President Tokayev highlights Kazakhstan's achievements in education sector at annual Conference of Teachers
Images | Akorda
In his remarks at the annual National Conference of Teachers in Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on the country’s achievements and reforms in education sector, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The President reminded that the budget of the country’s education sector had been increased threefold since 2019.
1,200 schools for more than a million of students have been commissioned countrywide.
Another 217 schools will be built under the Keleshek Mektepteri (former Comfortable Schools) national project. 128 of them have already been commissioned.
More than 60 schools have been opened at the expense of Education Infrastructure Support Fund, with 30 schools being under construction now.
The Law "On Teacher’s Status" was adopted. 74 teachers have been awarded Qazakhstannyn Enbek Sinirgen Ustazy and two teachers received Qazaqstannyn Enbek Eri title.
According to the President, teachers’ salaries had been raised two times in the past four years.
In his words, more than 13,000 grants had been allocated for the school graduates applying for pedagogical majors. Students’ bursaries have been doubled in the past five years, reaching 84,000 tenge in the new academic year.
Thanks to these measures, we see growing interest of youth in a teaching career. Some 1,800 holders of Altyn Belgi sign were enrolled to pedagogical programs last year, while this year, their number exceeded 2,000," emphasized he.
In 2025, Kazakhstani school students earned 27 medals at the world’s seven most prestigious olympiads, and some 1,000 medals at other international competitions.
This is, of course, the result of a high-quality knowledge and hard work of our children, as well as teachers’ dedication. Recently, I have invited young winners of olympiads to Akorda to personally hand over their awards to them. They have demonstrated the intellectual power of our nation to the entire world. We have many achievements, but we cannot rest on laurels. There is still much work ahead," the Head of State said.
15.08.2025, 12:00 10126
Kazakhstan appoints Commander-in-Chief of Naval Forces
A corresponding decree was signed by the Head of State, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Kanat Niyazbekov has been appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Naval Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, an official statement reads.
14.08.2025, 18:00 16041
Olzhas Bektenov Inspects Implementation of the President’s Instructions on Modernization of Border Checkpoints with Kyrgyzstan
Images | primeminister.kz
As part of a working trip to the Zhambyl Region, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov inspected the progress in implementing the Head of State’s instructions on modernizing border checkpoints to further develop the transport and logistics industry, primeminister.kz reports.
Olzhas Bektenov visited the "Korday" and "Karasu" automobile checkpoints on the state border with the Kyrgyz Republic, where he familiarized himself with the current infrastructure of the checkpoints, existing issues, and plans for further development.
Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev and Acting Deputy Director of the Border Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ulan Abikov reported on the situation at the checkpoints. Reports on the results of working site visits conducted on the Prime Minister’s instructions were also presented.
On the borders with the EAEU countries, there are 39 automobile checkpoints. Renovation work has been fully completed at two of them. Modernization has begun at ten checkpoints, including those located on the Kazakhstan-Russia border. Other checkpoints will also be covered by reconstruction.
At the "Korday" automobile checkpoint, as a result of previous reconstruction, the number of traffic lanes was increased from 4 to 8, and the number of passport control booths from 20 to 40. Passenger traffic capacity increased fourfold, and vehicle throughput rose by 2.7 times.
At the "Karasu" checkpoint, modernization work has begun, which will increase the throughput from 700 to over 2,000 vehicles per day. Conditions are being created to improve cargo flow and transport traffic. The project aims to expand border checkpoint infrastructure in line with modern requirements.
The Prime Minister noted that border facilities play an important role in developing cross-border cooperation and ensuring international road and passenger transport links. Their reconstruction is under the Head of State’s supervision.
Olzhas Bektenov instructed to ensure high-quality and timely completion of repair work, as well as to step up the introduction of digital technologies to accelerate the passage of procedures. A number of instructions were also given to create conditions for ensuring safety and improving comfort for citizens and participants in foreign economic activity.
A report was also presented on the implementation of a project to build an industrial, trade, and logistics complex, which will become a key center for storage, processing, consolidation, and sale of goods within the international "Western Europe - Western China" corridor. Olzhas Bektenov criticized the delays in construction work and instructed to take appropriate measures as soon as possible and strengthen control over the quality and pace of work.
14.08.2025, 12:00 16291
Kazakhstan names new Vice Minister of Enlightenment
Images | primeminister.kz
The Kazakh Government decreed to appoint Assylbek Akhmetzhanov as the Vice Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Born on April 7, 1993, in Almaty, is a graduate of the Gumilev Eurasian National University and Kazakh University of Technologies and Business.
