29.09.2025, 13:08 18726
New Kazakh Minister of Enlightenment appointed
Images | ru.wikipedia.org
Tell a friend
The Head of State decreed to appoint Zhuldyz Suleimenova as the Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Born in 1983 is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University. Throughout her career, she worked at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Altynsarin School in Almaty, the Kazakh National Agrarian University, the International Business Academy, the Kazakh State Women’s Teacher’s Training University, and Nazarbayev Intellelctual Schools.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
29.09.2025, 20:33 14906
Kazakhstan launches its first crypto reserve
Images | unsplash.com
Tell a friend
A new crypto fund - Alem Crypto Fund has started operating in Kazakhstan. It was established by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, managed by Qazaqstan Venture Group and registered within the ecosystem of the Astana International Financial Centre, Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The primary objective of the fund is to make long-term investments in digital assets and to build strategic reserves. In the future, Alem Crypto Fund may also serve as a vehicle for state-level savings, expanding the country’s capabilities in managing the finances of tomorrow.
The creation of the Alem Crypto Fund is a step toward advancing digital finance in Kazakhstan. Our goal is to make it a reliable instrument for major investors and a key foundation for digital state reserves" noted Zhaslan Madiyev, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The strategic partner of the fund is Binance Kazakhstan - a locally licensed company within the global Binance ecosystem, the world’s leading player in the digital asset industry.
In partnership with Binance Kazakhstan, Alem Crypto Fund made its first investment by acquiring BNB - the native token of the BNB Chain.
BNB is used for processing transactions, paying fees and participating in network governance.
Today, BNB has a market capitalization of over $138 billion, making it one of the most stable and influential digital assets on the global market.
We are proud that Binance Kazakhstan has become the strategic partner of the Alem Crypto Fund. The fund’s choice of BNB as its first digital asset highlights the trust in the Binance ecosystem and marks a new chapter for institutional recognition of cryptocurrencies in Kazakhstan. This is an important step toward building a transparent and secure digital asset market, where government initiatives and global technologies work together for the benefit of the national economy" commented Nurkhat Kushimov, General Manager of Binance Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.09.2025, 18:12 15956
New Vice Minister of Energy named
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev has been appointed Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kaiyrkhan Tutkyshbayev was born in 1991 in Almaty. He graduated from Satbayev Kazakh National Technical University with a degree in Mining/Project Management.
He began his career in 2009 at the Central Asian Mining Union in Astana. In 2022, he became Deputy Chairman of the Geology Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.09.2025, 14:08 18431
Kazakhstan appoints 1st Deputy Prosecutor General
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Head of State appointed Zhandos Umiraliyev as the 1st Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Timur Tashimbayev was relieved of his duties as the 1st Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.09.2025, 09:40 18976
Kazakhstan names AI and Digital Development Minister
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Head of State decreed to appoint Zhaslan Madiyev as the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
Born in 1983 in Almaty city, Zhaslan Madiyev graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, Columbia University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
He also served as the Vice President for finance at JSC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" and Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2019-2020.
Since October 2020 he has been serving as the deputy chairman of the Kazakh Agency for strategic planning and reforms.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.09.2025, 20:14 65011
President receives newly-appointed FM
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The Head of State has received newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave specific instructions to further strengthen balanced foreign policy, actively advance national interests on the global stage, as well as enhance economic diplomacy and investment cooperation.
The Head of State drew attention to the importance of boosting interaction in multilateral formats, as well as raising effectiveness of the work aimed at protection of rights and freedoms of Kazakhstani citizens abroad.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.09.2025, 18:12 65296
Tokayev: Nuclear energy to become full-fledged sector of national economy
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Taking the floor at the meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that in negotiations on construction of the nuclear power plant, primary focus must be on safeguarding the national interests, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State reminded that the project of construction of the country’s first nuclear power plant is being implemented jointly with Rosatom International Consortium.
In negotiations with this company, the relevant agency and the Government must, first and foremost, act in the national interests. All agreements signed must be fair, balanced and productive. We must not allow careless or inefficient use of our natural resources, particularly, uranium," the President said.
We must begin planning the construction of the second and third nuclear power plant. During our meeting with the President of China, we agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of peaceful atom use," he added.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reminded that the development of nuclear energy is impossible without strategically important mineral resources.
He said that Kazakhstan possesses substantial reserves of rare metals essential to this sector.
Our country ranks among the global leaders in uranium production, with 40% of the world’s uranium deposits concentrated in its territory. The construction of the nuclear power plant will drastically change the role of uranium in the economy," he noted.
The President reminded that a plant for the production of fuel assemblies was opened in the country in 2021.
The commissioning of the nuclear power plant will let complete the production cycle. Thanks to this, nuclear energy will become independent of foreign markets and will turn into a full-fledged sector of the national economy. This is an extremely complex objective and our scientists are imposed tremendous responsibility in its implementation," he stressed.
The Head of State also raised issue of personnel potential of the sector.
The country faces an acute shortage of qualified engineers and technical specialists, including in the nuclear sector. This is undoubtedly a highly pressing issue that must be addressed urgently. To date, 90% of university graduates hold bachelor’s degrees, while the share of PhD holders is less than 1%. It is crucial to raise the number of doctoral education grants, with priority given to technical disciplines," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.09.2025, 12:35 65596
Nurtleu appointed Assistant to President of Kazakhstan
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Murat Nurtleu appointed Assistant to President of Kazakhstan. The Akorda press service announced this, Kazinform News Agency reports.
By the Decree of the Head of State, Murat Nurtleu has been appointed Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Investment and Trade Cooperation, having been relieved of his previous position," the statement reads.
Before the appointment, Murat Nurtleu held the post of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.09.2025, 09:35 59091
Kosherbayev appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Yermek Kosherbayev appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.The Akorda press service announced this, Kazinform News Agency reports.
By the Decree of the Head of State, Yermek Kosherbayev has been appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and relieved of his previous position," the statement reads.
Before the appointment, Yermek Kosherbayev served as Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
23.09.2025, 21:35The President held talks with the President of the European Council 23.09.2025, 18:14100676Tokayev held a meeting with the President of Montenegro 23.09.2025, 08:1197656Tokayev met with U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Sergio Gor 24.09.2025, 09:3594776Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the President of France 24.09.2025, 10:4594521Kazakhstan attends High-level Meeting on China's Global Development Initiative 03.09.2025, 12:38245921Number of three-shift schools in Kazakhstan reduces fourfold 10.09.2025, 16:45243071Water level in Northern Aral Sea rises up to 24.1 bln cu m 01.09.2025, 12:14234221Kazakhstan celebrates Knowledge Day 11.09.2025, 14:20232266Astana Hub and Park of Innovative Technologies to merge 12.09.2025, 19:15220441Abai region builds social facilities through recovered assets