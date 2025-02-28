Kazakhstan names new First Vice Minister of National Economy

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with the Chairman of the Board of one of the leading metallurgical companies in China Fujian Hengwang Investment Co., Ltd Zeng Zhaoqiang, primeminister.kz reports.





Discussed the implementation of agreements reached on the margins of the Kazakh-Chinese investment round table during the working visit of the head of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to China in November 2024.





The main topic of the meeting is the implementation of the project for the construction of a metallurgical plant with a capacity of 3 million tonnes of steel on the territory of the special economic zone Jibek Joly in Zhambyl region. The total amount of investments of the Chinese investor is estimated at $1.2 billion. 2.5 thousand jobs will be created as part of the project. Construction is scheduled to start in April 2025.





According to the investor's plans, at the first stage in 2027 the production capacity will amount to 1 million tonnes of steel, and the volume of investments will reach 160.2 billion tenge. By 2029, output will increase to 3 million tonnes, with additional investment of 312.8 billion tenge. Kazakhstani raw materials will be used for production: natural gas and iron ore mined in the Karaganda, Kostanay and Ulytau regions, as well as lime. As a result, the company plans to produce a wide range of products, including wire rod, rebar, strip steel for pipe production, as well as angle and section steel. The second phase of the project will include the construction of a 350 MW gas turbine power plant to meet the needs of the metallurgical plant, for which the investor will allocate 201.3 billion tenge.





Chairman of the Board of Fujian Hengwang Investment Co., Ltd Zeng Zhaoqian, emphasised that the company will introduce a technology of direct reduction of iron (DRI), which will ensure its high content in products of more than 90% and increase the competitiveness of Kazakhstan's metallurgy.





Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov noted that this project will be an important step for the development of domestic metallurgy, increasing production capacity and expanding the country's export potential.





The project is significant for us. It is an important direction that allows us to expand the export opportunities of our country. For accelerated implementation of investment projects, the Investment Headquarters functions under the Government of Kazakhstan. The Government fully supports your plans and will provide the necessary support for their implementation," Prime Minister emphasised.