Olzhas Bektenov holds republican meeting on flood period preparation

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during a working trip to the North Kazakhstan region held a national meeting on preparation for the flood period. Ministers of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev, Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Malik Olzhabekov and akims of a number of regions reported on the measures taken, primeminister.kz reports.

According to a preliminary hydrological forecast by Kazgidromet, the weather in February is expected to be warm, with precipitation and temperature changes, which may result in ice crusts. In March, warming and heavy precipitation are forecast, increasing the risk of flooding. According to the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, moisture levels within and above the norm are observed in North Kazakhstan region, Akmola region, Pavlodar region, Karaganda region, East Kazakhstan region, Ulytau, Abai, Zhetisu, in the western parts of Aktobe region, Atyrau region, Mangystau region and in the mountainous-predmont regions of Almaty, Turkestan region, Zhambyl region. At the same time, the depth of soil freezing in some regions is less than last year.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev reported that since this year, in addition to the generalised hydrological forecast for the period of flooding, issue detailed information and advice for each region separately. They specify maximum water levels and discharges, the volume of runoff by hydrological stations and the expected dates of floods with the indication of specific settlements at risk. Information is also provided on expected meltwater volumes in areas not covered by hydrological monitoring, based on data from meteorological stations.

Malik Olzhabekov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, informed about the implementation of digital solutions, using the example of the new Tasqyn flood forecasting information system. It is modelling floods at 142 gauging stations along 128 river sections. In addition, operational reports on water releases from reservoirs have been automated and integrated with the global flood warning system GloFAS, which provides early warning of risks.

The Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov reported on the readiness of the country's hydraulic structures. According to the results of the surveys conducted to date restored 74 objects, 46 - at the stage of repair, on 18 developed a detailed design. More than 1,000 kilometres of canals have been cleaned, over 153 kilometres of riverbeds, including areas of strategic importance, repair work has been carried out at 205 sites. Last year the reconstruction of the Aktobe reservoir with the volume of 245 million m3 was completed. Restoration of 59 protective dams with the length of 312.4 km is at the stage of completion. For all major reservoirs, calculations of the discharge operating regime have been made. Within the framework of transboundary co-operation, active co-operation with neighbouring countries is underway to ensure sustainable water use and prevent emergencies during the flood period.

According to Minister for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, today there are 1,223 settlements in the flood-prone zone. For their protection 576 kilometres of protective dikes and ramparts have been erected, 822 kilometres of drainage systems, canals and ditches have been repaired and built. 960 culverts have been installed and replaced on motorways and railways. About 500 kilometres of dredging, bank stabilisation and channel cleaning have been carried out on dangerous sections of 74 rivers. However, preventive measures have not been fully completed in all regions. This was revealed during joint inspections of the Government Apparatus and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Control is carried out by the Committee for the Prevention of Emergency Situations, which will take appropriate measures, up to administrative responsibility of akims.

Prime Minister raised the issues of passing the flood period in Kyzylorda region, taking into account the threats associated with increased water releases from the Shardara reservoir and partial ice formation on the Syrdarya river. Attention was also focused on Atyrau and Kostanay regions, where there are risks. Akims of the regions were heard on these issues. Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev made a comment.

It is too early to talk about full readiness for the flood period. There are a number of problems, decisions on which have not yet been made. This is especially true for regions with high risks of waterlogging. Now, first of all, we should check the degree of preparedness of settlements for floods. I instruct to create regional commissions, within the framework of which it is necessary to visit each settlement, study the existing risks and take the necessary measures. All akims are personally responsible, so they should intensify their work and take comprehensive measures to implement the planned anti-flood measures," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.


Following the results of the meeting Prime Minister instructed:

Akimats of regions should prepare all resources for prevention and elimination of floods until 1 March. To provide snow removal from settlements in advance, to prepare drainage channels and ditches, to clear storm sewers. All flood-prone settlements should be bunded and protected by dams. It was instructed to prepare stocks of food, fuel and lubricants, medicines and other means of life support, and to carry out blasting works on rivers in advance where it is required.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation should, taking into account forecast data, determine the volume of filling of reservoirs and ensure constant control over them. If necessary, take measures for safe water release in advance. Together with border states, organise constant mutual exchange of information on water flow rates and the occurrence of threats on transboundary water bodies.

The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry, together with the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other government agencies, should use the potential of the Tasqyn information system to determine and forecast actions to carry out flood control works in possible flood zones.

Ministry for Emergency Situations should ensure operational readiness of civil defence forces and means to respond. To work out the algorithms of involvement of rescue groups, including airlift, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs - the issues of timely evacuation of citizens in case of threat of flooding. It is also necessary to check the readiness of evacuation points and equipment for evacuation of people.

