, 16:48 6356
Kazakhstan must become a digital country within three years - President
Images | Depositphotos
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his Address to the Nation, instructed to turn Kazakhstan into a digital country within three years, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan is an integral part of the world community, a country located in the very center of the Eurasian continent. Despite global instability, we have taken a decisive step into the era of total digitalization and artificial intelligence. My main mission is to ensure stable socio-economic development and security of Kazakhstan in this turbulent, dangerous time. Our younger generation must live in happiness and prosperity. To achieve this, we, as a united nation, must work diligently. This is our common cause, a civic and patriotic duty. No matter how difficult it may be, we must achieve success. There is no other choice, since the future of the country and the fate of our people depend on it. Therefore, we must approach all reforms with balance and thoughtfulness, paying special attention to their quality implementation," said the President.
The Head of State noted that thanks to large-scale transformations carried out in recent years, the country’s political system has become more progressive and open. The mentality and consciousness of citizens are changing towards greater trust in state institutions. The principles of Law, Justice, and Order are being established in society.
However, according to him, enormous work still lies ahead to modernize society.
Comprehensive economic reforms have been launched in the country. Significant investments are being made in infrastructure construction and the opening of new industries. It is obvious that all these steps are aimed at improving the welfare of the people and strengthening the potential of the country. The rapid development of artificial intelligence is already influencing the worldview and behavior of people, especially young people. There is no alternative, since this process is fundamentally changing the world order and the way of life of all humanity. We must be prepared for this. We need to act decisively, as delay threatens the most serious consequences. Therefore, I have set the strategically important task of turning Kazakhstan within three years into a full-fledged digital country," stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
08.09.2025, 13:01
Kazakhstan’s Parliament may become unicameral
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed turning Kazakhstan’s Parliament into a unicameral body, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Today I would like to share my views on a new political reform that will have a significant positive impact on the future social and economic development of our country in the era of artificial intelligence. I am talking about parliamentary reform. This reform of the highest representative body will be a logical continuation of all previous changes, including the reform of presidential power. We have set a course for building a Fair Kazakhstan, for establishing an open and honest dialogue between the government and citizens in the spirit of a 'listening state.' At the nationwide referendum in June 2022, the overwhelming majority of citizens supported the strategy of large-scale modernization of the state based on the concept 'Strong President, Influential Parliament, Accountable Government.' The events of recent years in our country and beyond have confirmed the rightness of this course. But we cannot stand still; we must think about the future of the country and the generations to come," the President said.
According to him, the topic of parliamentary reform has been openly and behind the scenes discussed in Kazakhstan for at least two decades, and there is nothing secret about that.
This issue remains relevant to this day. Given the development of our state system and the growing level of political culture among citizens, I believe it is possible to bring this extremely important matter to public discussion. The Senate, as the upper chamber of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, was established in 1995 under difficult and unstable political circumstances, when our country had only just begun its thorny path toward building state institutions. Over the past thirty years, the Senate has carried out with dignity and effectiveness its historic mission of ensuring stability in state-building. The upper chamber has been and remains an essential mechanism and guarantor of both the legislative process and other key reforms. I myself had the honor of leading the Senate for ten years, and I have always regarded that work as a great privilege and responsibility. That is why it is not easy for me to stand here today and speak about parliamentary reform. Nonetheless, it is precisely today that I propose creating a unicameral Parliament in the foreseeable future," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
The President stressed that this is a very serious matter, and rushing into it would be inappropriate. The reform should be the subject of thorough discussion within civil society, the expert community, and of course in the current Parliament.
05.09.2025, 17:00
President's annual State-of-the-Nation Address to be broadcast live
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to address the nation on September 8 at a joint session of the Parliament chambers, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Chairman of the Majilis Erlan Koshanov has already signed a decree to convene the joint session of the Parliament Chambers.
In accordance with subparagraph 2 of the paragraph 4 of the Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to convene the joint session of the Parliament Chambers on September 8, 2025 at 11:00 in Astana."
The President’s address will be aired live at 11:00 on national TV channels and on the official social media accounts of Akorda.
