Olzhas Bektenov presents new akim to Ulytau region on behalf of President
On behalf of the Head of State, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Head of the Presidential Administration Aibek Dadebay participated in the meeting of deputies of the Maslikhat of Ulytau region, primeminister.kz reports.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev submitted two candidates for the post of Akim of the region Dastan Ryspekov and Ulantai Ussenov for the deputies' consideration. According to the results of open voting 49 deputies out of 64 supported the candidacy of Dastan Ryspekov, 15 deputies gave their votes for Ulantai Usenov. Following the voting results, the Head of State signed a decree on the appointment of Dastan Adayevich Ryspekov as akim.
At the meeting with the activists of the region, the Prime Minister thanked Berik Abdygaliuly for his contribution to the development of the region and introduced the new akim.
Olzhas Bektenov noted that the Head of State had set important tasks for the leadership of the Ulytau region to diversify the economy, open new industries, improve investment attractiveness, modernise infrastructure and address environmental issues, unlock transport and tourism potential.
Water supply plan to Aral Sea almost 100% fulfilled for first time in 5 years
This year, for the first time in the last 5 years, the plan of water supply to the Aral Sea during the irrigation period was fulfilled almost 100%. 977 million cubic metres of water were directed, primeminister.kz reports.
If in recent years only 350-400 million cubic metres of water was delivered to the sea, since the beginning of the year the volume has exceeded 2 billion cubic metres, and it is planned to send about 500 million by the end of the year.
Today, the volume of water in the Northern Aral Sea is 22 billion cubic metres. Before that, 7-10 cubic metres of water per second flowed into the sea during the irrigation period, this year it is 10 times more - 60-70 cubic metres per second," Deputy Head of the Aral-Syrdarya Basin Inspectorate Zeinolla Kaztoganov said.
In addition, more than 45m cubic metres of water was diverted to lakes Akshatau, Sorgak and Kamystybas. This has had a positive impact on fisheries and tourism. For example, the salinity of the Aral Sea decreased and the fish population increased. After the sea dried up, the fishermen's catch barely reached 400 tonnes a year. Now they catch up to 7.5-8 thousand tonnes of fish.
Kuntugan Turganbayev, a 76-year-old fisherman from Karateren village, has been fishing all his life. The arrival of water has brought prospects to his native land, he said.
I've been fishing all my life. With the arrival of water, the fish have come to life. There are more fish this year than last year. If we keep the Aral Sea at its present level, the fishery will develop," he said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, together with the World Bank, is drafting the second phase of the Northern Aral Sea Conservation Programme, which will focus on sustainable water supply and the development of economic and social initiatives.
52 billion tenge allocated this year for forestry firefighting equipment acquisition
At the Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev reported on the ongoing work to preserve and increase forest areas in Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.
Over the past 5 years, the area of forest territories in the country increased by 267 thousand hectares. In general, this indicator has reached 5% growth. Measures are taken to increase funding for technical equipment of forest protection institutions and social support for forestry workers.
If last year 15.9 billion tenge was allocated from the republican and local budgets for the purchase of machinery and equipment, 526 units of fire-fighting and patrol equipment were purchased. This year, for the first time in the history of the country's forestry sector, 52 billion tenge has been allocated for the purchase of 1,384 units of firefighting equipment and 921 units of trailed and mounted equipment, including through leasing - 40 billion tenge. These measures will bring the equipment of forest protection institutions in the most fire-prone regions of the country up to 100 per cent," Yerlan Nysanbayev said.
In addition, 900,000 hectares of the state forest fund have been covered by early detection systems. As a result, the area of forest fires has been significantly reduced. Next year, a similar system will be introduced in the reserve ‘Semey Ormany’ at a cost of 3.1 billion tenge. 12 institutions of the Ministry and akimats will be equipped with it at the expense of leasing financing in the amount of 24 billion tenge.
Over the past four years, forest reproduction works have been carried out on an area of 651,000 hectares, including 413,000 hectares on the dried bed of the Aral Sea. Within the framework of works on greening of settlements, about 12 million saplings were planted during the mentioned period.
The increase in the volume of forest planting gave impetus to the development of forest nurseries. We reconstructed some of them and created new ones on the area of 1300 hectares. The data on the survival rate of plantations show that the existing forest nurseries are insufficient and the growing technology is outdated. In this regard, the country additionally needs to build 114 new and reconstruct one forest nursery," the minister added.
