Kazakhstan ratifies protocol on Baiterek space rocket complex construction at Baikonur

Images | depositphotos.com

Tell a friend

On the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference, Chairman of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Atomic Energy A.M. Satkaliyev held a working meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





During the talks, the parties discussed key issues related to the implementation of Kazakhstan’s national program for the development of nuclear energy. Particular attention was given to plans for the construction of a nuclear power plant, the development of infrastructure, and the application of nuclear technologies in industry, agriculture, and healthcare.





IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi commended Kazakhstan’s consistency and systematic approach, reaffirming the Agency’s readiness to provide comprehensive support at all stages of the country’s nuclear program - from site selection and preparatory works to the commissioning of facilities.





The discussions also addressed the rational use of uranium resources, ensuring stable supplies to the global market, and finding a balance between national interests and international obligations. The Kazakh side reported on the establishment of an international consortium for the construction of the NPP, the implementation of research projects, and the launch of a facility for the safe storage of highly enriched uranium (HEU).





The two sides agreed to develop a joint "roadmap" of cooperation, which will provide for structured interaction between relevant IAEA departments and the conduct of missions and activities in 2025-2027. At the conclusion of the meeting, Kazakhstan extended an official invitation to Rafael Grossi to visit the country in order to continue the dialogue and deepen bilateral cooperation.