05.09.2025, 13:15
Kazakhstan’s oil production grows fourfold over years of independence, President
Images | Akordа
Addressing the solemn ceremony at the Akorda Palace, the Head of State reminded the country’s oil and gas sector celebrated its 125th anniversary last year, and this year is also marked by several significant events, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President said the Atyrau refinery was commissioned 80 years ago. The Shymkent refinery celebrates its 40th anniversary, while the QazaqGaz National Company marks its 25th anniversary. Undoubtedly, all these milestones demonstrate the significance of the oil and gas sector for the country.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted oil and gas are strategically important resources. The country’s oil industry significantly defines the economic value and prosperity of Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan takes the lead in the global oil market. Its oil production grew fourfold and soon will reach 100 million tons a year.
The President stressed that Kazakhstan also pays attention to oil deep conversion.
Three large oil refineries in Atyrau, Pavlodar and Shymkent were modernized to fully meet the domestic market needs. Thanks to the coordinated work, nearly 13 million people got access to piped gas.
The Head of State said unprecedented large-scale projects are underway. A new gas processing plant at Kashagan and the second string of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline are under construction.
05.09.2025, 11:54
Over $1bn in investments to improve Kazakhstan's utility infrastructure
Images | Depositphotos
The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, has announced plans to continue Kazakhstan's tariff reform and implementation of a national project in the energy and utilities sectors. Addressing an extended meeting of the AMANAT Party faction, Bektenov stated that the goal is to fully modernize the country's housing and utilities systems, Kazinform News Agency reports.
This work began as far back as in 2023, continued in 2024 and continues this year. Over two and a half years, over KZT 600 billion in investments were attracted to the modernization of the engineering infrastructure, heating sources, and various utility networks. As a result, depreciation has been reduced by 6.2%. No matter how difficult it is, we intend to continue this work, because we still want to get a state-of-the-art, modernized housing and utilities system," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
Bektenov emphasized that a new national project to modernize the energy and utilities sectors will serve as a continuation of the "Tariff in Exchange for Investments" Program, extending it until 2029.
Thanks to the measures being taken under this national project, we plan to reduce depreciation to 40%. We believe this is a normal state that will allow us to get through the autumn-winter period without issue. We intend to continue this work," he said.
04.09.2025, 17:45
Kazakhstan imposes export quotas to curb rising beef prices
Kazakhstan will introduce temporary beef export quotas to stabilize its domestic market, a decision announced by the Government's Interdepartmental Commission on Foreign Trade Policy and Participation in International Economic Organizations at a session chaired by Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Kazinform cites the Government's press service.
The temporary quantitative restrictions are aimed at curbing price hikes and ensuring a sufficient supply of beef for the domestic market. The quotas will allow major reputable producers to maintain their existing contracts and secure foreign sales markets. The Ministry of Agriculture will issue a respective order to implement the quotas.
Besides, the Commission decided to extend the ban on exporting gasoline, diesel, and certain petroleum products from Kazakhstan by road and rail. This measure is intended to ensure an uninterrupted domestic supply.
Starting January 2026, the hault on exports of light distillates, jet fuel, diesel fuel, gas oils, toluene, xylene, and petroleum bitumen outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) customs territory will also be extended for six months.
04.09.2025, 12:00
Kazakhstan to spend above 60 bln tenge for 1st launch from Baiterek space complex
Images | roscosmos.ru
The deputies of the Kazakh Senate ratified the protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Russia on building the Baiterek space rocket complex at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Senator Bibigul Zheksenbai said the document aims to specify the timeframe for the implementation of the state project, as well as to solve tax and organizational issues.
The protocol provides for the following amendments:
- The start of summer tests is postponed from 2023 to 2025;
- Three guaranteed launches a year will be carried out from 2028 to 2039 instead of two;
- A zero rate of value-added tax is introduced for non-residents;
- The period of validity of tax benefits on corporate income tax for Baiterek JSC is extended from 2028 for 15 years after the commissioning of the new complex.
- The said tax preferences are supposed to raise investment attractiveness and not to lay an extra burden on the budget.