Akimats of the regions have started financing reconstruction of forest nurseries and equipping of forest protection institutions to the amount of more than 1 billion tenge since this year. To maintain the pace of forest planting, the country has a forestry fund, about 5.2 million hectares.
Akimats of regions need to conduct soil surveys for forest suitability and develop appropriate working projects. This will ensure the fulfilment of the Head of State's instructions and increase the forest area. This work will be under the control of the Ministry," Yerlan Nysanbayev emphasised.
In this regard, the Minister noted the need to carry out work on the collection of seeds to ensure their processing, storage, as well as the cultivation of more than 650 million seedlings.
Today in the reserve ‘Semey Ormani’ planting material is grown using Swedish technology with a closed root system. Its use increases the survival rate to 90 per cent, while reducing the growing time from two years to one year. This experience will be scaled up in the six regions most prone to forest fires.
The ministry has also initiated a number of new initiatives, one of which is the implementation of offset projects aimed at carbon sequestration.
Kazakhstan has the potential to implement offset projects. A Swiss company has launched a pilot project in Akmola region, which involves planting forests on an area of 14,500 hectares. Large global companies are also interested in participating in the creation of forest plantations in the country. The Ministry has prepared amendments to the legislation to enable the implementation of such projects on the territory of the state forest fund. This will give a new impetus to planting forests at the expense of investors," Yerlan Nysanbayev informed.
The Minister also reported on the ongoing work on forest reclamation of the dried Aral Sea bed. The country has thirty years of experience in scientific research on forest reclamation of the dried bed of the Aral Sea. During this period, forest planting works have been carried out on the area of more than 600 thousand hectares. To improve the quality and scientific support of the works, it is planned to open a branch of the Kazakh Research Institute of Forestry and Agroforestry in Kyzylorda.
In addition, work has begun on the creation of a new forest nursery directly on the dried bed. The planting material of this nursery will be more adapted to local conditions.
Completion of heating season preparation discussed by Government
The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the issue of completion of preparations for the heating season. Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev reported on the readiness of energy and utilities infrastructure, primeminister.kz reports.
The heating season has already started in Abay region, Akmola, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions and Astana city. Due to weather conditions, the start of the heating season in the western and southern regions is planned from mid-October.
Minister of Energy noted that at the power plants completed repairs on 5 power units, 32 boilers, 28 turbines. Repair works are also underway at 4 power units, 23 boilers and 16 turbines.
At power grids, 19.9 thousand kilometres of power transmission lines, 376 substations and 4,046 distribution points and transformer substations have been repaired.
To improve the reliability of power supply to consumers in the upcoming heating season, the Ministry adjusted the marginal tariffs for electric power and increased the annual limit of return investments.
The measures taken in 2024 allowed to increase the financing of repair works by 44% more than the level of the last year to 327 billion tenge. At the same time, 5.2 million tonnes of coal and 88,000 tonnes of fuel oil have been stockpiled in warehouses for the heating season.
The ministry is keeping a number of issues on the regions under control.
Thus, in East Kazakhstan region at Ridder CHPP 2 boilers (No. 3, 6) are in operation. Repair of boilers No. 1 and 2 is completed, start-up operations are carried out. Repair of 2 boilers (#4, 5) will be completed by 10 November.
In Turkestan oblast at the CHPP of Kentau, boilers No. 8, 10, 11 have been fired up. Boilers No. 5, 6, 9, 10 should be ready by mid-October. During the winter period 4 boilers are required to work.
In Mangystau region for stable operation of the energy system it is necessary to complete the repair of power unit No. 3 of TPP LLP "MAEK" by the end of this year.
For a stable autumn-winter period energy enterprises need to complete repairs of main and auxiliary equipment within the approved timeframe, to ensure the accumulation and maintenance of standard fuel reserves, to conduct regular inspections of energy enterprises by the Committee of Energy Supervision and Control," Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev summarised.
Referendum result: Kazakhstan votes in favor of building its first nuclear plant
The Central Referendum Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan has shared the results of the nationwide referendum which took place across Kazakhstan this past Sunday, reports Kazinform News Agency, citing the press service of the commission.
According to the data received, the total number of citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan eligible to cast their ballots in the referendum stood at 12,284,487 people.
The number of citizens who participated in the voting was 7,820,204 people, or 63.66% of the eligible voters.
The number of citizens who voted in favor of constructing a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan totaled 5,561,937 people, or 71.12%.
Thus, the referendum is considered valid. A positive decision on the issue submitted to the referendum has been made," the statement of the Central Referendum Commission reads.