He started his career in January 2016 at the Kazakh Investments and Development Ministry.
He also worked at the Information and Communications Ministry in 2016-2018, Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry in 2018-2019 and 2021-2024, Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry in 2019-2021, and Industry and Construction Ministry in 2024-2025.
From February 2025 up to the present headed the architecture and digital transformation policy department.
14.08.2025, 09:00 16471
Kazakhstan establishes republican headquarters for combating drug-related crimes
Images | Depositphotos
In line with the Kazakh President’s tasks, the Government established a republican headquarters for coordination of the activities of state bodies for the prevention of drug use and combating drug-related crimes, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Prime Minister decreed to set up the republican headquarters for coordination of the activities of state bodies for prevention of drug use and combating drug-related crimes, led by the Prime Minister, according to the tasks of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set at the meeting of the Security Council. The Deputy Prime Minister and the Interior Minister are named as deputy chairmen.
The main tasks of the headquarters are to coordinate the activities of state agencies to combat drug addiction and drug trafficking, develop effective approaches to implementing a range of preventive measures, and improve the system of prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation of drug addicts.
Representatives of the General Prosecutor’s Office, National Security Committee, Agency for Financial Monitoring, National Bank, Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market, and heads of several ministries joined the headquarters.
The regional headquarters will also be set up in the regions as well as the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent.
13.08.2025, 17:30 22471
President Tokayev assigns to raise status of headquarters for countering drug abuse
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned to raise the status of the headquarters for countering drug abuse to ensure more efficient coordination of the work of the corresponding state bodies, Kazinform News Agency quotes the President’s press secretary Ruslan Zheldibay as saying.
As earlier reported, the Head of State held today a meeting of the Security Council to debate issues concerning combating the use of narcotics.
Following the meeting, the President instructed to transfer the intergovernmental headquarters for combating drug addiction and drug-related crimes from the Kazakh Interior Ministry’s jurisdiction to the Government of Kazakhstan. It will help step up drug and drug trafficking control and prevention, and ensure more efficient coordination of the work of the relevant state bodies.
13.08.2025, 14:22 22646
Government allocates 305 million tenge for Caspian Sea Research Institute development
Images | Depositphotos
In line with the President’s directive on comprehensive study of the Caspian Sea, the Government has allocated 305 million tenge for the Kazakhstan Research Institute of the Caspian Sea, Kazinform News Agency reports citing primeminister.kz.
Head of the Government Olzhas Bektenov signed a corresponding decree.
The institute was established under the President’s directive to study the environmental problems of the Caspian Sea. The scope of its activity includes the estimation of fish population, development of the methods and technologies of their conservation, studying fish fauna, the causes of mass die-off of seals and their preservation.
The institute also specializes in studying the hydrological processes of the sea and monitoring its water level, analysing climate changes and their impact on eco-system, collecting and analyzing the water quality data, biological diversity and other parameters of Kazakhstani sector of the Caspian Sea and its coastline.
The allocated funds will be spent on further development of the institute, and will enable to timely and effectively carry out research works in the fields of hydrobiology, hydrochemistry and hydrometeorology , satellite monitoring and in addressing other issues, a press release from the Government reads.
12.08.2025, 15:50 28781
Over 93,000 Students Received Grants in 2025
Images | Deposiphotos
At a Government session, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek reported that in 2025, the Unified National Testing (UNT) was held from May 16 to July 10 at 46 regional centers. More than 210,200 applicants took part, of whom 76.35% (160,500 people) passed the threshold score. The average score was 69.42, primeminister.kz reports.
In 2025, about 113,000 applications were submitted for the competition for state educational grants, which is 9,000 more than last year. This year, 93,232 grants were allocated for training personnel with higher and postgraduate education, including 77,084 grants for higher education. As a result of the competition, 99% of the grants were awarded," the Minister noted.
In particular, 2,500 grants were awarded to young people from the Atyrau and Mangystau regions, 2,004 grants under the Serpin project, 2,365 grants for studying at branches of foreign universities, 9,500 grants for children from socially vulnerable groups, and 2,100 grants were given to kandases (ethnic Kazakhs returning to Kazakhstan). For the first time, 2,010 educational grants were allocated to citizens who had completed compulsory military service.
Additional student support measures include scholarships doubled compared to 2020, differentiated grants, and the Unified Voluntary Accumulative System Keleshek introduced this year. As in previous years, in addition to state grants, about 5,000 grants are funded by local administrations (akimats), employers, various funds, and university rectors.
