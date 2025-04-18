This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President Tokayev receives Majilis Chairman Yerlan Koshanov
Man kills two with police mother’s gun at Florida State University
It’s a horrible thing. It’s horrible that things like this take place," Trump said.
We will make sure that we do everything we can to prosecute and make sure that we send a message to folks that this will never be tolerated here in Leon County, and I dare say across the state and across this nation," McNeil said.
Tokayev briefed on preparations for 34th session of Kazakhstan’s Assembly of People
President Tokayev awards Metropolitan Alexander of Astana and Kazakhstan Dostyk Order
Ministry of Energy plans to overhaul 10 power units, 63 boilers, 39 turbines at TPPs
The repair works allowed to reduce the average wear level of heat sources from 65% to 61%, which has positively impacted the reliability of energy supply," said Kazakh Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yessimkhanov at a briefing at the Central Communications Service.
To strengthen energy security and system stability, 771 MW of new capacity was commissioned in 2024. This included the restoration of Unit No. 1 (500 MW) at Ekibastuz GRES-1, replacement of Turbine No. 6 (65 MW) at Atyrau TPP, and modernization of boiler No. 8 at Zhezkazgan TPP, adding 43 MW in total. Additionally, renewable energy facilities with a total capacity of 163.35 MW were commissioned," told Sungat Yessimkhanov.
The future of news and AI: Key insights from the II Central Asian Media Forum
Transformation is a huge word in the media. I feel like we have been undergoing it for at least 20 years, but the rate of change, particularly brought about by AI, has really increased over the past four, five, six years," said the creative director at CNN.
The trick is to get the correct balance, and that has not always happened for a variety of reasons. The reasons may be political, they may be ideological, they may sometimes be economic, and, of course, nowadays there is also the challenge of technology," says Dr. Venkat.
Global economic situation urges preparedness for any scenarios of its development, Kazakh President
Kazakhstan to build its first reverse lane road in Akmola region
The implementation of the project is particularly relevant during the summer season, when traffic flow toward the Zerenda resort zone increases sharply. The total length of the section under repair is about 47 km. Work has already begun and is proceeding as scheduled," noted the Vice Minister.
Kazakhstan spends nearly KZT6bln on national sports development
The Association of National Sports of Kazakhstan, which unites 10 federations, supports the development of national sports at the republican level," noted Serik Zharasbayev.
