Senators have traveled to the regions and are providing assistance in flood control

Images | Akorda

Tell a friend

Dear compatriots!





I am addressing you in connection with the difficult situation with spring floods after heavy snowmelt.





A natural disaster has occurred, the likes of which has not been seen for many years.





This might be the biggest disaster in terms of its scale and impact in more than 80 years.





Due to the floods, a local emergency situation has been declared in ten regions of the country (Abay, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Ulytau regions).





Following my criticism and instructions, the Government has stepped up efforts to mitigate the impact of the floods and is taking appropriate measures.





A Republican Headquarters, headed by the Prime Minister, has been established.





Both the Head of the Government and his deputies, as well as the Minister for Emergency Situations, are visiting the affected regions.





All rescue operations on the ground are under my personal control.





All resources of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, along with the forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Guard, the Armed Forces. and the National Security Committee have been mobilized to combat the disaster.





Akimats (local executive bodies) of the affected regions are working around the clock, and tens of thousands of volunteers are assisting them on the ground.





The situation is difficult, but there is no need to despair, we will resolve this situation.





The main priority is to prevent human casualties.





Addressing the citizens affected by the floods, I want to state: none of you will be left without the state’s attention, all of you will receive financial and other necessary assistance, and all your material losses will be compensated.





We must learn all the lessons from these large-scale floods. There are many, starting from shortcomings in organizational measures for the prevention of natural disasters, a shortage of skilled water management workers, to our neglectful attitude towards nature.





The Government and local authorities should continue effective coordination of efforts to combat the floods.





Law and order must be ensured in the flooded areas.





On my order, the Ministry of Defense will send additional military units to combat the disaster.





I am instructing the Government to release the state material reserve and help the residents.





The government must also promptly develop an effective compensation mechanism for damages and explain it to all those affected. The amounts should be proportional to the damage incurred.





I instruct that deputy prime ministers are dispatched to the regions where the flood situation remains difficult to coordinate the work of the Government. They will stay there until the situation normalizes.





The Information Headquarters must continuously and comprehensively inform citizens about all measures taken by the State.





I appeal to the media, opinion leaders and bloggers: do not disseminate unverified information that contributes to panic.





In such a situation, actions aimed at consolidating the efforts of the authorities and society are of particular importance.





I ask citizens to trust only official sources of information.





I express my gratitude to the rescuers, police officers, volunteers and all concerned citizens involved in the fight against the natural disaster.





In this difficult moment for the country, the unity and cohesion of our society are more important than ever.





I am confident that together we will definitely overcome this natural disaster!