Government agencies need to analyse the current legislation and, if necessary, make appropriate amendments. In addition, it is instructed to create a republican headquarters for coordination of flood control measures and elimination of consequences of floods by analogy with last year.

Prime Minister instructed akims and agencies to complete preparations for the flood season by early March.
 

relevant news

24.02.2025, 20:37 391

New assistant to Kazakh President for domestic policy and communications named

New assistant to Kazakh President for domestic policy and communications named
Images | Akorda
The press service of Akorda has announced in its statement, Kazinform News Agency reports.

By order of the Head of State, Arman Kyrykbayev has been appointed as the Assistant to the Kazakh President for domestic policy and communications, as he was released from his previous position, reads the statement.

In 2024, Arman Kyrykbayev assumed the position of a head of the communication department of the Presidential Administration.

Earlier it was reported that the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had issued a decree appointing Ruslan Zheldibay as the Press-Secretary and Advisor to the President.
 

24.02.2025, 16:34 576

New Vice Minister for Emergency Situations appointed

New Vice Minister for Emergency Situations appointed
Images | primeminister.kz
By a decree issued by the Government of Kazakhstan on February 21, 2025, Ramil Kamalov has been appointed as the Vice Minister for Emergency Situations, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He previously headed the Fire Safety Committee within the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Born in 1976 in the Akmola region, Ramil Kamalov holds a higher education in a specialized field.

He has been involved in civil defense since September 1993, starting his career as a state fire supervision inspector and working his way up to head the Fire Safety Committee. Kamalov has also led the Department of Emergency Situations in the North Kazakhstan region.
 

21.02.2025, 21:14 16131

Kazakhstan names new First Vice Minister of National Economy

Kazakhstan names new First Vice Minister of National Economy
Images | primeminister.kz
By governmental order, Azamat Amrin has been appointed to the post of the First Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1973 in North Kazakhstan region, Amrin graduated from the Akmola Agricultural Institute, Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University.

Until 2008, Amrin took up different positions in the Tax Committee in North Kazakhstan region.

From 2008 to 2011, he acted as the governor of Shal akyn district, North Kazakhstan region.

In 2013, he served as the deputy director, director of the Tax and Customs Policy Department of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry.

In 2020, Amrin was appointed as the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.

Earlier it was reported that Berik Uali had been named the governor of Abai region.
 

21.02.2025, 14:28 15661

27 audits at 214 facilities up to 11 trillion tenge conducted in Kazakhstan in 2024

27 audits at 214 facilities up to 11 trillion tenge conducted in Kazakhstan in 2024
Images | Akorda
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received chairman of the Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

Smailov reported on the results of the Supreme Audit Chamber’s activities in 2024 and plans for the current period. He said 27 audits were conducted at 214 facilities up to 11 trillion tenge, and violations worth 862 billion tenge were revealed. As a result, 135 billion tenge were recovered to the budget that is fivefold more compared to the amount reimbursed in 2023.

He also drew attention to system weaknesses in pricing at construction sites, project finance, the processing industry, and agriculture subsidizing.

The Supreme Audit Chamber sent recommendations to the Government and concerned state bodies to eliminate violations.

He announced over 40 audits will be carried out this year. Utilization of budgets of the cities of Astana and Almaty as well as North Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Zhambyl regions, Samruk Kazyna Fund, Kazatomprom National Company, KEGOC, National Bank and Emergencies Ministry will be audited in 2025 in line with the President’s task. Besides, audits will be conducted in the science, defence, sports, social welfare and forestry sectors this year.

Earlier the Kazakh President received Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Berik Assylov.
 

21.02.2025, 11:11 20226

By Presidential order, Government to strengthen requirements to ensure industrial safety

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a working meeting on the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State on issues of ensuring the safety of citizens involved in hazardous production, primeminister.kz reports.

The Ministers for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev reported on the ongoing work in the field of labour safety and new approaches. Ministers of Labour and Social Protection of Population, as well as of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry also took part in the meeting.

Under the Industrial Safety Concept, regulations will be revised to take into account the digitalisation of facilities, requirements for industrial safety facilities will be strengthened, science will be developed and relevant centres will be established, and the human resources and legal status of the state labour inspector will be improved.

Certain industrial safety requirements are already being revised. For example, the draft law on civil protection toughens requirements for emergency rescue services, strengthens regulations on industrial control, and provides for new obligations of owners of hazardous production facilities to update and modernise equipment.

In addition, it is planned to launch E-KPB information system, which will allow to create passports of industrial safety facilities, to automate the accounting of accidents and other processes.

