President Tokayev urges stronger workplace safety after Kazakhmys mine collapse

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed to the ‘unacceptable situation’ in terms of safety at work after the shaft of Zhomart mine operated by Kazakhmys Corporation collapsed on February 17 in Ulytau region, killing seven miners, Kazinform reports.





Violations of the rules set, a lack of safety equipment, inadequate funding in projects aimed at ensuring safe work conditions lead to man-made accidents, deaths and injuries among workers, the Kazakh President warned.





Tokayev called on the government to take measures to ensure the safety of citizens involved in hazardous activities. They include examining facilities for their compliance with the industrial safety standards; developing and implementing the latest safety systems at the facilities, including gas alarms, seismic sensors, positioning systems and so on; ensuring application of digital technologies at the facilities, especially implementing automated forecasting and alert systems; ensuring increase in investments in the latest industrial safety systems by adjusting subsoil users’ work programs following the examination; tighten oversight and control mechanisms in the industrial safety area.





The instructions above are under special control of the Administration of the President.





As earlier reported, seven workers were trapped inside an underground shaft at Zhomart mine in Ulytau region, Kazakhstan.





The incident occurred at around 4:50 pm local time 150km away from Zhezkazgan town.





The bodies of all seven workers were retrieved, the Emergency Situations Ministry said. Names of miners killed at the Zhomart mine were revealed.





Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended condolences to the families of the miners killed in the Kazakhmys Corporation’s mine collapse in Ulytau region.





To note, Kazakhmys Corporation will give necessary assistance provided for by collective agreement to the families of the miners killed at the Zhomart mine in Ulytau region.