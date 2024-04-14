12.04.2024, 16:29 13401
President congratulates Kazakhstani scientists on professional holiday
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev chairs a meeting of the National Council for Science and Technology being held in the Akorda Palace today, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Addressing the participants, the Head of State extended his congratulations on the Day of Science. He conveyed his warmest wishes to all scientists of Kazakhstan.
Today is a truly remarkable day - the birthday of outstanding person and scientist Kanysh Satpayev. Great Abai is the guiding star of the spiritual life of the Kazakhs. Akhmet Baitursynuly is the teacher of the nation. And Kanysh Satpayev can be called the father of modern Kazakh science," said the President.
Undoubtedly, Kanysh Satpayev is a bright representative of our nation. His scientific discoveries still serve for the benefit of our state. We need to celebrate the anniversary of the famous scientist at the highest level.
On my initiative, numerous events will be held, which, on the one hand, are designed to pay tribute to the memory of our academician, and on the other hand, will contribute to the formation of the cult of knowledge in the country. Most importantly, we need to continue the work started by Kanysh Satpayev.
We say "science" and, first of all, we mean the great scientist Kanysh Satpayev. And this is natural. It is no coincidence that the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan is strongly associated with the name of Kanysh Satpayev," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, adding that "both Kazakhstan and the entire world scientific community is proud of Kanysh Satpayev."
12.04.2024, 17:25 13661
Head of State Tokayev chairs republican flood control headquarters meeting
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting of the Republican flood control headquarters, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Opening the meeting, Kazakh President Tokayev noted that as of today, the risk of the second wave of flooding remains in five regions (Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions), while six regions of the country (Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Abai and Ulytau) observe the flood situation stabilized.
According to him, the primary measures include timely evacuation of people from danger zones as well as ensuring the citizens affected by floods receive necessary assistance. The President said that upon his instruction specialized vehicles and other necessary items have been mobilized from the state material reserves.
I instruct to elaborate an effective mechanism to compensate the losses and utilize funds both from the state budget, Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund and major businesses. Another major task is to ensure control over the epidemiological situation in the flood-hit areas as well as begin preparation for the spring field works. An equally important issue is maintaining order in the zones of flooding. Upon my instruction, the Prime minister and his deputies are in the regions where the flood situation remains challenging, said the Head of State.
President Tokayev stressed the importance of keeping the issue of food security in the flood-affected regions under special control and not allowing price rises.
During the meeting of the Republican flood control headquarters, Tokayev warned of preventing increases in prices for air and railway tickets for citizens.
The government and regional authorities need promptly accommodate those suffered and provide all the necessary assistance. Such a work is already ongoing. It is necessary to keep under constant control the situation in evacuation shelters, set up centers for recovery of lost documents, provision of legal and psychological help… Public headquarters need to be opened in the areas, where the situation is extremely difficult. Awareness raising work needs to be conducted, said the President.
At the meeting, the health ministry together with the agriculture ministry were tasked to toughen control and ensure round-the-clock monitoring of the sanitary and epidemiolocal and epizootic situation in the country as well as conduct disinfection works at residential buildings, social and other facilities.
During the event, it was noted that the information on the spread of infectious diseases and the worsening epidemiological situation due to floods, which went viral on social networks, was fake.
The industry and construction ministry was instructed to form an operational group to coordinate locally the works on restoration of housing, social infrastructure and utilities.
In fact, in the regions that were not affected by floods the Taza Kazakhstan campaign is deployed. I’ve already warned all the governors that it’s not a one-time campaign… Now, it’s time to continuously work on landscaping Kazakhstan and cleaning the territories of the regions and cities, said Tokayev.
The Head of State instructed to ensure monitoring of works on restoration of housing for citizens in real time. He also believes it is necessary to define a long-term strategy on flood management and adopt the appropriate program documents.
During the meeting, reports were delivered by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, Emergency Situations Minister Chingis Arinov, Industry and Construction Minister Kanat Sharlapaev, Health Minister Akmaral Alnazarova, Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov as well as the regional governors.
11.04.2024, 10:13 23591
Olzhas Bektenov checks hydraulic structures condition considering forecasts of second flood wave in West regions
The Prime Minister, Head of the Republican headquarters for coordination of flood control measures and elimination of consequences of the flood period Olzhas Bektenov checked the progress of work and measures to fulfil the instructions of the Head of State in West Kazakhstan region, primeminister.kz reports.
A difficult flood situation remains in the region. In this regard, Prime Minister during the flight studied the state of the river bed of the Zhaiyk River. Uzynkol reservoir and cascade of reservoirs towards Atyrau city were examined. Head of the Government gave instructions on maximum accumulation of water in the system of reservoirs in order to reduce pressure on settlements.
