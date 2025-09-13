12.09.2025, 15:25 6311

Kazakhstan recovers 850bn tenge in illegally acquired assets in two years

Kazakhstan recovers 850bn tenge in illegally acquired assets in two years
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prosecutor General Berik Assylov on Friday, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

The Prosecutor General informed the Head of State that 55 criminal cases have been referred to the courts so far this year, resulting in convictions of 112 individuals. He added that 80 cases remain under investigation. Assylov said that the damages recovered in cases investigated by special prosecutors totaled 14.4 billion tenge.

In addition, the Head of State was presented with new approaches to tracing illicit income and the prospects for channeling such funds into the national economy. Assets worth 105 billion tenge have been seized in connection with criminal cases, including nearly 12 billion tenge in assets seized in drug-related cases through joint efforts of prosecutors and other law enforcement agencies.

Reporting on progress in asset recovery, Assylov said that during the past two years, assets worth 850 billion tenge have been recovered. These funds are being utilized to finance the construction of approximately 400 social and public infrastructure facilities across regions of the country, 60 of which have already been completed.

It was noted that, in line with the President’s Address to the Nation and push for proactive business support, the Office of the Prosecutor General is undergoing a rebranding. The new format will allow fostering a favorable investment climate and ensuring long-term protection of the rights of entrepreneurs and investors.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to continue efforts to uphold the rule of law in all areas and to reinforce the principle of Law and Order in society. The President also highlighted the importance of coordination among law enforcement and other government agencies in combating fraud, drug trafficking, domestic violence, vandalism, and in preventing unjustified criminal prosecution of businesses.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

relevant news

11.09.2025, 17:00 20751

Tokayev receives Chairman of Competition Protection and Development Agency to discuss economic liberalization

Tokayev receives Chairman of Competition Protection and Development Agency to discuss economic liberalization
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Thursday held a meeting with Chairman of the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition Marat Omarov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

Omarov reported that in order to reduce the state’s share in the economy, a list of more than 450 enterprises with state participation was compiled for transfer to the competitive environment with the National Privatization Office involved.

According to him, as part of the country’s efforts to promote competition in key commodity markets, exchange activities have been brought into alignment with legislation and modern market trading conditions. The number of commodity exchanges operating in Kazakhstan has been reduced to 3 from 22 since the Agency took on the functions of state control in this area.

The Head of State was also informed about the plans of the Agency’s future plans.

Following the meeting, President Tokayev set a number of instructions to the Agency’s Chairman Marat Omarov, focusing on promoting competition in key economic sectors, investigations conducted by the Agency, as well as protection of interests of small- and medium-sized enterprises.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

11.09.2025, 12:48 21216

Kazakhstan starts using Starlink in geological exploration sector

Kazakhstan starts using Starlink in geological exploration sector
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan starts using Starlink satellite terminals to enhance communication capabilities in remote geological exploration zones, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction.

The Starlink kits have been installed at drilling rigs and field camps, enabling high-speed data transmission of large volumes of geological and geophysical data in online mode.

Additionally, a video stream from the site is transmitted to the control center of the geological cluster in the city of Zhezkazgan.

The integration of IoT sensors facilitates continuous monitoring of drilling parameters and equipment conditions, as well as supporting personnel and strengthening compliance with labour safety standards.

According to the Ministry, the integration of Starlink satellite terminals also ensures uninterrupted geological information flows, accelerates the pace of geological exploration, and enhances operational efficiency. The technology has become an integral component of Kazakhstan’s unified digital ecosystem for geological exploration.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

10.09.2025, 15:39 40131

Kazakhstan and Qatar agree on regulating labor migration

The Kazakh Majilis ratified an intergovernmental Kazakhstan-Qatar Agreement on the regulation of employment of Kazakh workers in Qatar, Kazinform News Agency reports.

signed on February 14, 2024, during the Kazakh President’s visit to Qatar. It is purposed to ensure legal and social protection of the citizens of Kazakhstan in Qatar.

The following clear procedures are established for this purpose:

  • Selection;
  • Hiring of Kazakhstani citizens and determination of their rights when employed in Qatar.

An annex to the agreement defines the standard employment contract for hiring workers from Kazakhstan in Qatar. The employer is not permitted to make any changes to its provisions.



 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

10.09.2025, 11:14 40546

Digital Headquarters has adopted a number of decisions to implement the President's Address

Digital Headquarters has adopted a number of decisions to implement the President's Address
Images | Depositphotos
Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, a meeting of the Digital Headquarters was held, primeminister.kz reports.