On October 6, 2024, Kazakhstanis headed to polls in order to cast their votes in a nationwide referendum on the issue of building a nuclear power plant. Through the referendum citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan had their final say in the in the long-standing debates about the future of nuclear energy in Kazakhstan.
Ministry of Industry and Construction: Education, health care and residential buildings 100% ready for heating season
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the beginning of the heating season in Kazakhstan. Minister of Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev made a report on the readiness of engineering networks and autonomous heat sources, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, this year for the modernisation of 161 km of heat networks only from the republican budget provides 93 billion tenge. At the expense of targeted transfers for the modernisation of 104 km of heat networks allocated 69 billion tenge, from the reserve of the Government for the reconstruction of 57 km of heat networks allocated about 24 billion tenge.
Also, at the expense of investment programmes of subjects of natural monopolies planned to reconstruct 69 km of heating networks for a total of 17 billion tenge.
Today, according to the Minister of Industry and Construction, the local executive bodies, according to the financing plan, 72 billion tenge or 78% of 93 billion tenge has been transferred. On 64 projects of heat supply 159 kilometres have been laid:
- 135 kilometres have been laid under 54 projects, and the work has been fully completed to date;
- 24 kilometres have been laid in 10 projects, and the work is at the stage of completion.
At the same time, planned repair works on engineering infrastructure are being carried out in the regions. On the whole, 541 kilometres of heating networks are planned to be repaired in the republic. Repaired to date 536 km, or 99% of the plan.
On water supply networks 1,025 kilometres or 90% have been repaired, and 159 kilometres or 98% of the plan have been repaired. In addition, more than 12,000 autonomous boiler houses have been prepared for the start of the heating season in the republic. At the moment 93 per cent of coal, 99 per cent of fuel oil and 90 per cent of diesel fuel have been procured from the plan. The readiness of educational, health care facilities and residential buildings is 100%," the Minister said.
At the same time, in the current heating period, the need for coal is 8.2 million tonnes. Currently, about 3 million tonnes have been supplied. Fulfilment of the annual plan is 37.1%. For comparison: for the same period of 2023, the performance was 35.1%. As of today, there are fuel reserves at the country's coal dead ends in the amount of 577,000 tonnes of coal of various grades, which is 100,000 tonnes more than a year earlier.
The heating season has started in the northern, central and eastern regions and the population is actively buying coal. For the southern and south-eastern regions it is still relevant to conduct an information campaign on the advance purchase of coal by the population," Kanat Sharlapayev noted.
In addition, the Ministry of Industry and Construction is monitoring the supply of coal in the regions. KTZ and coal mining companies, according to K. Sharlapaev, are ready to supply the necessary amount of coal to the regions according to plans.
In addition, measures have been taken to ban the export of coal from the country. By the Resolution of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan the corresponding licence for coal export is provided. In order to contain prices and exclude intermediaries, work is being done on the gradual withdrawal of coal sales to the stock exchange.
The Minister noted that in all regions the heating season starts according to schedule and the remaining work will be completed before the start of the heating season. The issue of supplying coal to the population is under constant control of the department.
Olzhas Bektenov: Increase rooting rate, strengthen firefighting work and suppress instances of impersonation of saplings in order to fulfil President's instructions to plant 2 billion trees
Tell a friend
At the Government session under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State to increase the state forest fund. The Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev and akims of a number of regions reported on the work carried out, primeminister.kz reports.
About 970 million seedlings have been planted in Kazakhstan since 2021. At the same time for 5 years the forested area of the republic has been increased by 267 thousand hectares.
The Head of State has set the task of planting 2 billion trees. This will make it possible to increase the territory of the country's forest fund to 14.5 million hectares. Expansion of forests and parks, preservation of biodiversity for future generations is one of the important priorities in improving the environmental situation. This is a very complex and long-term work, so it is important to pay constant attention to it. We need to make every effort to increase the forest fund, as well as to preserve the existing forest," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
In total, Kazakhstan needs to plant and grow more than 1 billion more seedlings by the end of 2027. The realisation of this task depends on the quality work of akimats and clear coordination on the part of the Ministry. In this regard, it was instructed to improve the methods of planting activities, using an integrated scientific approach. The importance of effective planning of preparatory works was also emphasised.
In addition, attention is paid to the issue of rooting of planted trees. Prime Minister stressed that it was necessary to suppress and punish the facts of providing false information on the number of seedlings by akimats.
