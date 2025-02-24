Olzhas Bektenov holds republican meeting on flood period preparation

Tell a friend

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a working trip to the North Kazakhstan region held a national meeting on preparation for the flood period. Ministers of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev, Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Malik Olzhabekov and akims of a number of regions reported on the measures taken, primeminister.kz reports.





According to a preliminary hydrological forecast by Kazgidromet, the weather in February is expected to be warm, with precipitation and temperature changes, which may result in ice crusts. In March, warming and heavy precipitation are forecast, increasing the risk of flooding. According to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, moisture levels within and above the norm are observed in North Kazakhstan region, Akmola region, Pavlodar region, Karaganda region, East Kazakhstan region, Ulytau, Abai, Zhetisu, in the western parts of Aktobe region, Atyrau region, Mangystau region and in the mountainous-predmont regions of Almaty, Turkestan region, Zhambyl region. At the same time, the depth of soil freezing in some regions is less than last year.





Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev reported that since this year, in addition to the generalised hydrological forecast for the period of flooding, issue detailed information and advice for each region separately. They specify maximum water levels and discharges, the volume of runoff by hydrological stations and the expected dates of floods with the indication of specific settlements at risk. Information is also provided on expected meltwater volumes in areas not covered by hydrological monitoring, based on data from meteorological stations.





Malik Olzhabekov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, informed about the implementation of digital solutions, using the example of the new Tasqyn flood forecasting information system. It is modelling floods at 142 gauging stations along 128 river sections. In addition, operational reports on water releases from reservoirs have been automated and integrated with the global flood warning system GloFAS, which provides early warning of risks.





The Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov reported on the readiness of the country's hydraulic structures. According to the results of the surveys conducted to date restored 74 objects, 46 - at the stage of repair, on 18 developed a detailed design. More than 1,000 kilometres of canals have been cleaned, over 153 kilometres of riverbeds, including areas of strategic importance, repair work has been carried out at 205 sites. Last year the reconstruction of the Aktobe reservoir with the volume of 245 million m3 was completed. Restoration of 59 protective dams with the length of 312.4 km is at the stage of completion. For all major reservoirs, calculations of the discharge operating regime have been made. Within the framework of transboundary co-operation, active co-operation with neighbouring countries is underway to ensure sustainable water use and prevent emergencies during the flood period.





According to Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, today there are 1,223 settlements in the flood-prone zone. For their protection 576 kilometres of protective dikes and ramparts have been erected, 822 kilometres of drainage systems, canals and ditches have been repaired and built. 960 culverts have been installed and replaced on motorways and railways. About 500 kilometres of dredging, bank stabilisation and channel cleaning have been carried out on dangerous sections of 74 rivers. However, preventive measures have not been fully completed in all regions. This was revealed during joint inspections of the Government Apparatus and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Control is carried out by the Committee for the Prevention of Emergency Situations, which will take appropriate measures, up to administrative responsibility of akims.





Prime Minister raised the issues of passing the flood period in Kyzylorda region, taking into account the threats associated with increased water releases from the Shardara reservoir and partial ice formation on the Syrdarya river. Attention was also focused on Atyrau and Kostanay regions, where there are risks. Akims of the regions were heard on these issues. Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev made a comment.





It is too early to talk about full readiness for the flood period. There are a number of problems, decisions on which have not yet been made. This is especially true for regions with high risks of waterlogging. Now, first of all, we should check the degree of preparedness of settlements for floods. I instruct to create regional commissions, within the framework of which it is necessary to visit each settlement, study the existing risks and take the necessary measures. All akims are personally responsible, so they should intensify their work and take comprehensive measures to implement the planned anti-flood measures," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.





Following the results of the meeting Prime Minister instructed:





Akimats of regions should prepare all resources for prevention and elimination of floods until 1 March. To provide snow removal from settlements in advance, to prepare drainage channels and ditches, to clear storm sewers. All flood-prone settlements should be bunded and protected by dams. It was instructed to prepare stocks of food, fuel and lubricants, medicines and other means of life support, and to carry out blasting works on rivers in advance where it is required.





The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation should, taking into account forecast data, determine the volume of filling of reservoirs and ensure constant control over them. If necessary, take measures for safe water release in advance. Together with border states, organise constant mutual exchange of information on water flow rates and the occurrence of threats on transboundary water bodies.





The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other government agencies, should use the potential of the Tasqyn information system to determine and forecast actions to carry out flood control works in possible flood zones.





Ministry for Emergency Situations should ensure operational readiness of civil defence forces and means to respond. To work out the algorithms of involvement of rescue groups, including airlift, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs - the issues of timely evacuation of citizens in case of threat of flooding. It is also necessary to check the readiness of evacuation points and equipment for evacuation of people.





Government agencies need to analyse the current legislation and, if necessary, make appropriate amendments. In addition, it is instructed to create a republican headquarters for coordination of flood control measures and elimination of consequences of floods by analogy with last year.





Prime Minister instructed akims and agencies to complete preparations for the flood season by early March.