04.09.2025, 12:00 5131
Kazakhstan to spend above 60 bln tenge for 1st launch from Baiterek space complex
Images | roscosmos.ru
The deputies of the Kazakh Senate ratified the protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Russia on building the Baiterek space rocket complex at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Senator Bibigul Zheksenbai said the document aims to specify the timeframe for the implementation of the state project, as well as to solve tax and organizational issues.
The protocol provides for the following amendments:
- The start of summer tests is postponed from 2023 to 2025;
- Three guaranteed launches a year will be carried out from 2028 to 2039 instead of two;
- A zero rate of value-added tax is introduced for non-residents;
- The period of validity of tax benefits on corporate income tax for Baiterek JSC is extended from 2028 for 15 years after the commissioning of the new complex.
- The said tax preferences are supposed to raise investment attractiveness and not to lay an extra burden on the budget.
The total cost of the project is 90.8 billion tenge, of which 60.8 billion tenge is planned for 2025. The first launch is scheduled for December 2025.
04.09.2025, 17:45 4941
Kazakhstan imposes export quotas to curb rising beef prices
Kazakhstan will introduce temporary beef export quotas to stabilize its domestic market, a decision announced by the Government's Interdepartmental Commission on Foreign Trade Policy and Participation in International Economic Organizations at a session chaired by Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, Kazinform cites the Government's press service.
The temporary quantitative restrictions are aimed at curbing price hikes and ensuring a sufficient supply of beef for the domestic market. The quotas will allow major reputable producers to maintain their existing contracts and secure foreign sales markets. The Ministry of Agriculture will issue a respective order to implement the quotas.
Besides, the Commission decided to extend the ban on exporting gasoline, diesel, and certain petroleum products from Kazakhstan by road and rail. This measure is intended to ensure an uninterrupted domestic supply.
Starting January 2026, the hault on exports of light distillates, jet fuel, diesel fuel, gas oils, toluene, xylene, and petroleum bitumen outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) customs territory will also be extended for six months.
04.09.2025, 09:00 6171
How Kazakhstan Is Building a Digital Ecosystem
As part of the large-scale digital transformation carried out since 2021, a set of digital solutions has been implemented in Kazakhstan’s ministries aimed at increasing the efficiency of public administration, reducing administrative and corruption barriers, and improving the quality of services provided to citizens and businesses, primeminister.kz reports.
As a result, more than 28 billion tenge have been brought out of the shadow economy, and more than 13 billion tenge of budget funds have been saved. The overall effect of the implemented solutions amounted to 51.3 billion tenge. The time required to provide public services has been reduced 20-fold, and corruption and administrative barriers have been significantly decreased.
A platform-based model of public administration is being introduced, based on the principles of client orientation, transparency, efficiency, and maximum automation. Mechanisms for proactive service provision have been launched, minimizing citizen involvement in the process of receiving services.
A Digital Government Support Center has been established, and the practice of business process reengineering has been introduced in cooperation with the Digital Government Office, providing for analysis, redesign, and scaling of effective solutions.
Today Kazakhstan ranks 24th among 193 countries in the world in terms of digitalization and is among the top ten leaders in the online services index. Already 92% of public services are available online," said Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev.
In line with the implementation of the President’s Address, Kazakhstan is actively introducing G2C (government-to-citizen) digital services that make access to public services faster, more transparent, and more accessible.
The full transition to electronic medical certificates and sick leave forms has eliminated paper document flow, reduced the shadow economy by 7.5 billion tenge, and ensured transparency of the system. The budget savings amounted to 450 million tenge. Telemedicine has opened the possibility of remote consultations and diagnostics, covering 1.5 million services and saving the population more than 13 billion tenge.
Enrollment in kindergartens and schools has been digitized, improving the process by 46%. A child can now transfer from one school to another in just one day instead of five, increasing efficiency by 66%.
Teacher professional development is now faster - automatic selection and digital distribution have reduced the process from two to three months to two weeks, resulting in savings of 119 million tenge. College admission has also been simplified: online applications and automatic verification of preferential status have reduced document processing times from five days to thirty minutes.
University admissions and dormitory placement have also been implemented online - a unified service allows applicants to submit documents, register with a clinic, complete military registration, and obtain a dormitory place. The introduction of the electronic Unified National Test (UNT) certificate has saved the budget 83 million tenge and saved citizens more than 300 million tenge.
For road users, the e-accident protocol has been introduced: a mobile service allows accidents to be recorded without police involvement. Now insurance payments are made in 5 days instead of 40, with an economic effect of 516 million tenge.
Enforcement proceedings have been automated - cases are initiated automatically, notifications are sent via SMS, and the involvement of private enforcement officers is excluded. This ensures annual savings of 2 billion tenge.