Attention was paid to the tasks set by the President in the Address to the People of Kazakhstan "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation."

The Head of State has set the task of modernizing all sectors of the economy through the transition to a digital framework. Therefore, the implementation of AI must be aimed at achieving real results," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.


Following the meeting, a number of decisions were adopted aimed at creating a unified national digital system.

Government bodies were instructed:

  • by November 15 of this year, to ensure the implementation of domestic startup solutions in priority areas of healthcare with corresponding amendments to regulatory legal acts;
  • by December 20 of this year, to consolidate 7 fragmented information systems in the healthcare sector into 2 integrated systems based on the Qaztech platform;
  • from December 1 of this year, to implement artificial intelligence technologies for the diagnostics of power and heat networks;
  • by December 20 of this year, to ensure the functioning of the Sectoral Information Security Center in the country’s fuel and energy complex.

In the healthcare sector, amendments to regulatory acts, on the basis of which AI will be developed, will create conditions for the introduction of domestic innovative projects in medical institutions. These include AI assistants for doctors, functionality for early detection of oncological diseases, and others. By the end of this year, it is planned to integrate 7 information systems into 2. In total, 30 existing systems will be covered by similar work. As a result, duplicate systems will be consolidated, simplifying the work of medical personnel and reducing their workload.

In the energy sector, the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies and the use of drones for the diagnostics of power and heat networks will ensure a complete inspection of facilities in a short time with precise defect detection. For the inspection of urban infrastructure, it is planned to use special devices equipped with sensors to move through pipes and record the current state of the infrastructure from the inside. These measures are aimed at monitoring, timely response, forming a unified database of defects and repair plans with a degree of criticality. The introduction of AI will also reduce labor costs and help ensure stable energy supply and passage of the heating season.

The creation of the Sectoral Information Security Center will strengthen cybersecurity measures in the energy system. The center’s specialists will develop new requirements for energy facilities, taking into account their specifics, to ensure the information security of the sector.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

09.09.2025, 19:47 59966

Kazakhstan appoints Adviser to President - Head of Presidential Protocol

Kazakhstan appoints Adviser to President - Head of Presidential Protocol
Images | Akorda
The Head of State decreed to appoint Marat Ashim the Adviser to the President - Head of the Protocol of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

Born in 1987 in Almaty is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Training University, the Diplomacy Institute at the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President. Throughout his career served at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

In 2017-2018 acted as the head of the Presidential Protocol Sector of the Presidential Administration. In April 2018 was appointed the deputy Head of the Presidential Protocol of the President of Kazakhstan. On March 15, 2023 was nominated the Head of the Presidential Protocol.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

09.09.2025, 14:01 60961

New Assistant to Kazakh President appointed

New Assistant to Kazakh President appointed
Images | Akorda
The Head of State decreed to appoint Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev as the Assistant to the Kazakh President, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

He was earlier relieved from his previous position.

Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev was born in 1975 in Almaty. Graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University and Hult International Business School.

He started his career in 1997 at the Al Farabi Kazakh State University as an applied mathematics faculty teacher. In 2004-200,6 acted as the deputy chairman of the Informatization and Communications Agency of Kazakhstan. In 2007-2010 rose through the ranks to the post of chairman of the Informatization and Communications Agency of Kazakhstan. Last June 10, he was named the Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

09.09.2025, 12:00 61256

Kazakhstan names Assistant – Press Secretary of President

Kazakhstan names Assistant – Press Secretary of President
Images | primeminister.kz
The Head of State decreed to appoint Ruslan Zheldibay the Assistant to the President - Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

He was earlier relieved from his previous position.

Zheldibay joined Kazakhstan TV channel in 2012 as an editor. In 2012 and 2018, he contributed to Almaty TV channel as a producer, and later worked on the Information and Communications Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development. In February 2022, he was named the deputy chief of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office, and in April he became the Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

09.09.2025, 11:22 59771

Artificial Intelligence Ministry to be formed from Kazakhstan’s Digital Development Ministry

Artificial Intelligence Ministry to be formed from Kazakhstan’s Digital Development Ministry
Images | Depositphotos
The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence will be established on the basis of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, Minister Zhaslan Madiyev announced at a Government meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Minister noted that, in line with the President’s instructions, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development will be created on the basis of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry. At the same time, responsibility for innovation policy will be transferred to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. A draft Presidential Decree has already been prepared and is currently under review by state authorities.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Found an error in the text?

Select the error and press Ctrl + Enter at the same time.

ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ

 

KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE

Most viewed