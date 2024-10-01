Olzhas Bektenov orders to continue hotlines to respond to possible questions of citizens on housing restoration

The Head of State keeps the situation under personal control. All available resources and forces have been mobilised to combat the disaster. Large-scale work to eliminate the consequences of the floods was carried out thanks to the joint efforts of government agencies, big business, an indifferent public and volunteers. The victims were provided with necessary medical and psychological assistance. They were provided with temporary housing, food and basic necessities. All Kazakhstanis responded to the call of the Head of State to provide all possible assistance to people so that no one would be left without support. The victims received a lump sum payment per family," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
We understand the emotions of people, there were questions about the amount of compensation, the definition of damage, the choice of housing or the progress of repair work. We tried to address each problem in a targeted manner. The measures taken were carried out jointly, taking into account the opinion of each affected family as much as possible. Even now citizens may have questions and problems. Therefore, I instruct akimats to maintain the work of hotlines, to respond promptly to the questions of citizens and to ensure the solution of their problems," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
It is important not to slow down the pace of work and to ensure timely preparation of hydraulic structures and all infrastructure for the coming spring. Dams, dams and other facilities must meet modern requirements. This is the primary task of regional akimats and interested ministries. In general, I would like to note that during the elimination of flood consequences all the primary tasks have been fulfilled. It was a hard but practical experience for everyone. We have identified preventive measures for the future. Our goal is to effectively withstand natural disasters and cataclysms with the least damage," Olzhas Bektenov said.
- Akimats of regions and interested state bodies to ensure full completion of restoration of engineering and transport infrastructure, social facilities.
- The Ministry of Water Resources together with regional akims to complete the repair and construction of hydraulic structures within the established timeframe.
- The Ministry of Digital Development should ensure the introduction of a platform for flood forecasting and modelling with training of specialists in ministries and akimats by the end of February 2025.
- Ministries for Emergency Situations and Ecology to ensure that the digital tool for flood modelling is filled with the necessary data by 20 January 2025.
- Akims of regions to carry out bunding of settlements, cleaning of pipes and ditches, inspection of hydraulic structures and preparation of drainage canals by the end of autumn of the current year.
