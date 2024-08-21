Olzhas Bektenov orders to ensure readiness of CHPPs, networks and social facilities for heating season

Tell a friend

The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov reviewed the progress of preparations for the upcoming heating season, primeminister.kz reports.





Ministers of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev, Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev, Transport Marat Karabayev reported on the ongoing work on the preparation of heat sources, engineering networks, social facilities and fuel supply. Akims of a number of regions have been heard.





According to the Ministry of Energy, in the current year the republic is scheduled to overhaul 10 power units, 55 boilers and 45 turbines. At different stages, the work is being carried out on 1 power unit, 28 boilers and 22 turbines, fully completed on 4 power units, 21 boilers and 17 turbines. Also, 13.4 thousand kilometres of power transmission lines, 277 substations, 2,292 distribution points have been repaired.





At the same time, non-compliance with the deadlines for the start of repair of main equipment is noted at power plants in Karaganda and Mangystau regions. The Ministry has identified energy companies, preparation for the heating period of which is under additional attention.





Head of the Government reminded that there was almost a month left before the start of the heating season. Olzhas Bektenov noted that the habit of leaving large volumes for the last days indicates improper planning of works. Thus, in Karaganda region not completed on time repairs of boiler No. 2 and not started overhaul of boiler No. 1 at CHPP-2 of JSC ‘Qarmet’. In addition, there are delays on boiler No. 7, while when considering the issue of preparation for the heating season in May this year, the Akim of the region declared about the commissioning of this facility on time.





In Mangystau region the overhaul of turbine No.4 at CHPP-1 at MAEK has not been completed. At CHPP-2, due to untimely preparation of documentation, the contractor has not yet been identified. At the same time, the Government has allocated significant funds for the development of MAEK.





From year to year in the country there is a tendency to postpone repair and reconstruction, untimely preparation of documentation and formation of fuel reserves, which with a proper attitude could have been eliminated. At our sessions and meetings we have repeatedly drawn the attention of regional akims to these bottlenecks. Moreover, with the indication of many risky places in the repair campaign, instructions were sent to the regions to take prompt measures. According to the results of three months, the same regions are lagging behind, the same delays and postponements of repairs. The Ministry of Energy has already started issuing certificates of readiness for the heating period to energy companies. In those regions where the passport of readiness of CHPP will be refused, we will consider personal responsibility of the supervising deputy akims," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.





The importance of a large systematic work on modernisation of communal infrastructure with replacement of networks and installation of modern equipment was noted. Such a task is set before the Ministries of National Economy, Industry and Energy.





The ministries of energy, industry together with regional akimats have been instructed to ensure timely completion of repair work on heat sources and networks. The Ministry of Industry and Construction, regional akimats need to fully prepare the readiness of educational facilities by 1 September, the Ministry of Healthcare, housing and communal services and housing stock by 15 October. The Ministries of Education, Science and Healthcare have also been instructed to take these issues under control.





In order to ensure quality preparation and implementation of the upcoming heating season, Prime Minister instructed to create an operational headquarters under the leadership of First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.