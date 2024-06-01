Olzhas Bektenov gets acquainted with industrial and transport and logistics potential of Almaty region

Images | primeminister.kz

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov familiarised himself with the transport, logistics and industrial potential of Almaty region, primeminister.kz reports.





Visited a number of facilities functioning to ensure economic growth through the establishment of domestic production. The goal is import substitution and export-orientation.





In particular, the pace of construction of a new transport and logistics centre Zhetygen and industrial and logistics hub G-TRANS Service, as well as the expansion of existing industrial zones Kairat and Damu were checked.





During the inspection of logistics centres, Prime Minister stressed the relevance of the development of transport infrastructure and logistics and gave a number of instructions to connect the missing communications for the successful implementation of projects. This work should be completed within the framework of the programme ‘Business Roadmap’. The importance of creating the necessary conditions for the development of industry was noted.





The Head of State in his Address outlined the strategic importance of realising transport and logistics potential. We need to use this serious advantage, which opens up broad prospects. We are interested in new projects that will have a favourable impact on trade and the economy as a whole. Now we are solving infrastructure issues, creating the right conditions and communications for business. At the same time, the enterprises themselves can direct the saved funds to improve the quality of products and further expansion, creating new jobs," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.





For example, the construction of Central Asia's first major industrial and logistics hub in the village of Zhetygen, with a capacity of up to 500,000 containers per year and a total cargo turnover of up to 5 million tonnes, will create 3,500 jobs. The project is designed to increase cargo traffic with the countries of Central Asia and China due to the unique location of the facility near the border with China.





In addition, Prime Minister familiarised himself with the work of companies operating on the territory of industrial zones. Olzhas Bektenov inspected the technological process for the production of reinforced concrete products ‘Bent’, building materials TechnoNicol - Central Asia, Shin-Line ice cream.





A new investment project on creation of the largest in the CIS high-tech automated poultry meat production plant was also presented. The project is oriented towards ensuring the country's food security and exports. When the plant reaches full capacity, its output will reach 240,000 tonnes of poultry meat per year and the number of employees will reach 6,000. The poultry farm will be the largest in the EAEU and will fully cover the country's demand for poultry meat, which will ensure Kazakhstan's independence from imports.





Prime Minister visited the fishing industry complex. The enterprise grows sea fish for further sale in domestic and foreign markets. Currently, the production capacity is 1 thousand tonnes with the prospect of increasing to 10 thousand tonnes.





Food security is the number one issue. We have to provide ourselves for the main groups of food," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised and noted that the Government will continue measures to support the industrial sector.





For reference: The total volume of industrial production in Almaty region for the first 4 months of 2024 increased by 3.2% compared to the same period last year and reached 573.6 billion tenge.