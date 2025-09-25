24.09.2025, 18:52 7081
Kazakhstan ratifies establishment of Financial Risk Assessment International Center
The Kazakh Majilis approved the draft law On ratification of the agreement on the establishment of the international center for risk assessment of legitimization of proceeds of crime and terrorism financing, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Deputy chairman of the Financial Monitoring Agency Zhenis Yelemessov presented the draft law. The agreement was signed on October 13, 2023. It provides for the ratification and establishment of the Risk Assessment International Center.
24.09.2025, 11:45
Reconstruction of Kyzylagash reservoir in Zhetysu region wraps up
According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, a reconstruction of the reservoir, with a capacity of 42.6 million m³, ensured a stable supply of irrigation water for 6,680 ha of farmland, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of State has set the task of modernizing the country’s water infrastructure. Based on the 2023 inventory of hydraulic structures, a Comprehensive Plan for Water Sector Development has been prepared, encompassing more than 160 measures. It envisions the construction of 42 new reservoirs and the reconstruction of 37 existing ones. In particular, the reconstruction of the Kyzylagash reservoir will not only protect local residents from flooding but also support agricultural development in the Zhetysu region,” noted Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Yerbolat Ibraikhanov.
23.09.2025, 08:11
Tokayev met with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor
The President congratulated Sergio Gor on his appointment as U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia and U.S. Ambassador to India, noting that the Government of Kazakhstan will provide full support for his mission, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed readiness to continue a results-oriented dialogue aimed at further strengthening the Kazakhstan-U.S. strategic partnership.
Special attention during the talks was devoted to the development of trade and economic cooperation. The President emphasized that Kazakhstan is a key economic partner of the United States in Central Asia.
They also exchanged views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda.
22.09.2025, 16:14
Tokayev met with Amit Sevak, President and CEO of Educational Testing Service
During the meeting, the Head of State emphasized ETS’s leading position in the field of educational testing and knowledge assessment, akorda.kz reports.
President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is interested in studying and applying the company’s expertise within the country’s education system.
For his part, Amit Sevak informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the company’s plans to expand its international presence.
Each year, ETS develops and administers more than 50 million tests in 180 countries worldwide and offers adaptive solutions for national education systems.
22.09.2025, 11:45
Kazakhstan Calls to Uphold International Humanitarian Law
The leaders of Kazakhstan, Brazil, Jordan, China, France, and South Africa together with the International Committee of the Red Cross, issued a statement calling for action to preserve humanity in war, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In their statement, the heads of state expressed alarm over the widespread violations of international humanitarian law in conflicts around the world and the unimaginable human suffering they cause. They called upon all states and parties to armed conflicts to adhere to IHL, particularly the rules protecting civilians, civil objects, medical staff and humanitarian workers. The heads of state also announced the organization of a high-level global meeting in 2026, dedicated to preserving humanity in war.
This statement builds on the Global Initiative to galvanize political commitment for IHL. The initiative is aimed at developing practical recommendations to ensure stricter compliance with IHL and was launched on September 27, 2024, in New York on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, during a meeting of the foreign ministry leadership of the six initiating countries and the ICRC. To date, 89 states have officially joined the initiative, and over 130 have participated in global and regional consultations across seven thematic areas.
22.09.2025, 09:00
President of Kazakhstan held a meeting with the leadership of the Smithsonian Institution
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to Halle Butvin, Director of Special Projects at the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, for her active efforts in promoting Kazakh culture in the United States, akorda.kz reports.
The Kazakhstan Cultural Heritage Fund, established under the Center, contributes to the promotion of national culture and art, and facilitates joint research projects on the history, traditions, and spiritual life of the Kazakh people.
The Head of State expressed confidence that cultural diplomacy will help elevate the partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States to a new level.
The Smithsonian Institution is the world’s largest cultural, educational, and research complex, comprising 21 museums and galleries, 14 research and educational centers, libraries, and the National Zoo.
19.09.2025, 18:42
Dossayev appointed Deputy Chief of President’s Executive Office
By a presidential decree, Yerbolat Dossayev has been appointed Deputy Chief of the President’s Executive Office, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Previously Dossayev held the posts of the minister of economy and budget planning, minister of national economy, Chairman of the Board of JSC National Managing Holding Baiterek, Deputy Prime Minister, Governor of the National Bank. In January 2022, he was appointed the Mayor of Almaty city.
19.09.2025, 11:02
Kazakh President to pay working visit to the U.S.
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to pay a working visit to New York on September 21-23, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State will attend the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 80), hold talks with heads of state and international organizations.
In New York, the Head of State will take part in a roundtable involving the U.S. business captains and meet with heads of global top companies.
19.09.2025, 09:00
Kazakhstan ratifies protocol on Baiterek space rocket complex construction at Baikonur
Head of State has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan On ratification of the Protocol of amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on creation of the Baiterek space rocket complex at the Baikonur Cosmodrome dated December 22, 2004, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The construction of the space rocket complex is underway at the Zenit-M launch facility to support launches of the new Soyuz-5 carrier rockets. After the site was withdrawn from lease by the Russian side in 2018, it has been operated by Kazakhstani specialists. Completion of the work is scheduled for May 2028, with the first test flights set for 2025.
