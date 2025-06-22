Kazakhstan to transfer 1,500 saigas to China to restore its population

Tell a friend

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, during a working visit to the Karaganda Region, reviewed the implementation of the Head of State's instructions on industrial development, diversification of the economy with a focus on deep processing, development of energy infrastructure, and the agro-industrial complex. He visited enterprises in the Saran industrial zone, facilities of Qarmet JSC, including the metallurgical plant and the "Saran" mine. Attention was given to projects in the energy, utilities, and agricultural sectors, primeminister.kz reports.





The Prime Minister familiarized himself with the development of the Saran industrial zone located in the city of Saran, Karaganda Region. Using the example of the opening of a new enterprise for the production of galvanized metal products-Kazakhstan Hot-dip Galvanizing Plant LLP-the ongoing work in the region to increase the output of products with high added value was verified. Hot-dip galvanizing, or protecting metal products from corrosion, is widely used in construction, mechanical engineering, agriculture, and other sectors of the economy. Considering the positive dynamics in Kazakhstan's industry, the demand for galvanized metal products is growing every year. The launch of a plant with a capacity of 50 thousand tons of products per year will cover up to 80% of domestic needs for metal structures. The project involved an investment of 6.2 billion tenge, of which 80% was borrowed funds through "Baiterek" holding mechanisms. The launch of the plant became a result of the effectiveness of government support measures. It is planned to create 115 permanent jobs. In addition, this will give an additional impulse to the development of a cluster of small and medium-sized businesses around this major production site.





Also in Saran, the Tengri Tyres LLP plant for tire production was visited. The enterprise is aimed at reducing import dependence and developing local production. Technological processes are fully operational at the full-cycle plant in accordance with international standards. From January to March of the current year, 135.4 thousand units of passenger, truck, and winter tires under the Attar brand were produced at a total cost of 2.6 billion tenge. In addition to supplying the domestic market, passenger tires are exported. The director of Tengri Tyres LLP, Alexander Ustavshchikov, reported plans to produce 1.2 million tires worth 29.3 billion tenge by the end of this year. Currently, 850 people work at the plant. Reaching full design capacity will ensure a total of 1,125 permanent jobs. The Prime Minister noted the importance of further increasing supplies and expanding the sales market.





During the visit to the appliance manufacturer Silk Road Electronics LLP, attention was paid to plans to increase production localization. The current figure is over 50%. Significant investments have been made in upgrading equipment for further growth. The products manufactured-TVs, water heaters, mini-ovens, range hoods, vacuum cleaners, washing machines, kitchen stoves, etc.-are sold in Kazakhstan and neighboring countries. The development of partnerships with international companies contributes to technology transfer and export expansion. In particular, the signed agreement with Samsung confirms international brands’ trust in the industrial potential of Kazakhstan.





The Prime Minister reviewed the work carried out to ensure the safety of labor for workers at the Saran mine. During the descent into the mine to a depth of 520 meters, he inspected the tunneling sections. The director of the Coal Department of Qarmet JSC, Zhakan Mukhamedzhanov, reported on the implementation of a personnel positioning system according to world standards, allowing real-time tracking of workers’ locations in underground workings. This enhances safety control and allows immediate response in emergencies. Technical capabilities for video communication with miners at workplaces were demonstrated. The modernization program also includes updating tunneling equipment, improving ventilation systems, enhancing fire protection, and expanding the digital infrastructure of underground operations.





In conversation with miners, issues of adaptation to the digitalization of production were discussed. Olzhas Bektenov emphasized the need to expedite the installation of similar systems in other mines to ensure the safety of miners’ work. The total investment in the modernization of Qarmet coal enterprises amounts to approximately $500 million. Comprehensive work on introducing advanced systems will also cover other mines.





In Temirtau, the Prime Minister visited the Qarmet metallurgical plant. In the first five months of this year, the plant increased its production of crude steel by 13%-to 1.5 million tons.





At the converter shop site, with a capacity of up to 4 million tons of liquid steel per year, the Prime Minister was briefed on work carried out, in accordance with the President's instructions, to connect production facilities to natural gas. Last year, a major overhaul of converters No. 1 and No. 2 was completed, with complete replacement of hulls and installation of more modern and durable structures. This made it possible to increase steel production volumes and improve the shop’s operational efficiency.





Here, Olzhas Bektenov also reviewed the progress in constructing coke battery No. 8 and No. 9. This investment project, with a capacity of 1.5 million tons of dry coke per year, is implemented jointly with the Chinese company ACRE Coking & Refractory Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd., under agreements reached during the Prime Minister’s working visit to the People's Republic of China on November 5, 2024. The main production parameters were presented; the launch is planned for 2027.





Qarmet’s management reported on the implementation of the project to build a new casting-rolling complex. Launching the complex will enable production of premium steel grades for automotive, chemical, oil, construction, and other industries. The project will expand the geography of Kazakhstan’s steel exports, reduce energy consumption, and minimize environmental impact during production.





Also presented was the project for an industrial belt of small and medium-sized businesses around the plant. SMEs will produce products with high added value-from packaging and filters to lighting and steel products. The first offtake contracts have been signed, ready production spaces provided to entrepreneurs, and guaranteed product sales totaling $87 million per year.





In Temirtau, the Prime Minister inspected the section of the reconstruction of heating networks. The project, implemented as part of modernizing municipal infrastructure, involves replacing over 8 km of pipeline with a diameter of 820 mm. The new pipes are equipped with modern thermal insulation materials and a protective shell, which will significantly reduce heat loss and ensure reliable heating supply to the Eastern and Central districts of the city.





Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that preparation for the heating season is under special control. Attention is paid to cities such as Temirtau, included in the "red zone." The regional akimat was tasked with completing the implementation of heating supply projects before the onset of cold weather. The Ministry of Energy-to provide maximum assistance, the Ministry of Finance together with the Ministry of National Economy-to prioritize the question of funding socially significant infrastructure projects, including construction of water supply networks.





Using the example of Ramadan Dairy Farm LLP, located in the Nura District, Olzhas Bektenov familiarized himself with the development of the region’s agro‑industrial complex. The new enterprise is equipped according to European standards and will become one of the largest in the Karaganda Region. Own feed production is planned for raising 1,100 Holstein-Friesian cattle, of which 880 cows will be milked daily. The farm will reach full capacity in the first half of 2026 and produce over 9,500 tons of milk per year. Products will be supplied to milk-processing enterprises in the Karaganda Region and the city of Astana. The project plans to create 70 new jobs. The Prime Minister noted that, with comprehensive state support, farmers must, in turn, ensure sustainable results, modernize production, and contribute to improving rural life.





Akimats of the regions, together with the Ministry of Agriculture, were instructed to prepare thoroughly for harvesting operations and ensure the necessary food supply. The Ministry of Agriculture, in cooperation with relevant state bodies, has been tasked with implementing measures to prevent the spread of locusts and protect sown areas.





The Head of State has tasked us with increasing industrial development. GDP of Kazakhstan increased by 6% over the first five months of this year. At the same time, we must intensify further work on diversifying the economic structure. The Karaganda Region is a key industrial region of the country. It is important that today we see results in increasing the output of high-value-added products. That is what all enterprises must strive for. Import substitution is our key task. The Government will fully support the development of such industries. In turn, businesses must fulfill their reciprocal obligations in terms of introducing modern technologies, improving product quality, and increasing export potential," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





The Ministry of Industry and Construction, together with relevant bodies, was instructed to ensure the sustainable loading of enterprise capacities and development of the entire chain of related production.