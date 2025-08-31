Sanzhar Zharkeshov appointed as Kazakh Deputy Energy Minister

Images | primeminister.kz

By a government order, Sanzhar Zharkeshov has been appointed to the post of the Deputy Energy Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.





Sanzhar Zharkeshov brings extensive international experience across the energy industry, working in the U.S., Iraq, Russia, Scotland, Colombia, Oman, the UK, and Ukraine.





In 2019, he was appointed as the Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.





In 2022, he joined the QazaqGaz national company as the Board Chairman.