The Ministry of Ecology together with akimats and interested state bodies have been instructed to develop a plan for the provision of planting materials for the next years until 1 December this year. The Ministry of Ecology should work out the order of observance of agrotechnics on cultivation of planting material and quality control of forest planting works.
Special emphasis was placed on measures to protect forests from fires and illegal logging. Large fires of the past years have shown the unpreparedness of forest organisations to counteract them. In this regard, Kazakhstan is doing a lot of work to equip forestry farms, parks and reserves with special firefighting systems, machinery and equipment. Thus, this year, for the first time in the history of the country's forestry sector, 52 billion tenge has been allocated for the purchase of 1,384 units of firefighting equipment and 921 units of trailed and mounted equipment.
In addition, the system of early detection of forest fires covers more than 900,000 hectares of the state forest fund. Its effectiveness has been proved on the example of the Burabai National Park, where the average area of forest fires has been reduced by 50 times. Next year, a similar system will be introduced in the Semey Ormany reserve at a cost of 3.1 billion tenge.
In order to prevent the spread of diseases and pests, the importance of sanitary work on damaged areas, such as burned areas and ‘sick’ forest, was emphasised. Today only 1 per cent of the total damaged area is harvested. However, the country has a high raw material base for processing of such material.
Prime Minister instructed to intensify work to attract potential investors in the sphere of forest industry. In the work to increase the forest fund it is important to ensure strict control and proper coordination, stressed Olzhas Bektenov.
The Ministries for Ecology and Emergency Situations together with regional Akimats have been instructed to continue financing the purchase of necessary equipment and machinery for forestry institutions, especially with the involvement of extrabudgetary funds.
It is also necessary to conduct continuous monitoring of forests, including space monitoring.
Olzhas Bektenov: Preparations completed, we need to conduct heating season at proper level
Tell a friend
The Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov considered issues related to the start of the heating season. Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev, Industry and Construction Kanat Sharlapayev, as well as akims of some regions reported on the readiness of heat and power systems of the country for the winter period, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Ministry of Energy, the heating season in the regions of Kazakhstan started on time with heat to be supplied in the southern regions in the next few days. As of today, 100% readiness of autonomous boiler houses has been ensured, repair works of 19.9 thousand kilometres of power lines, 376 substations, 4 046 distribution points and transformers have been completed. 535 km of heating networks have been modernised, which is 98.5% of the plan, 1,133 km of water supply and sewage networks. Head of the Government was reported that all planned activities in anticipation of winter are in strict accordance with the schedule. At the moment educational and medical institutions, as well as more than 99 per cent of the housing stock of the country are fully prepared for the heating season.
Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the importance of strict adherence to deadlines and standards of all repair works. To date, modernisation on the reserve equipment of heat sources continues, implementation of planned projects is underway.
The work has been carried out very much. It can be seen both by the amount of funding and the volume of work carried out. Now the most important thing is to conduct the whole heating season at the proper level, to keep all the planned parameters. It is important to provide repair units of public utilities with all necessary equipment for their prompt response to any situation. I instruct Akims to keep the issues of the heating season under personal control," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Prime Minister also noted the need to provide the population with affordable coal. Akimats of the regions, as well as the ministries of industry and construction, transport are tasked with the organisation of fuel supply. It is necessary to provide transport by wagons as a priority. Olzhas Bektenov stressed that the population should not have problems with the purchase of coal at stable prices.
Also, the Head of the Government instructed the Ministries of Energy and National Economy together with interested government agencies to update control measures and monitor the implementation of investment commitments of natural monopolies under the programme ‘tariff in exchange for investment’ for heat and electricity.
Firefighters extinguishing wildfires in 2 regions of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
Firefighters are extinguishing wildfires on the near-border area of Karaganda and Pavlodar regions, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Emergencies Ministry.
The operation is complicated by a gusting wind, mountainous territory, and lack of accessway to the fire bed.
609 firefighters, 110 units of specialized vehicles, five drones and personnel of the local executive agencies of the Karaganda and Pavlodar regions, emergencies department of Astana, military unit #52859, Bayanaul state national natural park, four aircraft of JSC Kazaviaspas and the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan are involved in fire extinguishing operation.
Field firefighting headquarters were deployed in Terekti village of Karagamda region and in Zheltau village of Pavlodar region. Fire extinguishing work is carried out by ground and air transport.
The wildfire broke out in Karaganda region on October 6 and spread to the territory of Pavlodar region. The fire covered the area of 3,000 hectares.
