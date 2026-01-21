20.01.2026, 13:55 11061
Kazakhstan plans to establish post of Vice President
akorda.kz
Addressing the Ulttyq Qurultay, the Head of State announced Kazakhstan plans to establish the post of Vice President, Qazinform News Agency reports.
President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev announced a major new initiative, proposing the creation of the institution of Vice President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to be enshrined in the Constitution.
The Head of State also suggested abolishing the position of State Counselor, currently held by Yerlan Karin.
20.01.2026, 17:45 10356
Tokayev: MPs to elect all Supreme Court judges under new proposal
akorda.kz
At the 5th session of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly), Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined proposals to expand the Parliament's powers in forming several key state bodies, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As the Head of State pointed out, the second set of initiatives concerns the Parliament's competencies in forming the Constitutional Court, the Supreme Audit Chamber, and the Central Election Commission. Presently, he reminded, the powers to shape these bodies are shared between the Majilis, the Senate, and the President.
At the same time, he noted that all members of these structures are proposed to be appointed exclusively with the consent of the Parliament.
Furthermore, the initiatives involve empowering MPs to elect all Supreme Court judges upon the President's recommendation.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that putting these proposals into effect will mark a major milestone in developing Kazakhstan's parliamentarism and bolstering the system of checks and balances between the branches of government.
20.01.2026, 16:12 10601
Kazakhstan to establish new consultative platform Khalyk Kenesi
At the V Ulttyq Qurultay in Kyzylorda, President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev announced the development of a new consultative platform, the Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council of Kazakhstan), Qazinform News Agency reports.
The new body will combine the experience of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and ensure representation of all ethnic groups and social communities.
He said the historical missions of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan and the Ulttyq Qurultay have been completed, suggesting the establishment of the People’s Council of Kazakhstan, Khalyk Kenesi.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the status and formation procedures of the Council will be enshrined in a separate section of the Constitution and a special constitutional law.
The Council will include representatives of civil society and public associations, and its activities will be carried out strictly in accordance with the Constitution.
The People’s Council of Kazakhstan will become a new state body, incorporating the experience of consultative structures from other countries. All ethnic groups, social groups, and regions will be represented there. The Council will hold the status of the country’s supreme consultative body, and its chairperson will have the right of legislative initiative that will significantly strengthen its role.
20.01.2026, 14:00 10871
Tokayev proposes naming new parliament "Qurultay" with streamlined structure
akorda.kz
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed naming the new unicameral parliament "Qurultay" and outlined the key parameters of its structure, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of State emphasized that there is no need to increase the number of MPs, and that the parliament should be composed of genuine patriots and highly qualified professionals.
It was suggested that the total number of seats should be 145. The number of deputy chairpersons - three, and the number of committees should not exceed eight," the President said.
The new unicameral parliament will be elected for a five-year term.
20.01.2026, 11:20 11326
V Ulttyq Qurultay starts its work in Kyzylorda
akorda.kz
Day 2 of the V Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly), with the participation of the Head of State, started its work in Kyzylorda, Qazinform News Agency reports.
State Counselor Yerlan Karin unveiled the National Assembly.
As reported earlier, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to address those gathered.
Experts and public figures are set to debate the key directions of Kazakhstan’s development.
19.01.2026, 16:00 30926
Aliya Adambayeva tapped to lead Dara Presidential Initiatives Foundation
daraqory.kz
Aliya Adambayeva has been appointed President of the Dara Presidential Initiatives Foundation as per the decision of the Board of Trustees, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Aliya Adambayeva brings over 25 years of professional experience across the media, public, and financial sectors.
Throughout her career, she has held several high-level leadership roles, including Deputy Chairperson and Member of the Management Board of the Almaty Development Center, and Director of the Information and Communications Department within the press service of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.
The newly-appointed head of the Foundation holds a degree in Journalism and a Master’s degree in Economics and Business. Her academic credentials also include an MBA and an Executive MBA.
19.01.2026, 13:54 31161
Kazakhstan forming a new political model - Tokayev
Akorda
Summing up the results of the meeting of the working group on parliamentary reform in Astana, President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev stated that nearly half a year has passed since the start of discussions on the constitutional reform, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
He said that during this time the society has developed a clear understanding of the goals and objectives of transforming the country’s supreme legislative body.
The Head of State emphasized that he closely follows public debates that began after his Address to the Nation delivered last September, carefully reviewing the outcomes of discussions, expert opinions, draft amendments, and numerous proposals of the citizens.
Speaking about the significance of reforming the political system, the President stressed that the country faces a deep reconstruction of institutional foundations and a systemic reformatting of the legislative branch of power.
19.01.2026, 12:22 31456
Government Approves the Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan for 2026-2030
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting to review the draft Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan for 2026-2030, developed on the instruction of the Head of State, primeminister.kz reports.
The Comprehensive Plan sets out approaches and mechanisms of state support for the sector, aimed at increasing livestock numbers, boosting productivity, and expanding export potential.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, livestock farming accounts for 39% of gross agricultural output. A slight increase has been recorded in cattle numbers by 2.4% and small ruminants by 1.6%. Milk production amounted to around 3.8 million tons, up 5%, while meat production reached 1.2 million tons, 2.6% higher than last year.
However, despite annual gross output growth of 2-3%, the current dynamics do not fully unlock the sector’s potential.
Implementation of the Comprehensive Plan envisages increasing the cattle population from 7.9 million to 12 million head and small livestock from 20.2 million to 28 million head. Meat production is expected to rise from 1.2 million to 1.8 million tons, while meat exports are projected to double from 82 thousand to 165 thousand tons.
