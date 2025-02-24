Olzhas Bektenov condolences to victims' families in Ulytau mine and hears Government Commission's work report

Tell a friend

At the Government meeting, preceding the agenda, Olzhas Bektenov expressed condolences to the families and friends of the workers who died as a result of a collapse at a mine in the Ulytau region, primeminister.kz reports.





On behalf of the Government I express condolences to the families and friends of the workers who died as a result of the collapse in the mine. The families of the victims will be provided with all the necessary assistance. The relevant services are working on the spot," Prime Minister said.





On behalf of the Head of State a Government Commission is working to investigate the causes of the accident and to eliminate the consequences. The report of Deputy Prime Minister K. Bozumbaev has been heard on the work carried out.





It was noted that on 17 February this year at the mine of Zhomart mine of Kazakhmys Corporation there was an accident. 7 people died. At the same time, independently evacuated 402 people. A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the incident. At the scene of the accident the Ministry for Emergency Situations has deployed a territorial operational headquarters. The hotline received 23 calls.





Prime Minister was informed that the Government Commission has started work on the investigation of the causes of the accident, appropriate expertise will be carried out. According to preliminary data there was an explosion of natural gas at the mine. The head and members of the commission inspected the site of the accident, as well as held a meeting with the families of the victims. Now the work at the mine has been suspended. Two special sub-commissions have been set up: one to find out the causes of the accident, the second to find out what safety violations there were. The subcommissions should complete their work within 10 days.





On the instructions of the Head of State, the families of the victims are being provided with the necessary support measures. Kazakhmys Corporation will also provide assistance in accordance with the collective agreement, including funeral arrangements, payment of 10 times the annual average salary, payment for children's education, repayment of loans and credits of the deceased employees.





In addition, in accordance with the current legislation, the miners' families will receive state benefits from the budget and social payments from the state social insurance fund for loss of breadwinner, as well as funeral payments. In general, the results of the investigation will be presented upon completion of the commission's work.





It is necessary to conduct a thorough investigation of the causes of the accident, to eliminate all the consequences. Kanat Aldabergenovich, regularly report on the work being done," Prime Minister emphasised.