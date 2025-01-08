Kazakhstan stiffens criminal liability for drug production

Images | facebook/Sergey Alekseenok

Before the tragic events in January 2022, the justice deficit in the country had reached a critical level, said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his interview to the Ana tili newspaper, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Almost three years after the January events, much has been said in the public field. You yourself recounted those in detail, also in last year’s interview. I guess it’s not easy to respond to the same acute questions over and over, but I cannot help bring up this question. There is an opinion in the society that the mysteries of the January events are still not disclosed to the fullest. What can you say about this? What should be done to prevent a similar tragedy from happening again?





Three years after the Qantar (January events), a majority of our citizens made sure that the main reason behind the unprecedented riots was an obvious social injustice, political stalemate as well as driving ambitions of plotters, their indifference to the fate of the people and the state. Such situations, unfortunately, are common in world history, and Kazakhstan was not the first and I guess, will not be the last country that faced it.





There are still thoughts and different versions of what had happened. Especially since some politically-biased people carrying certain political calculations are juggling facts, seeking to manipulate public feelings.





Following the decisive measures to restore order and further stabilize the situation, I gave an instruction to all authorized agencies to carry out an unbiased investigation of all the circumstances surrounding the January events. The investigation was open to public, with the criminals brought to justice. The special hearings took place in the Parliament. This is an unrepresented case in the history of our country.





The first parliamentary hearings were conducted three months after the January events, and with the next ones - one year later, featuring the representatives of the government agencies as well as human rights advocates.





Different opinions were expressed explicitly; uncomfortable questions were asked. And all this was live-streamed, with wide coverage in domestic and foreign media. It was a deliberate step the authority made because of its interest that there is no question left unanswered.





When it comes to the January events, you need to have a picture of those days in your head: vehicles damaged, shops looted, government buildings occupied, soldiers beaten, weapons stolen, violence against women. We should not allow irresponsible politicians to spread misleading information, seeking to erase the real threat that loomed over our statehood back then. Fortunately, a majority of our citizens ‘separate the wheat from the chaff.’ Such sober-minded, sensible people are the core and pillar of our state.





But one thing is clear: without decisive action against the plotters behind the riots and the orchestrators of the coup, Kazakhstan would now be an entirely different state, with less autonomy and limited sovereignty.





Thanks to the unity of our nation, we were able to endure this major challenge. Of course, we learnt a lot from the Qantar. The first, the power in the country must be consolidated, no duality of power. The second, the Head of State is a state manager hired for a certain period, but not the shadow of the Most High. The third, a careful selection of candidates for high government positions, including chiefs of security agencies, loyal to their homeland, the Republic of Kazakhstan, is needed. And above all it’s necessary to embed the principles of justice, to preserve the unity of the nation based on the concept ‘Law and Order’…The rule of law is the highest degree of democracy, and the path to this goal is torturous.





