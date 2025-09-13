Kazakhstan recovers 850bn tenge in illegally acquired assets in two years

Tell a friend

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prosecutor General Berik Assylov on Friday, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





The Prosecutor General informed the Head of State that 55 criminal cases have been referred to the courts so far this year, resulting in convictions of 112 individuals. He added that 80 cases remain under investigation. Assylov said that the damages recovered in cases investigated by special prosecutors totaled 14.4 billion tenge.





In addition, the Head of State was presented with new approaches to tracing illicit income and the prospects for channeling such funds into the national economy. Assets worth 105 billion tenge have been seized in connection with criminal cases, including nearly 12 billion tenge in assets seized in drug-related cases through joint efforts of prosecutors and other law enforcement agencies.





Reporting on progress in asset recovery, Assylov said that during the past two years, assets worth 850 billion tenge have been recovered. These funds are being utilized to finance the construction of approximately 400 social and public infrastructure facilities across regions of the country, 60 of which have already been completed.





It was noted that, in line with the President’s Address to the Nation and push for proactive business support, the Office of the Prosecutor General is undergoing a rebranding. The new format will allow fostering a favorable investment climate and ensuring long-term protection of the rights of entrepreneurs and investors.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to continue efforts to uphold the rule of law in all areas and to reinforce the principle of Law and Order in society. The President also highlighted the importance of coordination among law enforcement and other government agencies in combating fraud, drug trafficking, domestic violence, vandalism, and in preventing unjustified criminal prosecution of businesses.