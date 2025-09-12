11.09.2025, 12:48 14331
Kazakhstan starts using Starlink in geological exploration sector
Kazakhstan starts using Starlink satellite terminals to enhance communication capabilities in remote geological exploration zones, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction.
The Starlink kits have been installed at drilling rigs and field camps, enabling high-speed data transmission of large volumes of geological and geophysical data in online mode.
Additionally, a video stream from the site is transmitted to the control center of the geological cluster in the city of Zhezkazgan.
The integration of IoT sensors facilitates continuous monitoring of drilling parameters and equipment conditions, as well as supporting personnel and strengthening compliance with labour safety standards.
According to the Ministry, the integration of Starlink satellite terminals also ensures uninterrupted geological information flows, accelerates the pace of geological exploration, and enhances operational efficiency. The technology has become an integral component of Kazakhstan’s unified digital ecosystem for geological exploration.
11.09.2025, 17:00 13866
Tokayev receives Chairman of Competition Protection and Development Agency to discuss economic liberalization
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Thursday held a meeting with Chairman of the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition Marat Omarov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Omarov reported that in order to reduce the state’s share in the economy, a list of more than 450 enterprises with state participation was compiled for transfer to the competitive environment with the National Privatization Office involved.
According to him, as part of the country’s efforts to promote competition in key commodity markets, exchange activities have been brought into alignment with legislation and modern market trading conditions. The number of commodity exchanges operating in Kazakhstan has been reduced to 3 from 22 since the Agency took on the functions of state control in this area.
The Head of State was also informed about the plans of the Agency’s future plans.
Following the meeting, President Tokayev set a number of instructions to the Agency’s Chairman Marat Omarov, focusing on promoting competition in key economic sectors, investigations conducted by the Agency, as well as protection of interests of small- and medium-sized enterprises.
10.09.2025, 15:39 33246
Kazakhstan and Qatar agree on regulating labor migration
The Kazakh Majilis ratified an intergovernmental Kazakhstan-Qatar Agreement on the regulation of employment of Kazakh workers in Qatar, Kazinform News Agency reports.
signed on February 14, 2024, during the Kazakh President’s visit to Qatar. It is purposed to ensure legal and social protection of the citizens of Kazakhstan in Qatar.
The following clear procedures are established for this purpose:
- Selection;
- Hiring of Kazakhstani citizens and determination of their rights when employed in Qatar.
An annex to the agreement defines the standard employment contract for hiring workers from Kazakhstan in Qatar. The employer is not permitted to make any changes to its provisions.
10.09.2025, 11:14 33661
Digital Headquarters has adopted a number of decisions to implement the President's Address
Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, a meeting of the Digital Headquarters was held, primeminister.kz reports.
Attention was paid to the tasks set by the President in the Address to the People of Kazakhstan "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation."
The Head of State has set the task of modernizing all sectors of the economy through the transition to a digital framework. Therefore, the implementation of AI must be aimed at achieving real results," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Following the meeting, a number of decisions were adopted aimed at creating a unified national digital system.
Government bodies were instructed:
- by November 15 of this year, to ensure the implementation of domestic startup solutions in priority areas of healthcare with corresponding amendments to regulatory legal acts;
- by December 20 of this year, to consolidate 7 fragmented information systems in the healthcare sector into 2 integrated systems based on the Qaztech platform;
- from December 1 of this year, to implement artificial intelligence technologies for the diagnostics of power and heat networks;
- by December 20 of this year, to ensure the functioning of the Sectoral Information Security Center in the country’s fuel and energy complex.
In the healthcare sector, amendments to regulatory acts, on the basis of which AI will be developed, will create conditions for the introduction of domestic innovative projects in medical institutions. These include AI assistants for doctors, functionality for early detection of oncological diseases, and others. By the end of this year, it is planned to integrate 7 information systems into 2. In total, 30 existing systems will be covered by similar work. As a result, duplicate systems will be consolidated, simplifying the work of medical personnel and reducing their workload.
In the energy sector, the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies and the use of drones for the diagnostics of power and heat networks will ensure a complete inspection of facilities in a short time with precise defect detection. For the inspection of urban infrastructure, it is planned to use special devices equipped with sensors to move through pipes and record the current state of the infrastructure from the inside. These measures are aimed at monitoring, timely response, forming a unified database of defects and repair plans with a degree of criticality. The introduction of AI will also reduce labor costs and help ensure stable energy supply and passage of the heating season.
