09.04.2024, 18:39 6051
Speaker of the Senate met with the delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
senate.parlam.kz
Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev met with a delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly headed by the Special Representative for Central Asia Farah Karimi. The parties discussed the prospects for further development of cooperation, including within the framework of international organizations, press service of the Senate reports.
Opening the meeting, Maulen Ashimbayev stressed that Kazakhstan considers the OSCE as an effective multilateral platform for decision-making on fundamental issues of security and cooperation.
The OSCE carries out an important mission of a "connecting bridge" between East and West, as it happened during the creation of the Organization. We are interested in further developing constructive cooperation with the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, which is our important political partner in the European space. Kazakh parliamentarians take an active part in the sessions of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the work of its committees and as part of observation missions", said Maulen Ashimbayev.
The Speaker of the Senate also drew attention to the fact that relations between the Central Asian states are steadily developing today in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance. The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays close attention to this issue. The parties also maintain a high level of cooperation in the region through Parliaments.
The trends towards regional convergence meet the national interests of our countries and contribute to the realization of the enormous economic and cultural potential of Central Asia. In 2022, the heads of state signed an Agreement on Friendship, Good-Neighborliness and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century. We are actively working within the framework of bilateral interparliamentary commissions for cooperation with Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In addition, we have created a new platform - the Interparliamentary Forum of Central Asian States. Last year, the first forum was held in Kazakhstan", the Chairman of the Chamber said.
At the same time, Maulen Ashimbayev familiarized the parliamentarians with the implementation of reforms carried out in Kazakhstan on the initiative of the President of the country.
In addition, topical issues of the Central Asian countries related to the state of ecology, climate change, transboundary rivers, problems in the fields of irrigation, rational use of water resources and other industries were discussed. In particular, special attention was paid to joint projects to restore the ecosystem of the Aral Sea and the legislative work of the Chamber in this direction.
Representatives of the OSCE PA, for their part, noted the importance of the transformations taking place in the political and socio-economic life of Kazakhstan, highly appreciating their results, and also expressed hope for further strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation.
relevant news
10.04.2024, 09:34 6321
Islamic ethos, values of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr are interwoven with Kazakh cultural heritage and traditions, President
Depositphotos
The Head of State congratulated the Muslims on Eid al-Fitr, Kazinform News Agency learnt form the Akorda press service.
In his congratulatory telegram the Head of State said, that in the Holy Month of Ramadan, believers pay great attention to common human values and sincerely strive for spiritual self-perfecting, offer a helping hand to the needy, and show regard to those around them. The good deeds made within the 30 days of Ramadan based on patience, firmness, and temperance reveal the true nature of Eid al-Fitr.
The President said the traditional religion of our ancestors calls on people for peace, charity and compassion, kindness and creation, and achievement of merited success through honorable work. All this contributes to strengthening the unity and prosperity of the whole nation.
Islamic ethos, values of the Holy Month of Ramadan, and Eid al-Fitr are harmoniously interwoven with Kazakh cultural heritage and traditions. This succession unites all people and contributes to building a fair society, the telegram reads.
In conclusion, the Head of State wished all peace and accord, happiness and well-being.
09.04.2024, 14:43 5916
Senators have traveled to the regions and are providing assistance in flood control
Senate deputies Alibek Nautiev and Shakarym Buktugutov are in East Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions, where they are engaged in providing assistance to fellow countrymen in flood control, press service of the Senate reports.
Alibek Nautiev got acquainted with the situation related to flood waters in Atyrau region. He is directly involved in the work of the emergency response headquarters. In addition, the deputy visited the districts of Taldykol, Saraishik, Tandai, Esmakhan, Gozdikara and Makhambet district.
The flood gusts on the Zhaiyk River coming from the territory of the West Kazakhstan region are very strong. Residents of settlements along the river are engaged in strengthening the shore and fighting the flood. There are 17 settlements along the Zhaiyk River in Makhambet district. Now our headquarters is implementing organizational measures to provide the necessary equipment and fuel. Flood control works are carried out in all settlements. However, additional equipment is still needed", Senator Nautiev said.
In turn, Deputy Shakarym Buktugutov is in the East Kazakhstan region to assist in flood control measures. In the Shemoikhinsky district, the deputy met with local residents and the leadership of the district and examined the main waterway of the district - the Ubu River. In the Glubokovsky district, he carefully studied the condition of the Belousovsky reservoir and the drainage system in the settlement, checking the readiness of the emergency service.
