Kazakhstan to establish new consultative platform Khalyk Kenesi
Tokayev: MPs to elect all Supreme Court judges under new proposal
Tokayev proposes naming new parliament "Qurultay" with streamlined structure
It was suggested that the total number of seats should be 145. The number of deputy chairpersons - three, and the number of committees should not exceed eight," the President said.
Kazakhstan plans to establish post of Vice President
V Ulttyq Qurultay starts its work in Kyzylorda
Aliya Adambayeva tapped to lead Dara Presidential Initiatives Foundation
Kazakhstan forming a new political model - Tokayev
Government Approves the Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan for 2026-2030
- A concessional lending program at 6% per annum is planned for the purchase of pedigree livestock of all types. Annual financing needs amount to 300 billion tenge. This measure will accelerate herd renewal and enhance the genetic potential of livestock farming.
- To develop transhumant livestock farming and establish pasture infrastructure, a single concessional loan product at 6% per annum is envisaged, with financing of 50 billion tenge for the current year.
- In addition, concessional financing at 5% per annum is planned for the purchase of fodder harvesting machinery and equipment, with a financing requirement of 50 billion tenge.
- A concessional lending program at 5% per annum is also planned to replenish working capital in livestock farming, with a total financing need of 225 billion tenge. To expand access to financing, the loan guarantee mechanism through the Damu Fund will be applied.
Bread Prices, Expanded Price Controls, and Early Harvest Procurement: Government Discusses Inflation Stabilization Measures