Having examined the erected dams Olzhas Bektenov instructed not to slow down the pace of work to ensure maximum protection of life, health and property of residents.
At the moment the situation in Aktobe, Kostanay, Kulsary is stabilising. The flood peak begins in Petropavlovsk, where mainly gardening communities fall into the flood zone. A difficult situation remains along the Zhaiyk River. Big water has already caused significant damage in the Russian Federation and is moving towards Uralsk and Atyrau. Today the water level in the river Zhaiyk is 7.2 metres and will increase every day. The dangerous mark is 8.5 metres. Protective dams have been erected to contain the dangerous water level. Now the main task is to protect Uralsk and Atyrau. For this purpose the forces of akimats, Ministry for Emergency Situations, Ministry of Defence and National Guard, special equipment are involved. Volunteers provide great assistance. In order to ensure the safety of our citizens, I have instructed the akims of West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions to resort, if necessary, to forced evacuation of residents who refuse to leave their homes in the flood zone. In this case, all empty houses will be under round-the-clock police protection," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
In addition, Head of the Government against the background of requests from residents instructed Akimats to work on explaining the algorithm of compensation for flood damage.
The time of the onset of floods in the regions varies. Some residents are concerned about the term of application. It is necessary to accept applications despite any time limits. As I have already said, there should be no bureaucratic issues," Olzhas Bektenov instructed.
10.04.2024, 09:34 34031
Islamic ethos, values of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr are interwoven with Kazakh cultural heritage and traditions, President
The Head of State congratulated the Muslims on Eid al-Fitr, Kazinform News Agency learnt form the Akorda press service.
In his congratulatory telegram the Head of State said, that in the Holy Month of Ramadan, believers pay great attention to common human values and sincerely strive for spiritual self-perfecting, offer a helping hand to the needy, and show regard to those around them. The good deeds made within the 30 days of Ramadan based on patience, firmness, and temperance reveal the true nature of Eid al-Fitr.
The President said the traditional religion of our ancestors calls on people for peace, charity and compassion, kindness and creation, and achievement of merited success through honorable work. All this contributes to strengthening the unity and prosperity of the whole nation.
Islamic ethos, values of the Holy Month of Ramadan, and Eid al-Fitr are harmoniously interwoven with Kazakh cultural heritage and traditions. This succession unites all people and contributes to building a fair society, the telegram reads.
In conclusion, the Head of State wished all peace and accord, happiness and well-being.
09.04.2024, 18:39 33761
Speaker of the Senate met with the delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev met with a delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly headed by the Special Representative for Central Asia Farah Karimi. The parties discussed the prospects for further development of cooperation, including within the framework of international organizations, press service of the Senate reports.
Opening the meeting, Maulen Ashimbayev stressed that Kazakhstan considers the OSCE as an effective multilateral platform for decision-making on fundamental issues of security and cooperation.
The OSCE carries out an important mission of a "connecting bridge" between East and West, as it happened during the creation of the Organization. We are interested in further developing constructive cooperation with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, which is our important political partner in the European space. Kazakh parliamentarians take an active part in the sessions of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the work of its committees and as part of observation missions", said Maulen Ashimbayev.
The Speaker of the Senate also drew attention to the fact that relations between the Central Asian states are steadily developing today in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays close attention to this issue. The parties also maintain a high level of cooperation in the region through Parliaments.
The trends towards regional convergence meet the national interests of our countries and contribute to the realization of the enormous economic and cultural potential of Central Asia. In 2022, the heads of state signed an Agreement on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century. We are actively working within the framework of bilateral interparliamentary commissions for cooperation with Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In addition, we have created a new platform - the Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States. Last year, the first forum was held in Kazakhstan", the Chairman of the Chamber said.
At the same time, Maulen Ashimbayev familiarized the parliamentarians with the implementation of reforms carried out in Kazakhstan on the initiative of the President of the country.
In addition, topical issues of the Central Asian countries related to the state of ecology, climate change, transboundary rivers, problems in the fields of irrigation, rational use of water resources and other industries were discussed. In particular, special attention was paid to joint projects to restore the ecosystem of the Aral Sea and the legislative work of the Chamber in this direction.
Representatives of the OSCE PA, for their part, noted the importance of the transformations taking place in the political and socio-economic life of Kazakhstan, highly appreciating their results, and also expressed hope for further strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation.
09.04.2024, 14:43 33626
Senators have traveled to the regions and are providing assistance in flood control
Senate deputies Alibek Nautiev and Shakarym Buktugutov are in East Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions, where they are engaged in providing assistance to fellow countrymen in flood control, press service of the Senate reports.
Alibek Nautiev got acquainted with the situation related to flood waters in Atyrau region. He is directly involved in the work of the emergency response headquarters. In addition, the deputy visited the districts of Taldykol, Saraishik, Tandai, Esmakhan, Gozdikara and Makhambet district.
