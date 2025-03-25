Kazakhstan to build USD 1.35 billion ammonia and carbamide plant

Images | Akorda

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakhstanis on Nauryz Meiramy, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.





Adressing those gathered at the EXPO Center, the President said the national holiday Nauryz, Ulystyn uly kuni, is an integral part of longstanding Kazakh traditions. Since ancient times our ancestors celebrated this bright holiday which symbolizes renewal of the life on the day of the spring equinox.





He noted this year Nauryz coincided with the holy month of Ramadan. It is quite symbolic since our traditions are deeply interwoven with religion.





The Head of State highlighted since last year Nauryz is celebrated according to Nauryznama, the new concept for celebrating Nauryz Meiramy, each day of the festive decade is meaningful.





As stated there, according to Naryznama, today is Solidarity Day. He stressed unity and peace were always the most important values of Kazakhstan.





It is rewarding that Kazakhstanis celebrate this spring holiday together, regardless of ethnic and religious differences. Our unity allows to look confidently to the future and continue moving along the path of progress. We are implementing comprehensive reforms, and modernizing the political system of the state. Large-scale economic projects are being implemented. Thanks to the consistent and well-balanced foreign policy Kazakhstan is recognized throughout the world as a respected state, the President said.





The Head of State mentioned Nauryz is closely associated with such values as cleanness and hard work. Since last year Kazakhstan has been carrying out Taza Qazaqstan nationwide campaign involving Kazakhstanis, especially youth. It contributes to the formation of a new ecological culture in society and a new lifestyle.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noticed this year is declared as the Year of Vocational Professions. He said the main goal is to increase the prestige of the working man because hard work is a quality inherent in the most progressive nations.





In conclusion, the President stressed the priority task is to strengthen stability in society at this unstable time.