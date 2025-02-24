Olzhas Bektenov checks North Kazakhstan region flood preparations

Images | primeminister.kz

During his working trip to North Kazakhstan region Prime Minister visited Sergeyevskiy hydrosystem, and also checked in Petropavlovsk the progress of reconstruction of pumping station of the 1st lift and strengthening of the dam, primeminister.kz reports.





These objects play a key role in protecting settlements from floods and providing local residents with water. The purpose of the working visit is to monitor the fulfilment of the instructions given by the Head of State to coordinate preparations for the flood-dangerous period. Attention is focused on the condition of hydraulic structures and implementation of modern digital solutions.





In Sergeevka, representatives of key departments and services reported on current activities on repair of the hydroscheme. Sergeyevskiy hydrosystem is the main flow regulator of the Yesil River. It continues to operate in cascade with the Petropavlovsk hydroscheme, forming a single water management complex that provides water supply to the North Kazakhstan region, partially Kostanay region and Akmola region, as well as guaranteed passes to the Tyumen region of the Russian Federation. During last year's floods at the Sergeyevskiy hydrosystem, the ground was washed away from the left bank as a result of large volumes of water and ice drift in the downstream section. No damage was recorded at the Petropavlovsk hydroscheme.





In 2024, the Government allocated 278.5 million tenge for the current repair of hydraulic structures from the national budget and flood control measures at the Sergeyevskiy and Petropavlovsk hydrosystems. More than 1.4 thousand m3 of large-size rubble stone was brought to these objects for construction of coastal slopes, bottom deepening in the lower embankment near the dam of Sergeevskiy hydrostructure was carried out, 940 m3 of soil mixture was extracted.





Director of the North Kazakhstan branch of RSE Kazvodkhoz Shugaip Ibatullin reported that at the moment both waterworks are in satisfactory condition and continue to operate in normal mode. In the current year it is planned to carry out additional 14 activities.





In turn, the head of the branch Kazgidromet Kymbat Mergalimova said that the amount of precipitation will be more than normal, especially in the southern and eastern regions. Heavy precipitation is predicted in mid and late February, with a drop in temperature in the first and second decades of the month. Flood risks remain high for areas downstream of the Sergeevsky reservoir.





The Sergeyevskiy hydrosystem is a strategic structure in a flood-prone region, on which the water supply for residents depends. In case overflows will exceed 2 metres, I instruct you to immediately report to the centre and me personally," Olzhas Bektenov noted.





It was instructed to continue to strengthen water management facilities in the region, as well as to actively implement digital solutions, to conduct bathymetric survey.





Head of the Government was also reported on strengthening control over the movement of heavy vehicles on artificial structures, including on Sergeyevskiy hydrosystem and Petropavlovsk hydrosystem. Thus, weight limits for heavy trucks are set, mobile transport inspection posts are in operation.