As part of the Head of State’s instructions to provide student housing, in 2025 it is planned to commission 29 dormitories with 10,439 places - 20 for university students and 9 for college students. To date, 4 dormitories with 3,528 places have already been commissioned: two with 652 places in Turkistan and two with 2,876 places in Astana. Before the start of the academic year, another 19 dormitories with 4,228 places are expected to open in Astana, Almaty, the Abai, Akmola, Kostanay, Almaty, Zhambyl, and Turkistan regions, and Shymkent city. In addition, by the end of 2025, another 6 dormitories with 2,683 places will be commissioned - five in Almaty and one in Astana.
The mechanism for state orders for dormitory construction has been optimized: the standard per place (MCI) was increased by 40%, and the placement period for the state order was reduced from 8 to 6 years. These mechanisms have made it possible to build dormitories with modern design, green campus concepts, and layouts suitable for international students. Such dormitories have been commissioned in Astana, Almaty, and Petropavl.
Given the expected influx of students at the start of the academic year, especially in Almaty and Astana, the Ministry organized situational and crisis centers. This year, the situational center is located at the Kazakh National Women’s Teacher Training University, and the crisis center at the M. Tynyshpayev Kazakh University of Transport and Logistics. The situational center informs students about dormitory availability, while the crisis centers provide housing in force majeure situations. The national situational center employs 10 staff to provide students and their parents with information on dormitory places and university admissions. The crisis center has a reserve dormitory with 55 places.
In all universities, situational centers and project offices operate to support students in need of assistance. Since last year, the service of providing dormitory places for students has been transferred to an automated proactive format. For its implementation, the Smart Data Ukimet system and the Unified Higher Education Platform information system have been integrated. This has reduced administrative burdens, eliminated corruption risks, and ensured fair and transparent distribution of state assistance.
We are creating a single digital ecosystem around the main recipient of public services - the applicant and the student. This ecosystem covers the entire process - from taking the Unified National Testing with the use of artificial intelligence to online generation of the diploma number," Sayasat Nurbek stressed.
All data on students and graduates are accumulated in the Unified Higher Education Platform. These data are considered the reference for other government agencies. For example, they are automatically transmitted through integrations to provide deferments from military service or compulsory social health insurance.
In addition, under the AI-Sana program, students have developed AI agents that simplify information searches and serve as virtual assistants during admission and studies. Under the same program, all students take a basic course in artificial intelligence. To date, about 390,000 students have completed such courses. In higher education, Kazakhstan has introduced mandatory AI studies as part of the state educational standard.
During the summer months, major repairs are being carried out at 58 university facilities, with current renovations at more than 560 facilities. All repair work is planned to be completed by August 20. In addition, university buildings and dormitories are equipped with video surveillance systems, turnstiles, alarm buttons, and fire safety equipment. More than 80 university facilities have approved terrorist security passports and signed contracts with licensed security agencies.
Student ombudsmen operate in all regions to promptly resolve student issues. They address questions arising during studies, dormitory settlement, and socialization, working with the Ministry to find solutions. Over the past two years, more than 6,000 people have approached student ombudsmen, and their issues have been resolved. Student ombudsmen are also actively involved in matters of admission and dormitory settlement.
12.08.2025, 12:10 22556
AI, New Programs, and Quality Standards Being Introduced in Kazakhstan’s Schools
Images | primeminister.kz
At a Government session, Minister of Education Gani Beisembaev reported on the implementation of measures under the Head of State’s instructions to further improve the quality of education, enhance and develop the sphere of secondary education, preschool upbringing, and ensure the safety of children, primeminister.kz reports.
The Minister noted that since June of this year, all regional administrations (akimats) have been actively preparing for the new academic year.
The main goal is to ensure that in September, students return to comfortable, bright, and renovated educational organizations that meet modern standards," Gani Beisembaev said.
The Minister also reported that, by order of the Head of State, since 2024 Kazakhstan has been gradually introducing a voucher financing system for preschool organizations. This mechanism improves the accessibility and quality of services and ensures transparency in the sector. Today, the project operates in 20 cities and 7 districts of the country.
During the pilot project’s implementation, 461,000 vouchers were issued, and the waiting list for kindergartens was reduced by 93,000 places. As a result, more than 7.7 billion tenge of budget funds were saved. This experience is planned to be gradually introduced in all kindergartens from September until the end of this year.
It was noted that from the new academic year, the program for early immersion of children in the study of the state language Tilge boilau and the project Beske deying ülger, previously piloted in 5 regions of the country, will be scaled up. Over this time, more than 7,000 children in 135 kindergartens mastered the state language, and over 37,000 parents received consultative assistance.
