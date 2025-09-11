This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New Assistant to Kazakh President appointed
relevant news
Kazakhstan and Qatar agree on regulating labor migration
- Selection;
- Hiring of Kazakhstani citizens and determination of their rights when employed in Qatar.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Digital Headquarters has adopted a number of decisions to implement the President's Address
The Head of State has set the task of modernizing all sectors of the economy through the transition to a digital framework. Therefore, the implementation of AI must be aimed at achieving real results," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
- by November 15 of this year, to ensure the implementation of domestic startup solutions in priority areas of healthcare with corresponding amendments to regulatory legal acts;
- by December 20 of this year, to consolidate 7 fragmented information systems in the healthcare sector into 2 integrated systems based on the Qaztech platform;
- from December 1 of this year, to implement artificial intelligence technologies for the diagnostics of power and heat networks;
- by December 20 of this year, to ensure the functioning of the Sectoral Information Security Center in the country’s fuel and energy complex.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan appoints Adviser to President - Head of Presidential Protocol
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan names Assistant – Press Secretary of President
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Artificial Intelligence Ministry to be formed from Kazakhstan’s Digital Development Ministry
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan must become a digital country within three years - President
Kazakhstan is an integral part of the world community, a country located in the very center of the Eurasian continent. Despite global instability, we have taken a decisive step into the era of total digitalization and artificial intelligence. My main mission is to ensure stable socio-economic development and security of Kazakhstan in this turbulent, dangerous time. Our younger generation must live in happiness and prosperity. To achieve this, we, as a united nation, must work diligently. This is our common cause, a civic and patriotic duty. No matter how difficult it may be, we must achieve success. There is no other choice, since the future of the country and the fate of our people depend on it. Therefore, we must approach all reforms with balance and thoughtfulness, paying special attention to their quality implementation," said the President.
Comprehensive economic reforms have been launched in the country. Significant investments are being made in infrastructure construction and the opening of new industries. It is obvious that all these steps are aimed at improving the welfare of the people and strengthening the potential of the country. The rapid development of artificial intelligence is already influencing the worldview and behavior of people, especially young people. There is no alternative, since this process is fundamentally changing the world order and the way of life of all humanity. We must be prepared for this. We need to act decisively, as delay threatens the most serious consequences. Therefore, I have set the strategically important task of turning Kazakhstan within three years into a full-fledged digital country," stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Parliament may become unicameral
Today I would like to share my views on a new political reform that will have a significant positive impact on the future social and economic development of our country in the era of artificial intelligence. I am talking about parliamentary reform. This reform of the highest representative body will be a logical continuation of all previous changes, including the reform of presidential power. We have set a course for building a Fair Kazakhstan, for establishing an open and honest dialogue between the government and citizens in the spirit of a 'listening state.' At the nationwide referendum in June 2022, the overwhelming majority of citizens supported the strategy of large-scale modernization of the state based on the concept 'Strong President, Influential Parliament, Accountable Government.' The events of recent years in our country and beyond have confirmed the rightness of this course. But we cannot stand still; we must think about the future of the country and the generations to come," the President said.
This issue remains relevant to this day. Given the development of our state system and the growing level of political culture among citizens, I believe it is possible to bring this extremely important matter to public discussion. The Senate, as the upper chamber of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, was established in 1995 under difficult and unstable political circumstances, when our country had only just begun its thorny path toward building state institutions. Over the past thirty years, the Senate has carried out with dignity and effectiveness its historic mission of ensuring stability in state-building. The upper chamber has been and remains an essential mechanism and guarantor of both the legislative process and other key reforms. I myself had the honor of leading the Senate for ten years, and I have always regarded that work as a great privilege and responsibility. That is why it is not easy for me to stand here today and speak about parliamentary reform. Nonetheless, it is precisely today that I propose creating a unicameral Parliament in the foreseeable future," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President's annual State-of-the-Nation Address to be broadcast live
In accordance with subparagraph 2 of the paragraph 4 of the Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to convene the joint session of the Parliament Chambers on September 8, 2025 at 11:00 in Astana."
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
10.09.2025, 11:14Digital Headquarters has adopted a number of decisions to implement the President's Address 10.09.2025, 09:116576Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Held Meetings with the Management of Major Pakistani Companies 10.09.2025, 15:396466Kazakhstan and Qatar agree on regulating labor migration 10.09.2025, 16:452366Water level in Northern Aral Sea rises up to 24.1 bln cu m 10.09.2025, 12:122186No Kazakh casualties in Doha attacks - MFA 05.09.2025, 20:4985531300bn tenge worth of investment projects to be implemented in Astana this year 05.09.2025, 17:0082116President's annual State-of-the-Nation Address to be broadcast live 05.09.2025, 13:1580146Kazakhstan’s oil production grows fourfold over years of independence, President 05.09.2025, 19:5476861US Companies Show Interest in Expanding Presence in Kazakhstan 05.09.2025, 14:4476011President highlights Kazakhstan-China cooperation in oil and gas sector 19.08.2025, 11:00143086Kazakhstan reports slowdown in food price growth 13.08.2025, 20:45134791Kazakhstan to launch Astana - Belgrade flights 22.08.2025, 16:25129336Kazakhstan Officially Establishes Merke Nature Park 25.08.2025, 20:15121256Kazakhstan's life expectancy reaches 75.4 years for first time 25.08.2025, 19:49119821Japan decides to provide $7.4mln in pro bono grant for victims of nuclear tests in Semey