Prime Minister paid special attention to the mechanism of control in the field of industrial safety. The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with the Ministry of Industry and Ministry of Labour and Social Protection has been instructed on the results of the audit to make proposals to strengthen the responsibility of owners and managers of industrial facilities for ensuring safe working conditions.

The Ministry of Industry together with the Ministries of Emergency Situations, Ecology and Natural Resources should analyse and control the mining plans of subsoil users for timely financing of industrial safety measures.

The Ministries of Industry and Emergency Situations need to develop standards for early decontamination of mines to reduce risks associated with gas emissions.

The Ministry of Gigital Development together with domestic IT specialists is tasked to develop new solutions to ensure industrial safety.
 

20.02.2025, 21:11 16511

Kazakhstan to breathe new life into 4,000 villages through preferential loans

At today's roundtable meeting in the Majilis, Vice Minister of National Economy Bauyrzhan Omarbekov announced the plans to increase the number of villages eligible for preferential loans, Kazinform News Agency reports.

50 billion tenge will be allocated in 2025 under the Auyl Amanaty program for projects implementation. Previously, this program was administered by the Ministry of Agriculture. Later, the government took a decision transfer it to the Ministry of National Economy," he said at a roundtable meeting in the Majilis.


The vice minister reminded of the President’s instruction to combine Auyl -El Besigi and Auyl Amanaty programs.

According to him, villages with a high development potential will be more eligible for preferential loans.

Perhaps, we need to revise the current list of 3,500 villages needing government assistance. Henceforth, we will focus on economic potential, but not on the number of population. Thus, we will likely increase the number of these villages to 4,000," Bauyrzhan Omarbekov added.


Earlier, majilisman Zhiguli Dairabayev said that 80 villages had disappeared in Kazakhstan in the past two years.
 

20.02.2025, 20:08 16731

President Tokayev urges stronger workplace safety after Kazakhmys mine collapse

President Tokayev urges stronger workplace safety after Kazakhmys mine collapse
Images | Akorda
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to the ‘unacceptable situation’ in terms of safety at work after the shaft of Zhomart mine operated by Kazakhmys Corporation collapsed on February 17 in Ulytau region, killing seven miners, Kazinform reports.

Violations of the rules set, a lack of safety equipment, inadequate funding in projects aimed at ensuring safe work conditions lead to man-made accidents, deaths and injuries among workers, the Kazakh President warned.

Tokayev called on the government to take measures to ensure the safety of citizens involved in hazardous activities. They include examining facilities for their compliance with the industrial safety standards; developing and implementing the latest safety systems at the facilities, including gas alarms, seismic sensors, positioning systems and so on; ensuring application of digital technologies at the facilities, especially implementing automated forecasting and alert systems; ensuring increase in investments in the latest industrial safety systems by adjusting subsoil users’ work programs following the examination; tighten oversight and control mechanisms in the industrial safety area.

The instructions above are under special control of the Administration of the President.

As earlier reported, seven workers were trapped inside an underground shaft at Zhomart mine in Ulytau region, Kazakhstan.

The incident occurred at around 4:50 pm local time 150km away from Zhezkazgan town.

The bodies of all seven workers were retrieved, the Emergency Situations Ministry said. Names of miners killed at the Zhomart mine were revealed.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended condolences to the families of the miners killed in the Kazakhmys Corporation’s mine collapse in Ulytau region.

To note, Kazakhmys Corporation will give necessary assistance provided for by collective agreement to the families of the miners killed at the Zhomart mine in Ulytau region.
 

20.02.2025, 19:00 17196

Kazakhstan unveils logo for 80th anniversary of Great Victory

Kazakhstan unveils logo for 80th anniversary of Great Victory
Images | The Kazakh Ministry of Defense
The official logo for the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War was presented at the Kazakh Ministry of Defense, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of Great Victory would hold a prominent place in the government's agenda this year in an interview with Ana Tili (Mother Tongue) newspaper.

People of Kazakhstan made a significant contribution to the defeat of Nazism. Our fathers and grandfathers fought heroically on all fronts, and Kazakhstan also became a reliable rear, playing a crucial role in supplying the army with weapons, industrial goods, and food," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.


The celebration plan for the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory is packed with events. The centerpiece will be a military parade in Astana, accompanied by concerts, exhibitions, and the release of documentaries and TV programs. Historical books and photo albums will also be published, and research efforts to honor the memory of our soldiers will also continue.

The celebration calendar will also include events dedicated to the upcoming 115th anniversary of Bauyrzhan Momyshuly, the 110th anniversary of Malik Gabdullin, and the 100th anniversary of Aliya Moldagulova.

As reported earlier, a logo was unveiled for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the legendary Kazakh sniper Aliya Moldagulova.
 

