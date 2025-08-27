25.08.2025, 13:44 16886
New Kazakh Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation appointed
By the decree of the Kazakh Government, Talgat Momyshev has been appointed Vice Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Born in 1968 in the Akmola region, Momyshev graduated from the Zhambyl Hydromelioration and Construction Institute and the Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics.
He began his professional career in 1990. Throughout different years, Talgat Momyshev worked as the department head, deputy director of the Zhambyl Center of Standardization, Metrology and Certification, senior referent of the General Department and chairman of the Committee for Investment and Foreign Economic Relations in the apparatus of the Akim of Zhambyl Region, director of the Almaty branch of Metrology Republican State Enterprise, first deputy general director of JSC "National Accreditation Center", head of the Production Department of the National Center of Expertise and Certification in Astana, and deputy chairman of the Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee of the Kazakh Industry and New Technologies Ministry. In 2023-2024, he was general director of the RSE "National Accreditation Center" under the Ministry of Trade and Integration.
Since July 2024, he has been serving as director of the Department of Technical Regulation and Accreditation of the Eurasian Economic Commission.
27.08.2025, 16:01 2976
Head of State, King of Jordan hold talks in narrow format in Akorda
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked the King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of Jordan for accepting the invitation to visit Astana and warmly recalled his visit to Amman in early 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the cooperation between Jordan and Kazakhstan, saying that it develops successfully.
I am confident that today we will have a wonderful opportunity to exchange opinions. The Kazakh-Jordanian cooperation develops quite successfully. Nevertheless, there is a number of interesting topics to discuss," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein thanked the Kazakh President for a warm welcome. He also emphasized the importance of further strengthening the bilateral relations and confirmed his readiness to maintain mutually beneficial trade-economic cooperation.
According to him, this visit became a continuation of the Kazakh President’s successful visit to Jordan several months ago.
26.08.2025, 09:45 9431
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to deliver his Address to the Nation on September 8
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver his Address to the Nation on September 8, Kazinform News Agency quotes Advisor to the President - Press Secretary of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay as saying.
The President will deliver his annual State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint meeting of the Parliament Chambers on September 8, Ruslan Zheldibay posted on his Telegram Channel.
22.08.2025, 20:12 32946
Kazakhstan set to reconstruct nearly 4,000 km of roads by 2030
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov of Kazakhstan chaired a government meeting with road quality enhancement in focus on Friday, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Government.
The meeting highlighted Kazakhstan’s road network stretches 185,000 km in total, including 25,000 km of national highways, 70,000 km of regional roads and 90,000 km of local streets.
In his report focused on ongoing efforts to increase the quality of roads, Deputy Transport Minister Maksat Kaliakparov said that in 2025 alone, work is planned across 13,000 km of roads. "Of these, it’s planned to reconstruct 2,000 km of national highways, repair 6,600 km of roads between regional centers, and 4,100 km of local roads. It’s expected that 94% of national highways and 91% of local roads are to be brought up to standard".
Officials said a number of legislative changes were put in place, including a ban on commissioning projects before addressing quality concerns and mandatory expert reviews of medium-scale repairs.
Since early 2025, there has been a 2% reduction in poor-quality materials and construction defects, as well as a 14% increase in transformation of local gravel roads into asphalt roads.
Design optimization efforts have allowed to save up to 1 billion tenge, and assessment is carried out on half of the local roads".
Arman Alibayev, president of QazJolGZI, the country’s road research institute, briefed about the implementation of digital technologies in the road sector.
Over the past five years, the institute has carried out more than 20 research projects aimed at improving road construction and repair technologies. Several digital initiatives are currently being implemented across the country. To enhance design quality, a unified database of road construction materials has been introduced, along with the Superpave technology, which ensures durable and reliable road surfaces through precise selection of materials tailored to specific climate conditions and traffic intensity.
The Jolshy platform, with more than 2,000 registered specialists in the road sector, provides analytical data, tracks workforce changes and monitors the qualifications of professionals to ensure high-quality road construction. QazJolGZI is developing a road accident analysis portal designed to systematically assess the causes of accidents and improve traffic safety.
Bektenov highlighted the urgency of expanding and modernizing the road network. It’s planned to reconstruct nearly 4,000 km of roads by 2030. This year, key projects include Aktobe-Ulgaisyn, Karaganda-Zhezkazgan, Atyrau-Dossor, as well as bypasses for Saryagash, Petropavlovsk, Rudny and Kyzylorda. Medium repairs are expected to cover around 2,500 km of roads.
The Kazakh Premier instructed ministries to secure financing, appoint contractors and streamline procedures so that state expertise and construction can proceed in parallel for major turnkey projects.