The flood gusts on the Zhaiyk River coming from the territory of the West Kazakhstan region are very strong. Residents of settlements along the river are engaged in strengthening the shore and fighting the flood. There are 17 settlements along the Zhaiyk River in Makhambet district. Now our headquarters is implementing organizational measures to provide the necessary equipment and fuel. Flood control works are carried out in all settlements. However, additional equipment is still needed", Senator Nautiev said.
In turn, Deputy Shakarym Buktugutov is in the East Kazakhstan region to assist in flood control measures. In the Shemoikhinsky district, the deputy met with local residents and the leadership of the district and examined the main waterway of the district - the Ubu River. In the Glubokovsky district, he carefully studied the condition of the Belousovsky reservoir and the drainage system in the settlement, checking the readiness of the emergency service.
Significant work has already been carried out in the city of Ridder to clean riverbeds, streams and canals, which helped to avoid serious flooding. It is necessary to continue working in this direction as the second wave of snow and precipitation melting is coming. In this regard, it is necessary to strengthen the work on the prevention of flood control measures", the senator said.
09.04.2024, 09:39 38491
Over 3,000 people involved in flood control measures in North Kazakhstan region
Tell a friend
In the villages of Teplichnoye and Kozhevennoye Head of the Government inspected the condition of protective embankments and heard a report on the work carried out after the floods of 2017. Currently, work is being carried out to strengthen the existing dams and increase their length and height, taking into account the increased water level in the Sergeevskoye reservoir. A total of 6 roadway openings were carried out on motorways to allow melt water to pass through. Alternative passage was provided, signs were put up and duty was organised. Since the beginning of the flood period 440 thousand m3 of water has been pumped out from the streets and backyards of settlements. More than 165 km of aryks have been cleaned, 2.7 km of canals have been widened and deepened.
On the spot Olzhas Bektenov also answered the questions of residents about the works and support measures for flood victims, thanked volunteers and experts for their assistance and support. Head of the Government noted that taking into account the additionally attracted forces and equipment it is necessary to accelerate the pace of work to strengthen the dams, including increasing the height.
Personnel and the National Guard are involved. The regiment will also be reinforced. The Ministry of Defence is connected, so there should be enough forces. Now we need to mobilise. The upcoming 2-3 days we need to work very tightly to prevent serious destruction. It is important not to hurt people," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
At the moment, 1432 employees of the Akimat, Department of Internal Affairs, units of the National Guard and private organisations, 1200 volunteers are involved in flood control measures. On behalf of the Prime Minister today arrived 300 servicemen of the Ministry of Defence. Thus, about 3000 people are involved in total.
The flood situation in North Kazakhstan region is under special control. First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar is working on site. Operational headquarters are functioning in round-the-clock mode.
08.04.2024, 13:36 38696
Olzhas Bektenov checks Astana counter-regulator: Situation remains stable
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov with the Akims of Astana city Zhenis Kassymbek and Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov checked the current flood situation, primeminister.kz reports.
Checked the condition of Astana counter-regulator, designed for the passage of flood waters through the city of Astana and protection from possible flooding. In addition, the condition of Lake Maibalyk and Vyacheslav water reservoir was inspected.
At the Astana counter-regulator it was reported that water discharge is now 30 cubic metres per second. The inflow to the counter-regulator is 248 m³/s. It is planned to increase the discharge of the counter-regulator to 40 m³/s today.
According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, the situation is stable and is under control, there is no risk of flooding in Astana.
Olzhas Bektenov also reported on the situation at the Astana reservoir.
Water is discharged at a level of 400 m³/s, the volume of the reservoir is 409 million cubic metres. On Preobrazhensky knot the peak has passed, inflow on the river Nura to the knot goes on decrease: at the moment 1400 m³/s passes. At the moment there is systematic spreading of water masses along the mouth of the Nura River.
Akimats of Astana and Akmola region are working together to prevent flooding of neighbouring settlements and the city.
In the village of Taitobe, work is being completed to strengthen the embankment, which served as the main defence against flooding. This year, a new 1,200 metre long and 2.5 metre high levee was built to the existing 2,400 metre levee.
The operational headquarters monitors the flood situation in the cities of Astana, Kosshy and Taitobe village, taking into account forecasting based on the data of water releases from reservoirs.
08.04.2024, 11:33 46611
Governors of flood-hit regions report to President on current situation
Governors of flood affected Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the current situation over phone, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
The President was informed about the current flood situation and measures taken to restrain the natural disaster and liquidate its consequences.
At the President’s instruction, members of the Government led by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov left for the regions to ensure citizens’ safety and address their needs.
