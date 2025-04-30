This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Marat Sultangaziyev reports to President on Almaty region's socio-economic development in Q1 2025
Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree
148 people evacuated as 5-day flood threat hits N Kazakhstan region
Kazakhstan to launch 2 guarantee funds to support SMEs and finance major projects
Kazakhstanis will be able to anonymously report drug crimes online
In the context of the rapid spread of new types of drug threats and the use of digital channels to involve young people in illegal drug trafficking, we, as a society, must unite to protect our children, our loved ones, and the future of our country. I urge each of you not to remain indifferent," said Acting Chairman of the Committee Daniyar Meirkhan.
Report suspicious internet resources, graffiti with codes, and advertisements related to illegal drug sales. We have provided contact information for each region. You can anonymously and safely report critical information that may help prevent a crime or save someone's life," Meirkhan added.
Kazakhstan, France developing Lake Balkhash preservation master plan
Remains of Kazakhstani WWII soldiers brought back to Astana
Kazakhstan ratifies CIS Agreement on Free Trade in Services
President highlighted new public policy points at session of Assembly of People, says Karin
Most viewed
30.04.2025, 10:01Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree 30.04.2025, 09:57295114 killed in hotel fire in India's Kolkata 30.04.2025, 08:141861Kazakhstan grabs gold at Asian Club Taekwondo Championships 23.04.2025, 13:11Gasification of settlements and reduction of losses through digital solutions: Government reviews gas industry development62071Gasification of settlements and reduction of losses through digital solutions: Government reviews gas industry development 23.04.2025, 14:44Government to provide all-round support to young people involved in popularisation of historical and cultural values of nation's people61971Government to provide all-round support to young people involved in popularisation of historical and cultural values of nation's people 23.04.2025, 19:5255981No request for help from nationals in Türkiye after 6.2M earthquake - Kazakh MFA 23.04.2025, 21:5151996Azerbaijan, China sign visa-free travel agreement 24.04.2025, 10:3851726China to launch Chang'e-8 lunar mission around 2029, collaborating with international partners 18.04.2025, 11:41127361Man kills two with police mother’s gun at Florida State University 18.04.2025, 10:39115176Telegram has always been compliant with EU laws - Durov responds to media allegations 17.04.2025, 20:56110451Script for Genealogy of Kazakh Khans added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register 17.04.2025, 19:58102841Tokayev briefed on preparations for 34th session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People 18.04.2025, 13:36102446Kazakhstan to launch 9 RES projects in 2025