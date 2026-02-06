President ratifies Asia-Pacific Convention on degree recognition

Images | gov.kz

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov met with the Secretary General of the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language, Abdullah Al-Washmi





During the talks, the parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the fields of education and Arabic language studies. The Ambassador highly appreciated the Academy’s support in organizing language internships for students from Kazakhstan and faculty members and expressed his gratitude to the Secretary General.





It was noted that in September 2024, a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation was signed between Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and the Academy. Within the framework of this document, a special training session for Arabic language teachers was held in Kazakhstan in May 2025. It was also highlighted that in November 2025, the L.N.Gumilyov Eurasian National University hosted the Month of the Arabic Language, which featured academic seminars, master classes, and cultural and educational events.





The parties focused on continuing internships for students from Kazakhstan and faculty members, jointly developing Arabic language textbooks and dictionaries, as well as conducting joint research between higher education institutions and research centers of the two countries in the field of Arabic language acquisition and teaching.





As part of the visit, the Ambassador also met individually with more than ten students from Kazakhstan currently undertaking internships at the Academy and reviewed their progress in learning the Arabic language.