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbak Saparov reported that a package of financial support measures is proposed to achieve the target indicators.
- A concessional lending program at 6% per annum is planned for the purchase of pedigree livestock of all types. Annual financing needs amount to 300 billion tenge. This measure will accelerate herd renewal and enhance the genetic potential of livestock farming.
- To develop transhumant livestock farming and establish pasture infrastructure, a single concessional loan product at 6% per annum is envisaged, with financing of 50 billion tenge for the current year.
- In addition, concessional financing at 5% per annum is planned for the purchase of fodder harvesting machinery and equipment, with a financing requirement of 50 billion tenge.
- A concessional lending program at 5% per annum is also planned to replenish working capital in livestock farming, with a total financing need of 225 billion tenge. To expand access to financing, the loan guarantee mechanism through the Damu Fund will be applied.
The Comprehensive Plan also includes measures to provide the sector with personnel and create social conditions for livestock workers, including granting shepherds and herders the right to receive special social payments upon reaching the age of 55, support for housing construction for specialists, and other measures.
In addition, the plan предусматривает the development of effective marketing infrastructure and the expansion of sales markets. Veterinary safety is a mandatory condition for accessing export markets. In this regard, work will continue to modernize veterinary facilities, and daily monitoring at trading outlets is planned. The issue of increasing the responsibility of livestock owners is also being addressed.
It is noted that the Plan’s activities will be implemented primarily using funds already provided for in the budget, through budget loans and programs to subsidize coupon yields on bonds of financial institutions.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the measures of the Comprehensive Plan must ensure systematic saturation of the domestic market with domestic products and predictable price stability for socially important food products. It is also necessary to develop processing and increase the output of products with high added value. The importance of ensuring transparency at all stages of production and circulation was underscored. Instructions were given to integrate the results of the National Agricultural Census into digital platforms and use them as a single accounting source.
The Head of Government also focused on fulfilling the instructions of the Head of State regarding the withdrawal of unused agricultural land. Minister of Agriculture Aidarbak Saparov reported that work is underway to verify the rational use of land. In three grain-producing regions, 330 farms are under heightened control. If cases of improper use are identified, the land plots will be returned to the state land fund for subsequent redistribution to citizens.
Following the meeting, the Government approved the Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan for 2026-2030. The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, together with relevant state bodies, to ensure coordination and high-quality implementation of all measures envisaged in the Plan.
19.01.2026, 09:12 26946
Bread Prices, Expanded Price Controls, and Early Harvest Procurement: Government Discusses Inflation Stabilization Measures
Depositphotos
The first meeting of the new year on inflation stabilization was held at the Government under the chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, primeminister.kz reports.
As noted by First Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aizhan Bizhanova, the updated list of socially important food products came into force on January 4 this year and is already demonstrating initial results. Since the beginning of the year, the food price index has amounted to +0.2%, which is three times lower than the figure for the same period last year (+0.7%).
Positive dynamics have been recorded for product categories that were previously not covered by state price regulation.
Since the beginning of the year, prices for dairy products have declined: sour cream by 0.2%, milk by 0.3%, and cheese by 0.6%. In the fruit and vegetable subgroup, prices decreased for tomatoes by 1%, cucumbers by 3.7%, and apples by 1.5%. A decline in prices was also noted for other food products included in the expanded list, such as rice, tea, and certain types of meat and fish products.
The meeting emphasized that the expansion of the list of socially important food products is temporary and aimed at smoothing price fluctuations in the food market. As the situation stabilizes, the list will be gradually returned to the base 19 items.
At the same time, price increases persist for certain food products, including sunflower oil, butter, and cottage cheese. The rise in prices is mainly associated with imported products as well as external price conditions. According to FAO data, by the end of 2025 the average global vegetable oil price index amounted to 161.6 points, which is 17.1% higher than the previous year and represents the highest level over the past three years amid constrained global supply.
To restrain prices on the domestic market, the Ministry of Trade and Integration is working on a memorandum with the National Association of Oilseed Processors предусматривающий the fixation of wholesale prices for products this year. Similar arrangements are being developed with domestic producers for eggs, poultry meat, salt, and potatoes.
The situation with rising prices for socially important bread in the Turkestan region was also discussed separately. Of the three bakeries in the region, one allowed a price increase due to higher production costs and a shortage of subsidized flour. The situation has now been stabilized and the price reduced. The Deputy Prime Minister instructed the Food Contract Corporation, together with JSC NC KTZ, to conduct an operational analysis of the availability of subsidized flour in the regions and, if necessary, ensure uninterrupted supplies of discounted grain.
Prices for vegetables and apples generally remain stable. The wholesale price for potatoes in January is maintained within the range of 150-170 tenge per kilogram, which corresponds to the ceiling levels established by the memorandum between the Ministry of Trade and Integration and the Union of Potato Growers.
At the same time, exports of potatoes and carrots continue to increase, placing additional pressure on the domestic market. In this regard, to stabilize prices in the regions, the release of vegetables from stabilization funds has begun.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, of the formed reserves totaling 247 thousand tons, 35.8 thousand tons have been sold. In a number of regions, insufficient activity in selling products at affordable prices has been noted. In this connection, Serik Zhumangarin instructed akimats to ensure the sale of the main volume of last year’s harvest stocks by the end of February.
The Ministry of Trade and Integration, together with QazTrade, was instructed to ensure supplies of early harvest produce from neighboring countries starting in March. By the end of the year, around 6,000 agricultural fairs are planned to be held nationwide.
In addition, the Deputy Prime Minister instructed to update the action plan for price stabilization, taking into account the current price dynamics.
