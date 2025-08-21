Simplifying the management process in the railway industry through digitalization in Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

At a Government session, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiev reported that five areas of digitalization are being implemented in Kazakhstan’s railway industry. The work covers the transition of public services to an electronic format, reengineering of business processes, creation of an innovative ecosystem, provision of passengers with satellite internet, and the introduction of an online transit tracking system, primeminister.kz reports.





This year, the register of public services in the industry has been expanded. A new service - the issuance of a safety certificate - was added. In total, more than 28,000 public services were provided over the year, of which 99% were delivered online.





In addition, the Ministry carried out a reengineering of the industry to improve the efficiency of transportation. Digital technologies are being introduced, such as a digital twin of the mainline network, artificial intelligence for transportation planning, video recognition of wagon numbers, and GPS trackers. These solutions will reduce the number of operational steps by 45% and make process management simpler and more transparent.





As part of the development of the innovation ecosystem, startups in the transportation sector are growing on the basis of Astana Hub. By the end of 2024, their revenue exceeded 4.5 billion tenge, with more than 400 jobs created. One of the key solutions is the multicode transportation automation platform, which helps reduce empty mileage by 10% and increase wagon turnover by 15%.





To improve the quality of passenger transportation, which is one of the priorities set by the Head of State, projects are being implemented to provide trains with high-speed internet.





JSC Passenger Transportation has completed testing of providing trains with wireless internet based on OneWeb satellite technology. Multimedia service equipment adapted to OneWeb satellites was used. The pilot project was implemented on Talgo trains No. 3/4 (Astana - Almaty) and No. 67/68 (Astana - Ust-Kamenogorsk). Data transfer speed is 100 Mbps," the minister noted.





A pilot project has also been launched using Starlink on a train running along the Astana - Borovoye route. After the pilot, the Ministry will consider scaling it up.





In accordance with the President’s instruction to strengthen the country’s transit potential, the Ministry is implementing the Transit information system to track shipments within the EAEU. The system, integrated with the information systems of all member states of the Union, will allow real-time monitoring of cargo and prevent "false transit" schemes. At the first stage, the system will cover about 6% of the entire cargo flow at seven external borders of Kazakhstan.