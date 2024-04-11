Olzhas Bektenov holds Flood Defence Headquarters meeting in Atyrau
Images | primeminister.kz
In Atyrau, an off-site meeting of the Republican Headquarters for coordination of flood control measures and elimination of flood consequences was held under the leadership of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. The leadership of ministries and regional akimats was connected in the videoconference mode, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Ministers working in the regions until the stabilisation of the flood situation reported on the current situation on the ground. To date, the state of emergency remains in 10 regions: Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, as well as Abay and Ulytau. Currently, the area covered by snow is 15% in the country as a whole, and about 40% in the northern, eastern and central regions.
More than 12 thousand people, more than 800 units of equipment, about 400 units of water pumping and swimming means are involved in rescue operations. More than 70 thousand people have been evacuated from the emergency zones.
The meeting also heard the information of the Ministry of Agriculture. As a result of the measures taken in the flooded regions, more than 60 thousand heads of farm animals have been relocated to safe areas. At the same time, to prevent worsening of epizootic situation in the flooded areas, the Republican Anti-epizootic Unit of the Ministry together with regional Akimats are collecting and disposing of dead animals. To date, 1,013 heads have been utilised, including cattle -133 heads, 809 heads, horses - 64.
The situation with floods remains difficult. The President has set a task to ensure law and order in the flooded areas. The life support of towns and villages should be at an appropriate level. Residents must be provided with everything they need. I instruct you to strengthen control and prevent unreasonable increases in food prices. The facts should be suppressed. Work has now begun in a number of regions to compensate for damage and pay compensation. This work should be carried out as transparently as possible - without bureaucracy and promptly. No one should be left without help. Akims should keep the situation under special control. Communal enterprises and sanitary and epidemiological services have been transferred to a strengthened mode of work. It is necessary to provide all necessary services to the population qualitatively and smoothly," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Prime Minister, Head of the Headquarters Olzhas Bektenov instructed:
- The Ministry of Healthcare to strengthen control over the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the flooded areas and, in particular, over the quality of drinking water;
- The Ministry of Agriculture should ensure the necessary veterinary control of domestic and wild animals, preventing the epizootic situation from worsening;
- The Ministry of Internal Affairs should take measures to ensure the safety of the evacuated population's property;
- Akimats should provide the population in the evacuation centres with everything they need, as well as work out the issue of their temporary accommodation for the period of reconstruction works.
The work continues. The flood situation in the country is under constant control of the Headquarters.