One of the priority areas of educational work in preschool organizations is introducing children to work from an early age. For this purpose, starting in September, a new pilot project will be launched in 100 kindergartens, covering 12,000 children," Gani Beisembaev said.
According to the ministry, there are currently more than 8,000 schools operating in the country. On September 1, 4.1 million students will begin classes, including 341,000 first graders and 232,000 graduates of 11th grade. From the new academic year, AI elements will be gradually introduced into the educational process. In particular, in the 2025-2026 academic year, AI integration will begin with the subjects "Digital Literacy" and "Informatics." Ethical standards for the use of artificial intelligence in the secondary education system have already been approved. Online Day of AI courses have been prepared for students, and three-level professional development courses for teachers.
The Minister also addressed the management of Keleshek mektepteri ("Schools of the Future"). Starting from the new academic year, as instructed by the Head of State, the Keleshek mektepteri management model will be launched. A new management standard has been adopted, accreditation standards have been developed, and more than 3,000 teachers who completed three-level training courses will begin their new work this academic year. Kazakhstan also continues to systematically modernize and expand school infrastructure under the President’s instructions. Currently, 232 schools with 267,000 places are under construction in the regions.
According to the information provided, by the start of the 2025-2026 academic year, 83 new schools with 115,000 student places are planned to be commissioned. By the end of the year, the construction of another 111 schools for 140,000 places will be completed.
Along with school construction, a large-scale school renovation program is being implemented, covering 245 schools with 190,000 students this year, including 145 in rural areas. By the beginning of the new academic year, work will be completed in 127 schools with 99,000 students. In 2025, modernization of 1,000 rural schools with more than 69,000 students is planned. To date, the plan has been fulfilled in 733 schools, or 73.3%.
In addition, this year it is planned to purchase about 1,100 subject-specific classrooms for 680 schools. At present, 853 schools have acquired a subject classroom, meaning the plan has been fulfilled by 77.5%. In the field of supplementary education, starting in August of this year, a pilot project for introducing a Unified State Order will be launched, aimed at ensuring transparency and increasing the efficiency of financing in this area. The pilot will be implemented in the format of voucher financing in the cities of Astana, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Shymkent.
A joint order of four ministries has been adopted, preparatory work has been carried out in the regions connected to the pilot projects. Based on the results of the pilot, in 2026 this mechanism is planned to be scaled to other regions.
For the expansion of the unified upbringing program Adal azamat ("Honest Citizen"):
- Parent committees will be transformed to develop interaction between the parent community and educational organizations.
- The program will be implemented in all private schools in the country.
- A unified school design code, developed based on the program’s values, will be gradually implemented.
To instill the principle of "Law and Order" in the younger generation, initiated by the Head of State, the pilot project Law and Order will be implemented from September of this year among schoolchildren in the Almaty region.
The Minister of Education also spoke about the implementation of a set of measures aimed at protecting the rights and ensuring the safety of children. Starting in September, anti-bullying programs Kiva and DosbolLIKE, which were successfully piloted last year and showed results, will be introduced in educational organizations. Currently, together with relevant agencies, a unified program Children of Kazakhstan is being prepared, covering seven key areas. It will become the basic document for the comprehensive protection of children’s rights. All educational organizations with more than 100 people must be fully equipped with security systems. The Minister called on akimats to speed up the installation of equipment and ensure its uninterrupted operation.
Taking into account the new requirements, today 98% of educational organizations have turnstiles installed, 97% have contracts with licensed security services, 96% are equipped with panic buttons, and 81% are connected to police operational control centers," Gani Beisembaev clarified.
The Minister also stressed that, as part of the Head of State’s instructions, special attention is being paid this year to the development of vocational specialties. All students choosing these fields will study at colleges free of charge. Under the state order, 150,000 students are planned to be admitted to colleges, with 70% of places allocated to technical fields. More and more young people are enrolling through targeted applications from enterprises with guaranteed employment. Over the past three years, their number has tripled to 30,000, and by the end of the year this figure is expected to reach 45,000.
The technical and vocational education system is undergoing transformation. At the legislative level, the possibility of online learning in colleges has been secured, already applied in IT training. Alongside schools, AI technologies will also be introduced into the college system. Furthermore, in the new academic year, the internationalization of five domestic colleges is planned.
Special attention is being paid to strengthening partnerships between colleges and employers. The practice of dual training is expanding, and the number of enterprises providing mentorship to colleges has increased sevenfold over the year, reaching 4,000. Together with businesses, 10,000 educational programs have already been developed. In the new academic year, 1,500 teachers will undertake internships and enhance their qualifications at enterprises," Gani Beisembaev concluded.
