Kazakhstan's film output to grow by 58% by 2024

At the Government session chaired by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov considered the development of creative industries and digitalisation of culture and art, primeminister.kz reports.





The reports were made by the Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev. The floor was also given to representatives of the creative environment: poetess and musician, founder of the network of creative hubs Ozge Epic Makpal Zhumabai, General Director of the production centre TOP PRO CINEMA Alexander Aksyutitsu; management of IT-companies - founder and CEO of Game Of Drones Abylaikhan Zhakanov, co-founder and CEO of Sazalem Nuraiym Musalieva.





Today, the creative industry of Kazakhstan is represented by 12 areas, which employs about 143,600 people. In the sphere of digitalisation the Ministry of Culture and Information supports 4 information systems: e-Archive, NGO Database, e-Library, e-Cinema.





During the meeting, it was noted that the world export of creative goods and services exceeded $250 billion by the end of last year. According to the forecasts of the research company G20 Insights, by 2030, the share of the creative economy will account for at least 10 per cent of the world GDP.





Prime Minister stressed that the Head of State had set a task to develop measures to support the development of the creative industry. As part of the implementation of the order, the relevant legislative framework has been adopted. As a result of the measures taken since 2019, the creative economy in Kazakhstan has grown more than 3 times. However, its contribution to the country's GDP is about 1%. At the same time, the growth rate of some ‘creative’ industries is higher than that of certain production spheres.





Last year a significant contribution to gross value added was given by the development of computer games - this is about 460 billion tenge. Last year, the output of Kazakhstani films grew by 58 per cent. Among the top 10 box office films, every second film was a domestic production. Collections from foreign and domestic films were roughly equalised. This indicates the growing interest of viewers in national content.





At the meeting of the Kurultai, the Head of State instructed to pay special attention to the films and TV series. The main thing should not be the quantity and maximum profit from the projects. It should be really high-quality cinema," Olzhas Bektenov said.





Head of the Government emphasised that good cinema requires investment of appropriate funds that can be received from distribution. However, today the main profit from the screening of films remains with the owners of cinemas. The need to balance the interests of producers and distributors of film products was noted.





Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that in order to ensure transparency of revenues and respect for copyrights it is necessary to launch a platform e-cinema. In order to preserve documents and improve the efficiency of archives should also pay attention to the further development of the information system e-Archive, to complete the work on synchronisation of existing data with the online platform Batyrlarga tagzym.





The importance of work with existing platforms was noted. So, today in the system e-library there is an opportunity to access books from classics to modern editions. The popularity of audiobooks is growing, in connection with which it is important to place the works of Kazakhstani authors on online platforms in different languages to popularise domestic literature, including abroad.





Special attention should be paid to the digitalisation of museums. In addition, it is necessary to introduce a unified electronic ticketing system for cultural organisations.





The Head of the Government has instructed the Ministry of Culture and Information with all interested state bodies to create a Creative Industry Development Fund by 1 July this year to attract investment, finance projects, as well as promote export of Kazakhstani creative products. Taking into account regional peculiarities, it is important to introduce point measures of state support for creative projects.





The Ministries of Culture and Information, National Economy, Finance and interested state bodies have been tasked with developing a concept for the further development of creative industries for 2026-2030.





Akimats of Akmola, Almaty, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions have been instructed to create creative hubs in regional centres by the end of this year. On their basis there should be effective platforms for interaction between representatives of creative industries with investors to finance projects.





The Ministries of Culture and Information, Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry need to establish clear joint work on the sustainable development of creative industries and digitalisation of the entire sphere of culture and art.