Digital notarized powers of attorney can now be obtained via video call, significantly increasing the number of issued documents and simplifying the process for citizens.
To improve the targeting of social support, the "Social Wallet" project has been implemented. The first block - free and subsidized meals - has been introduced in 2,369 schools, and the "Business Wallet" for accounting of hot meals is operating in 3,950 schools.
We are implementing digital solutions in the social sector. The ‘Social Wallet’ project allows us to monitor the provision of free meals, eliminate false reporting, and use budget funds more efficiently. Today this tool is being scaled up and implemented in all schools of the country," added Zhaslan Madiev.
03.09.2025, 21:10 11571
New Vice Minister for Emergency Situations named
Images | primeminister.kz
By the Decree of the Kazakh Government, Yerbolat Sadyrbayev has been appointed Kazakh Vice Minister for Emergency Situations. He previously served as head of the State Institution Kazselezashchita under the Ministry for Emergency Situations, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Yerbolat Sadyrbayev was born in 1982 in the Zhambyl region.
He holds a PhD degree in Public and Local Administration. He graduated from the Dulaty University, the Kazakh State Law University, and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2009- 2010 he served as Advisor to the Administrative Office of the President of Kazakhstan. In 2014-2019 he held the position of Deputy Head of the Office of the Almaty city court.
03.09.2025, 12:00 6346
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov Held a Meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Egmont Group Jérôme Beaumont
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting with the Executive Secretary of the Egmont Group Jérôme Beaumont. The parties discussed cooperation in the areas previously outlined during the negotiations between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Chair of the organization Elżbieta Franków-Jaśkiewicz, primeminister.kz reports.
The mechanism of interaction in the field of combating money laundering and the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) was considered, including asset recovery and improving the effectiveness of financial intelligence.
Jérôme Beaumont highly appreciated the reforms being implemented in the country and expressed his readiness to develop the partnership.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the importance of the Egmont Group as a key international platform for ensuring financial security and confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to international AML/CFT standards.
Following the meeting, the participants underlined the importance of further strengthening cooperation to ensure global financial stability.
03.09.2025, 09:00 11821
Tokayev attends China’s parade marking 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II
Images | Akorda
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, attended the military parade in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory in World War II as an honorary guest, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Wu Zeke, deputy director of the Office of the Leading Group for the Military Parade and a senior officer of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, said that the parade will showcase the new organizational structure of China’s armed forces, and for the first time will display certain types of land-, sea- and air-based strategic weapons, as well as hypersonic and precision strike systems, unmanned and counter-unmanned aerial vehicles.
The parade will feature 45 marching soldier units and will last approximately 70 minutes.
Apart from the Ground Troops, Navy, Air Force, and Missile Force, the parade will also feature four additional branches of the armed forces: the Aerospace Force, the Cyberspace Force, the Information Support Force and the Joint Logistics Support Force.
29.08.2025, 20:11 35096
Sanzhar Zharkeshov appointed as Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister
Images | primeminister.kz
By a government order, Sanzhar Zharkeshov has been appointed to the post of the Deputy Energy Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Sanzhar Zharkeshov brings extensive international experience across the energy industry, working in the U.S., Iraq, Russia, Scotland, Colombia, Oman, the UK, and Ukraine.
In 2019, he was appointed as the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.
In 2022, he joined the QazaqGaz national company as the Board Chairman.
29.08.2025, 17:09 36041
Kazakhstan establishes medal to commemorate 30th anniversary of Constitution
The Head of State decreed to establish the commemorative medal "The 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan", Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The medal will be awarded for significant contribution to ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, strengthening the country’s independence, accord and stability in Kazakhstan’s society, protection of constitutional rights and freedoms, and development of ideas and principles of constitutionalism.
Besides, representatives of vocational professions, workers of the public sector, manufacturing organizations and others will be decorated with the commemorative medal.
29.08.2025, 15:00 34501
Constitution is unshakable foundation of Independence, Kazakh President
Images | Akorda
The Kazakh President addressed the Constitution and statehood: dialogue of the law and the future scientific conference, dated to the 30th anniversary of the Kazakh Constitution, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
He said today Kazakhstan is celebrating a milestone date. The Constitution of Kazakhstan was adopted 30 years ago at the nationwide referendum. He stressed that it became a historical moment for Kazakhstan.
The Head of State said the Constitution is the unshakable foundation of our Independence and a trustworthy guide for strengthening the country’s statehood.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted Kazakhstan implemented several packages of political reforms, consistently updated the country’s political system.
Today, we see the appropriateness of the country’s strategic choice towards the path of progress to a civilized society. The 2022 referendum recorded an unprecedented level of consolidation of the nation around the strategic tasks set before our state," the President stated.
He emphasized during the historically short period, the society passed through fundamental evolution towards political maturity and civic responsibility.