Bektenov also highlighted ongoing problems in several regions. He criticized instances where projects were accepted despite quality concerns from the National Quality Centre, citing issues such as pavement defects in Pavlodar and substandard materials in North Kazakhstan, where 43% of tested samples failed to meet standards. Public dissatisfaction with road conditions remains highest in Atyrau and Turkistan regions, he pointed out.
He called for tougher guarantees and greater accountability for contractors. "Despite significant budget allocations, progress in some regions remains slow," Bektenov said, noting that road fund utilization stood at just 42% in Abai, 52% in Aktobe and 56% in Akmola regions.
The Prime Minister ordered the Transport Ministry and the National Quality Centre to inspect all road projects by 1 October and report back with findings and recommendations for disciplinary action. He also tasked the Transport and Finance Ministries with strengthening the role of the National Quality Centre to ensure more effective oversight.
21.08.2025, 19:22 40116
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev lands in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by his Kyrgyz counterpart President Sadyr Zhaparov at the Manas International Airport, Kazinform News Agency reports.
On August 22, both presidents are expected to hold bilateral talks and attend the 7th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan Supreme Interstate Council.
20.08.2025, 16:40 51436
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan develop cross-border tourist route
A new tourist ring route has been developed to connect iconic sites of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites Trend.
The large-scale project, aimed at boosting cross-border tourism, will cover more than 15 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and other cultural and natural landmarks. The route is designed to showcase the rich history, art, and nature of Central Asia, offering travelers access to some of the region’s most famous attractions.
In Turkmenistan, the program includes Ancient Merv, the Darvaza Gas Crater, and Kunyaurgench. In Uzbekistan, tourists will visit Khiva’s Ichan-Kala and Dishan-Kala, the Savitsky Museum in Nukus, and ancient fortresses in Karakalpakstan and Khorezm such as Kyzyl-Kala, Chilpyk-Kala, Toprak-Kala, and Ayaz-Kala. The Kazakh segment features the Torysh and Bozjyra valleys, Mount Sherkala, and the Shakpak-Ata Mausoleum.
The initiative is being implemented within the framework of the presidential decree of Uzbekistan "On measures to increase the role and importance of tourism in the economy by dramatically increasing the flow of tourists and accelerating the expansion of the volume of tourist services in 2025-2026," which provides for the creation of joint cross-border routes.
20.08.2025, 12:00 51686
Kazakhstan expands access to healthcare in villages
Kazakhstan continues to modernize its rural healthcare system. According to the Government, 538 out of 655 planned medical facilities under the national project have already been built, Kazinform News Agency reports.
These facilities are being constructed in villages that previously lacked medical institutions, as well as to replace outdated and unsuitable buildings. The new centers will provide healthcare services to around 1,000,000 rural residents," Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova noted.
In addition to new construction, renovation is underway at 36 regional hospitals and 17 perinatal centers. Pediatric departments have increased their bed capacity by 38%. Around 2,100 units of medical equipment have been purchased for healthcare organizations, raising the level of technical provision from 62% to 86%.
20.08.2025, 11:00 51861
President Tokayev to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
On August 22, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to pay an official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
In Bishkek, the two presidents will discuss the issues related to further strengthening of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership and allied relations.
The heads of state will also participate in the meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.
19.08.2025, 21:20 49906
Kazakhstan increases production of railway equipment and components
At a Government session, Minister of Industry and Construction Yersayin Nagaspayev reported on the current state of the railway engineering sector, key projects, and plans for its further modernization, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, the production of railway products is one of the key areas in the development of the engineering industry, accounting for 13% of its share. Today, the sector has 60 enterprises, employing more than 8,000 people.
As a result of last year, the volume of production increased by 25% and reached 600 billion tenge. The positive trend continues this year as well: in 7 months, the production of freight gondola cars increased 5 times, and platforms - 2.2 times.
Over the past 5 years, the sector has seen an increase in investment activity thanks to programs aimed at stimulating the renewal of the wagon fleet. Within the framework of supporting domestic producers, the localization level has reached from 35% to 40%. Work on its deepening will continue.
In January of this year, the Stadler Kazakhstan plant for the production of passenger cars with a capacity of up to 100 per year was launched in Astana. The entire production volume has been contracted with KTZ until 2030. The first 51 cars will be delivered by the end of the year," the minister noted.
In Atyrau region, a wagon-building plant with a capacity of 6,000 freight wagons and tanks per year has been commissioned. To increase the level of localization, the investor has begun construction of a foundry, the launch of which is scheduled for 2027. In addition, at the Semipalatinsk Machine-Building Plant, a new line for the production of gondola cars has been launched, and in Ekibastuz, a cluster of enterprises has been formed, specializing in the production of both finished equipment and components.