The creation of the Sectoral Information Security Center will strengthen cybersecurity measures in the energy system. The center’s specialists will develop new requirements for energy facilities, taking into account their specifics, to ensure the information security of the sector.
09.09.2025, 19:47 53081
Kazakhstan appoints Adviser to President - Head of Presidential Protocol
The Head of State decreed to appoint Marat Ashim the Adviser to the President - Head of the Protocol of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Born in 1987 in Almaty is a graduate of the Abai Kazakh National Teacher’s Training University, the Diplomacy Institute at the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President. Throughout his career served at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
In 2017-2018 acted as the head of the Presidential Protocol Sector of the Presidential Administration. In April 2018 was appointed the deputy Head of the Presidential Protocol of the President of Kazakhstan. On March 15, 2023 was nominated the Head of the Presidential Protocol.
09.09.2025, 14:01 54076
New Assistant to Kazakh President appointed
The Head of State decreed to appoint Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev as the Assistant to the Kazakh President, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
He was earlier relieved from his previous position.
Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev was born in 1975 in Almaty. Graduated from the Al Farabi Kazakh State University, the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University and Hult International Business School.
He started his career in 1997 at the Al Farabi Kazakh State University as an applied mathematics faculty teacher. In 2004-200,6 acted as the deputy chairman of the Informatization and Communications Agency of Kazakhstan. In 2007-2010 rose through the ranks to the post of chairman of the Informatization and Communications Agency of Kazakhstan. Last June 10, he was named the Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan.
09.09.2025, 12:00 54371
Kazakhstan names Assistant – Press Secretary of President
The Head of State decreed to appoint Ruslan Zheldibay the Assistant to the President - Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
He was earlier relieved from his previous position.
Zheldibay joined Kazakhstan TV channel in 2012 as an editor. In 2012 and 2018, he contributed to Almaty TV channel as a producer, and later worked on the Information and Communications Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development. In February 2022, he was named the deputy chief of the Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office, and in April he became the Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan.
09.09.2025, 11:22 54681
Artificial Intelligence Ministry to be formed from Kazakhstan’s Digital Development Ministry
The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence will be established on the basis of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, Minister Zhaslan Madiyev announced at a Government meeting, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Minister noted that, in line with the President’s instructions, the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development will be created on the basis of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry. At the same time, responsibility for innovation policy will be transferred to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. A draft Presidential Decree has already been prepared and is currently under review by state authorities.
08.09.2025, 16:48 64716
Kazakhstan must become a digital country within three years - President
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his Address to the Nation, instructed to turn Kazakhstan into a digital country within three years, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakhstan is an integral part of the world community, a country located in the very center of the Eurasian continent. Despite global instability, we have taken a decisive step into the era of total digitalization and artificial intelligence. My main mission is to ensure stable socio-economic development and security of Kazakhstan in this turbulent, dangerous time. Our younger generation must live in happiness and prosperity. To achieve this, we, as a united nation, must work diligently. This is our common cause, a civic and patriotic duty. No matter how difficult it may be, we must achieve success. There is no other choice, since the future of the country and the fate of our people depend on it. Therefore, we must approach all reforms with balance and thoughtfulness, paying special attention to their quality implementation," said the President.
The Head of State noted that thanks to large-scale transformations carried out in recent years, the country’s political system has become more progressive and open. The mentality and consciousness of citizens are changing towards greater trust in state institutions. The principles of Law, Justice, and Order are being established in society.
However, according to him, enormous work still lies ahead to modernize society.
Comprehensive economic reforms have been launched in the country. Significant investments are being made in infrastructure construction and the opening of new industries. It is obvious that all these steps are aimed at improving the welfare of the people and strengthening the potential of the country. The rapid development of artificial intelligence is already influencing the worldview and behavior of people, especially young people. There is no alternative, since this process is fundamentally changing the world order and the way of life of all humanity. We must be prepared for this. We need to act decisively, as delay threatens the most serious consequences. Therefore, I have set the strategically important task of turning Kazakhstan within three years into a full-fledged digital country," stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
