Only balanced mechanism of interaction ensures stable economic growth

During the Government session on the implementation of the President's Address, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasised the need for comprehensive changes in a number of key areas of the social sphere, primeminister.kz reports.





Within the framework of the Year of Working Professions 2025, declared by the Head of State as the Year of Working Professions, a comprehensive plan for reforming technical and vocational, post-secondary education will be developed and approved. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has set a corresponding task before the Ministry of Education with a deadline of 1 December this year. Per capita financing will be introduced to support preschool education - draft amendments and additions to the normative legal acts have been instructed to develop by the end of this year.





One of the key tasks in the social sector is to improve the quality of educational services, including through the development of infrastructure. The Ministries of Finance and National Economy have been instructed together with akimats to identify sources of funding and to approve the Plan for capital repairs of secondary education facilities for 2025-2027 by 1 December this year.





The Ministry of Culture and Information to develop and amend the Law "On State Awards" to include honorary titles for engineers, geologists, transport, agrarian and water industries, as well as scientists and representatives of other professions by the end of this year.





When distributing grants for scientific internships, priority should be given to engineering and technological areas. Prime Minister has set a corresponding task for the Ministry of Science together with sectoral state bodies, stressing that this decision is dictated by the tasks of scientific and technological development of the country. It is important to pay special attention to the training of specialists in the field of nuclear energy.





Prime Minister highlighted the main directions of work in the field of health care.





Head of State has emphasised the efficiency of spending of funds directed to compulsory medical social insurance. Therefore, in order to fulfil this task the Ministry of Healthcare needs to complete the work on the formation of a single package of basic medical care by the end of the year," Prime Minister said, stressing the need to introduce and adopt relevant legislative changes in due time.





Also, the Ministries of Healthcare and Digitalisation need to ensure the creation of a unified medical information system.





Attraction of private investments will give an additional impetus to the development of the social sphere in general, in particular the sectors of health and education sector. The Ministry of National Economy together with the Ministries of Healthcare, Education and Higher Education have been instructed to elaborate draft rules on the use of the PPP mechanism.





The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has been instructed to make legislative changes to ensure per capita financing of children's and youth schools.





Prime Minister dwelt separately on the plans for the implementation of The Social Purse project. The Ministry of Digital Development together with the Ministries of Labour, Healthcare, Education, regional akimats have been instructed to ensure the introduction of a digital payment instrument from January 1, 2025. By 1 December a register of public services, which will be included in Social Wallet, should be approved, and by the end of the year the work on making the necessary legislative changes should be completed.





Prime Minister stressed that for quality work at the legislative level, it is important for ministries to intensify constructive cooperation with members of Parliament.





All the measures we take should be progressive and clearly synchronised between government agencies and sectors of the economy. Only a carefully balanced mechanism of interaction will ensure stable economic growth," Olzhas Bektenov said. "Each of our steps is aimed at a single result - the well-being of the people and the country. The effect of implementation of the President's Address should be felt by every Kazakhstani".





Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Ministry of National Economy to bring the draft of the National Plan for the implementation of the Address of the Head of State to the Government session as soon as possible.