President tasks to enhance diversification of East Kazakhstan region’s economy

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today the governor of the East Kazakhstan region, Nurymbet Saktaganov, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.





According to the governor, over 400,000 square meters of housing were commissioned in the region and 46 new productions facilities were opened.





18 healthcare facilities were opened and another six were overhauled under the "Rural Healthcare Modernization" national project.





Five schools were commissioned under the Comfortable School national project, with seven more to be built to address the shortage of school places.





Together with the Otbasy Bank a regional preferential mortgage program has been launched to support the representatives of working professions.





By the end of 2026, the region plans to completely solve the problem of drinking water. Eight water supply projects worth 14 billion tenge will be implemented for this purpose.





In the nearest two years, local authorities plan to attract at least 1.5 trillion tenge of investment, to build 700 thousand square meters of housing, 28 social facilities and repair more than 600 kilometers of roads.





The President set a task to enhance the work in diversification of the region’s economy, expand the export of processed products and attract investment.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that priority attention should be given to tackling ecological problems and improvement of transport infrastructure.





Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks to Ulytau region's governor Dastan Ryspekov, regarding transport and logistics capacity expansion, infrastructure modernization, quality provision of medical services, ensuring the safety of people's drinking water and addressing environmental issues.