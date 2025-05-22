This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Museums are treasuries of our history and culture - President
relevant news
Kazakhstan adopts action plan to deliver its transport and logistics objectives
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President and PM of Hungary hold talks
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev grants academic status to two theaters
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prime Minister instructs to ensure high organisation of UNT and to organise summer employment for students and schoolchildren
I would also like to address the parent community: I urge you to monitor your children during graduation events and, most importantly, during the summer holidays. Your attention, upbringing, and involvement in your children's lives and challenges will have the most effective impact. The foundations of morality, social behavior, and patriotism are instilled primarily by parents. No ministry can replace parental care and engagement in a child’s life. Raising responsible citizens is a major shared responsibility of both the state and society. Therefore, let us strengthen our cooperation in shaping responsible, educated, and patriotic citizens," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 3.2 million children to have summer holidays in Kazakhstan
No child should be left without attention. Priority must be given to supporting children from large families, low-income households, and disadvantaged backgrounds," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Children from the western regions would enjoy seeing the East of our country. Pupils from the South should be introduced to the North, and vice versa. Children must have the opportunity to experience the full natural and cultural diversity of their homeland, Kazakhstan," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
444 Astana graduates in running for Altyn Belgi distinction
This year, a total of 288,531 students were enrolled in the capital’s schools - 236,956 in 115 public schools, 45,014 in 74 private schools, and 6,561 in 7 republican schools. Among them are 14,274 11th-grade graduates and 24,479 9th-grade students. A total of 444 graduates are applying for the Altyn Belgi badge of distinction, while 1,087 students are seeking certificates with honors. The academic year will officially conclude on May 23, 2025," said Kassymkhan Sengazyev.
During these class sessions, students write essays on topics such as ‘Clean Kazakhstan’ ‘Law and Order’ and ‘Adal Azamat’. Schools will also provide students with a recommended summer reading list, along with guidance on child safety, vacation planning, developing practical skills, and opportunities to participate in extracurricular educational programs," Sengazyev added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olzhas Bektenov holds Interim Meeting of Foreign Investors Council
As the Head of State noted, under the current geopolitical and economic conditions, the top priority is to create a favorable environment for enhancing entrepreneurial activity through the attraction of private investment. We are interested in working with you to establish new production facilities in Kazakhstan, which will support job creation and deep localization. It is important to unlock the potential for new areas of cooperation and implement breakthrough projects in the priority sectors of the economy. We have created all the necessary conditions for this. The Government of Kazakhstan is open to constructive dialogue and ready to jointly find solutions that will contribute to our country’s development," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
- Yerlan Dosymbekov, Chairman of the Board of the Association "Kazakhstan Foreign Investors’ Council" and Managing Partner at EY for Central Asia and the Caucasus,
- Cécile Rollin, Managing Director of ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Inc.,
- Dimitriy Propp, Director of Marketing and Sales in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan at Knauf Gips Kapchagay LLP,
- Saken Zhumashev, Managing Partner and Executive Director at KPMG Caucasus and Central Asia,
- Adam Alekseyuk, CEO of JSC "Himpharm",
- Huseyin Ozhan, Managing Director at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan starts implementing 2nd phase of North Aral Sea conservation project
We have reviewed various options of the project’s implementation. Since the year beginning, we have held several meetings with the regional authorities and administration of Aral district. During my working trip to the region, I met local public, deputies of the Parliament, designers, water sector veterans and other interested governmental agencies. The selected option seems to be the most optimal in terms of timing and also takes into account the real situation in the Syr Darya River basin," Minister Nurzhigitov says.
Today we have visited the fish processing plant and saw how many jobs will be generated in the region after the project’s implementation. There will also be employment opportunities in other sectors, including agriculture, cattle-breeding and tourism. Thus, the project will let create new economic opportunities for the region. The North Aral Sea conservation project is very important, as it sets an example of restoration of the entire eco-system," he noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
21.05.2025, 08:51Kazakh President and PM of Hungary hold talks 21.05.2025, 12:508121Kazakhstan adopts action plan to deliver its transport and logistics objectives 21.05.2025, 14:36Kazakh Foreign Minister Participated in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS Member States5591Kazakh Foreign Minister Participated in the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS Member States 21.05.2025, 10:524131Kazakhstan marks Culture and Art Workers’ Day with key milestones 21.05.2025, 13:463576President Tokayev arrives at Vаrkert Bazar pavilion for informal OTS summit in Budapest 16.05.2025, 13:4276581Olzhas Bektenov holds Interim Meeting of Foreign Investors Council 16.05.2025, 12:1173101Kazakhstan starts implementing 2nd phase of North Aral Sea conservation project 16.05.2025, 11:3168051Baikonur Cosmodrome announces sale of tech equipment 16.05.2025, 16:1254561Kazakh soldier breaks record at U.S. military competition 16.05.2025, 15:18Youth to become a new force for Kazakh-Chinese bilateral cooperation development - Chinese Ambassador54291Youth to become a new force for Kazakh-Chinese bilateral cooperation development - Chinese Ambassador 05.05.2025, 17:46202606Kapshagai reservoir 100% full for second year in a row, Kazakh Water Ministry 30.04.2025, 10:01190716Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree 05.05.2025, 16:42Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President181691Armed Forces ensure reliable protection of independence, peace and territorial integrity, says Kazakh President 02.05.2025, 18:56180651Kazakhstan sees record electricity consumption and production gap in years 29.04.2025, 18:37177611Kazakhstan, Hong Kong to launch direct flights