The total cost of the project is 90.8 billion tenge, of which 60.8 billion tenge is planned for 2025. The first launch is scheduled for December 2025.
04.09.2025, 09:00
How Kazakhstan Is Building a Digital Ecosystem
As part of the large-scale digital transformation carried out since 2021, a set of digital solutions has been implemented in Kazakhstan’s ministries aimed at increasing the efficiency of public administration, reducing administrative and corruption barriers, and improving the quality of services provided to citizens and businesses, primeminister.kz reports.
As a result, more than 28 billion tenge have been brought out of the shadow economy, and more than 13 billion tenge of budget funds have been saved. The overall effect of the implemented solutions amounted to 51.3 billion tenge. The time required to provide public services has been reduced 20-fold, and corruption and administrative barriers have been significantly decreased.
A platform-based model of public administration is being introduced, based on the principles of client orientation, transparency, efficiency, and maximum automation. Mechanisms for proactive service provision have been launched, minimizing citizen involvement in the process of receiving services.
A Digital Government Support Center has been established, and the practice of business process reengineering has been introduced in cooperation with the Digital Government Office, providing for analysis, redesign, and scaling of effective solutions.
Today Kazakhstan ranks 24th among 193 countries in the world in terms of digitalization and is among the top ten leaders in the online services index. Already 92% of public services are available online," said Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev.
In line with the implementation of the President’s Address, Kazakhstan is actively introducing G2C (government-to-citizen) digital services that make access to public services faster, more transparent, and more accessible.
The full transition to electronic medical certificates and sick leave forms has eliminated paper document flow, reduced the shadow economy by 7.5 billion tenge, and ensured transparency of the system. The budget savings amounted to 450 million tenge. Telemedicine has opened the possibility of remote consultations and diagnostics, covering 1.5 million services and saving the population more than 13 billion tenge.
Enrollment in kindergartens and schools has been digitized, improving the process by 46%. A child can now transfer from one school to another in just one day instead of five, increasing efficiency by 66%.
Teacher professional development is now faster - automatic selection and digital distribution have reduced the process from two to three months to two weeks, resulting in savings of 119 million tenge. College admission has also been simplified: online applications and automatic verification of preferential status have reduced document processing times from five days to thirty minutes.
University admissions and dormitory placement have also been implemented online - a unified service allows applicants to submit documents, register with a clinic, complete military registration, and obtain a dormitory place. The introduction of the electronic Unified National Test (UNT) certificate has saved the budget 83 million tenge and saved citizens more than 300 million tenge.
For road users, the e-accident protocol has been introduced: a mobile service allows accidents to be recorded without police involvement. Now insurance payments are made in 5 days instead of 40, with an economic effect of 516 million tenge.
Enforcement proceedings have been automated - cases are initiated automatically, notifications are sent via SMS, and the involvement of private enforcement officers is excluded. This ensures annual savings of 2 billion tenge.
Digital notarized powers of attorney can now be obtained via video call, significantly increasing the number of issued documents and simplifying the process for citizens.
To improve the targeting of social support, the "Social Wallet" project has been implemented. The first block - free and subsidized meals - has been introduced in 2,369 schools, and the "Business Wallet" for accounting of hot meals is operating in 3,950 schools.
We are implementing digital solutions in the social sector. The ‘Social Wallet’ project allows us to monitor the provision of free meals, eliminate false reporting, and use budget funds more efficiently. Today this tool is being scaled up and implemented in all schools of the country," added Zhaslan Madiev.
03.09.2025, 21:10
New Vice Minister for Emergency Situations named
Images | primeminister.kz
By the Decree of the Kazakh Government, Yerbolat Sadyrbayev has been appointed Kazakh Vice Minister for Emergency Situations. He previously served as head of the State Institution Kazselezashchita under the Ministry for Emergency Situations, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Yerbolat Sadyrbayev was born in 1982 in the Zhambyl region.
He holds a PhD degree in Public and Local Administration. He graduated from the Dulaty University, the Kazakh State Law University, and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2009- 2010 he served as Advisor to the Administrative Office of the President of Kazakhstan. In 2014-2019 he held the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the Almaty city court.
