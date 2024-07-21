Olzhas Bektenov gives instructions on gas processing capacity development and suppression of ‘’grey‘’ exports

Tell a friend

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during the Government session focused on the issues of liquefied petroleum gas flow to neighbouring countries, primeminister.kz reports.





In Kazakhstan this year it is planned to produce 1.6 million tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas. Valuable and scarce raw material, necessary for the development of oil and gas chemistry, in our country is increasingly used as motor fuel.





Thus, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the number of gas-powered cars increased by 18% over the year, reaching 582 thousand units by the end of 2023. About 360 thousand tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas are distributed to the regions on a quarterly basis. According to the analysis, demand for this type of fuel is growing the most in border regions.





Taking into account that retail prices for liquefied gas in Kazakhstan are about 2 times lower than in Russia, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and non-CIS countries, the problem of illegal export of large volumes of gas to neighbouring countries remains.





Part of the produced volumes is directed to industrial enterprises. In addition, there are annual scheduled repairs of refineries. As a result of all these factors, the country faces an annual shortage of liquefied gas at the level of about 20-25 per cent.





Earlier, I instructed the relevant state bodies to strengthen work to curb "grey" exports of liquefied gas, including by establishing criminal liability. According to the data of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 14 facts of illegal export of liquefied petroleum gas outside the country have been prevented. This work should be continued, I instruct to keep special control over the regions, where there is an unnatural jump in consumption volumes such as Atyrau region, Abay region and a number of other border regions," Olzhas Bektenov said.





Head of the Government also raised the issues of low level of gas production and production. It was noted that the construction of gas processing plants at Kashagan and Zhanaozen is delayed. Work on the development of new fields and attracting investment in geological exploration is going slowly. In this regard, the Ministry of Energy and the national company QazaqGaz have been instructed to develop detailed road maps for the construction of gas processing plants and development of new gas fields.





At the session of the National Kurultai, the Head of State gave instructions to provide the population with gas and modernise gas pipelines. The Samruk-Kazyna Fund allocates 105 billion tenge for these purposes. The Ministry of Energy together with local executive bodies has been instructed to ensure timely utilisation of the allocated funds and to complete all works on construction of networks by the end of the year.





Taking into account the annually growing number of cars using liquefied petroleum gas as fuel, the number of violations of legislation in the installation of gas-cylinder equipment is increasing.





Olzhas Bektenov emphasised that such precedents pose a threat to the lives of citizens. The Ministries of Internal Affairs and Energy have been instructed to take measures to tighten the responsibility of entrepreneurs for unprofessional conversion of vehicles and the lack of appropriate mark in the technical passport.





The Ministry of Energy also needs to step up efforts to stimulate the production of compressed gas, which is an alternative fuel.





In general, the responsible state bodies and organisations have been instructed to continue the qualitative and timely implementation of the measures of the Comprehensive Gas Industry Development Plan until 2026.