Road safety: Prime Minister instructs to ensure regulation of uncompleted facilities, increase cameras and improve communication coverage

At the Government session Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov raised safety issues on unfinished sections of roads under construction, primeminister.kz reports.





Prime Minister drew attention to the problem of lack of road signs, information boards and temporary markings on such sites. It was noted that often warning signs are installed with violations and are not always visible to the driver.





For example, in March this year in Almaty region on the highway "Karaganda - Almaty", where construction works have been carried out since 2019, 4 people died after a collision between a car and a truck. In May, 5 people died in an accident on the same highway.





Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Transport together with the interested state bodies to take a set of measures to ensure road safety during construction, reconstruction and maintenance of highways, as well as to strengthen control over strict compliance with the relevant standards.





Another problem of the country roads was raised - poor mobile communication. For example, on the highway "Karaganda - Almaty" on the territory of three regions on the section of total complexity of 500 km there is no mobile communication. Olzhas Bektenov noted that in case of road accidents victims have no opportunity to call emergency services. In this regard, ICRIAP needs to accelerate the pace of mobile coverage of country roads.





There are not enough video cameras and other technical means to monitor traffic safety on the roads. Somewhere they simply do not work. The situation with road safety causes fair complaints from the population. Only since the beginning of this year our citizens have received more than 50 thousand official appeals in the field of road traffic. Regional Akimats need to increase the number of cameras for fixing violations in populated areas. Hardware and software complexes should be more actively used on the roads of republican importance," Prime Minister instructed.





According to the Ministry of Transport, today to ensure safe traffic on the republican roads 3 200 km of roads have been transferred to 4-lane traffic, more than 5 thousand square meters of special lanes, 630 road signs providing lighting and 1 230 road buffers have been installed. In order to eliminate road accidents with pedestrians, 52 bypasses of cities and settlements and 32 elevated crossings were built. In addition, 1,500 kilometers of fences and 319 cattle passes were built to prevent animals from escaping.





This year road repair works cover 12 thousand kilometers of roads, of which 7 thousand kilometers will be fully completed. Among them are such important sections as Almaty-Karaganda, Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk, Aktobe-Atyrau-Astrakhan and Merke-Burylbaital. As a result, these roads will be transferred to I and II technical category, which will improve road safety.