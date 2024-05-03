Olzhas Bektenov: Measures taken helped to protect West Kazakhstan region from big water. Defence of Atyrau to be next task

Tell a friend

Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov held an operational meeting on the flood situation in the west of the country, where for a long time there is an intensified work to protect the region from high water, primeminister.kz reports.





Head of the Government set a task for the leadership of Atyrau region to maximise the protection of the city and settlements from the approaching flood waters. The Government has instructed to organise work by analogy with West Kazakhstan region, where preventive flood control measures, mobilisation of servicemen and rescuers from 14 regions, taking into account the involved engineering equipment allowed to pass the peak without large-scale destruction.





More than 11 thousand people and about 2 thousand units of equipment were involved in the work in the West Kazakhstan region. Protective structures were erected, the length of about 150 kilometres, 1.3 million units of sackcloth were laid.





In the city of Uralsk, dams erected along 18 residential areas have fully protected them. Water did not reach residential houses and social facilities in the city. There are flooded horticultural partnerships and a number of houses located in the floodplain of the Zhaiyk River from where residents were evacuated in advance.





According to the Akimat of West Kazakhstan region, today residents of 909 houses have already returned to their homes, more than 5 thousand cattle were driven away to safe places for grazing.





To date, the regional operational headquarters and the Commission on liquidation of consequences collected about 8 thousand applications, assessed more than a thousand houses. 1672 families have received a lump sum payment of 100 monthly instalments. The work on rendering assistance to the victims continues.





The situation with floods is stabilising. In West Kazakhstan region the peak of big water has been passed. Here it is necessary to note well-coordinated work of all involved divisions. Thanks to joint actions 84 settlements were prevented from flooding and the consequences of floods in the region were minimised. Now there is no new threat of flooding of houses," Olzhas Bektenov said. - "I express my great gratitude to all servicemen and employees of the Ministries for Emergency Situations, Defence, Internal Affairs, National Security Committee, local executive bodies, organisations, volunteers and all concerned citizens who participated in flood control measures".





The main task today is the preparation of Atyrau region. Every day the water level of the Zhaiyk River rises. About 100 cm remains to the dangerous mark.





Now the big water is coming to Atyrau region, the peak is expected in the coming days. We need to mobilise all forces, use the experience of West Kazakhstan region to attract additional forces from other regions. It is necessary to ensure hourly monitoring of the water level, to increase the length and height of protective dams. We need to defend the region and prevent flooding," Head of the Government stressed.





Today in Atyrau region more than 13 thousand people and more than 1 200 units of equipment are involved in rescue operations. More than 500 km of dams have been built in the region, including 242 km along residential areas in the city of Atyrau, more than 4.8 million units of sackcloth have been used. At the mouth of the river, on the Caspian Sea, dredging works continue: 1,408 m have been dredged and 11,538 cubic metres of soil have been removed.





In conclusion, Prime Minister noted that the danger of floods had been mostly passed in the country.





The President has set a priority task to restore houses damaged by the natural disaster, to return the affected citizens to normal life. We should direct all our efforts to the construction and repair of social facilities, housing and infrastructure, to the payment of compensation to people. All these steps must be done clearly and coherently. Akimats need to carry out constant explanatory work, meet with the affected population," Olzhas Bektenov concluded.