Significant work has already been carried out in the city of Ridder to clean riverbeds, streams and canals, which helped to avoid serious flooding. It is necessary to continue working in this direction as the second wave of snow and precipitation melting is coming. In this regard, it is necessary to strengthen the work on the prevention of flood control measures", the senator said.
09.04.2024, 09:39 10781
Over 3,000 people involved in flood control measures in North Kazakhstan region
primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov inspected work on strengthening dams in Petropavlovsk, designed to protect the city and neighbouring settlements from floods in case of overflow of the Yesil River, primeminister.kz reports.
In the villages of Teplichnoye and Kozhevennoye Head of the Government inspected the condition of protective embankments and heard a report on the work carried out after the floods of 2017. Currently, work is being carried out to strengthen the existing dams and increase their length and height, taking into account the increased water level in the Sergeevskoye reservoir. A total of 6 roadway openings were carried out on motorways to allow melt water to pass through. Alternative passage was provided, signs were put up and duty was organised. Since the beginning of the flood period 440 thousand m3 of water has been pumped out from the streets and backyards of settlements. More than 165 km of aryks have been cleaned, 2.7 km of canals have been widened and deepened.
On the spot Olzhas Bektenov also answered the questions of residents about the works and support measures for flood victims, thanked volunteers and experts for their assistance and support. Head of the Government noted that taking into account the additionally attracted forces and equipment it is necessary to accelerate the pace of work to strengthen the dams, including increasing the height.
Personnel and the National Guard are involved. The regiment will also be reinforced. The Ministry of Defence is connected, so there should be enough forces. Now we need to mobilise. The upcoming 2-3 days we need to work very tightly to prevent serious destruction. It is important not to hurt people," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
At the moment, 1432 employees of the Akimat, Department of Internal Affairs, units of the National Guard and private organisations, 1200 volunteers are involved in flood control measures. On behalf of the Prime Minister today arrived 300 servicemen of the Ministry of Defence. Thus, about 3000 people are involved in total.
The flood situation in North Kazakhstan region is under special control. First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar is working on site. Operational headquarters are functioning in round-the-clock mode.
08.04.2024, 13:36 10986
Olzhas Bektenov checks Astana counter-regulator: Situation remains stable
primeminister.kz
Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov with the Akims of Astana city Zhenis Kassymbek and Akmola region Marat Akhmetzhanov checked the current flood situation, primeminister.kz reports.
Checked the condition of Astana counter-regulator, designed for the passage of flood waters through the city of Astana and protection from possible flooding. In addition, the condition of Lake Maibalyk and Vyacheslav water reservoir was inspected.
At the Astana counter-regulator it was reported that water discharge is now 30 cubic metres per second. The inflow to the counter-regulator is 248 m³/s. It is planned to increase the discharge of the counter-regulator to 40 m³/s today.
According to the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, the situation is stable and is under control, there is no risk of flooding in Astana.
Olzhas Bektenov also reported on the situation at the Astana reservoir.
Water is discharged at a level of 400 m³/s, the volume of the reservoir is 409 million cubic metres. On Preobrazhensky knot the peak has passed, inflow on the river Nura to the knot goes on decrease: at the moment 1400 m³/s passes. At the moment there is systematic spreading of water masses along the mouth of the Nura River.
Akimats of Astana and Akmola region are working together to prevent flooding of neighbouring settlements and the city.
In the village of Taitobe, work is being completed to strengthen the embankment, which served as the main defence against flooding. This year, a new 1,200 metre long and 2.5 metre high levee was built to the existing 2,400 metre levee.
The operational headquarters monitors the flood situation in the cities of Astana, Kosshy and Taitobe village, taking into account forecasting based on the data of water releases from reservoirs.
08.04.2024, 11:33 23276
Governors of flood-hit regions report to President on current situation
Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Governors of flood affected Akmola, Aktobe, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions reported to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the current situation over phone, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.
The President was informed about the current flood situation and measures taken to restrain the natural disaster and liquidate its consequences.
At the President’s instruction, members of the Government led by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov left for the regions to ensure citizens’ safety and address their needs.
08.04.2024, 10:24 23586
Olzhas Bektenov holds Flood Defence Headquarters meeting in Atyrau
primeminister.kz
In Atyrau, an off-site meeting of the Republican Headquarters for coordination of flood control measures and elimination of flood consequences was held under the leadership of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. The leadership of ministries and regional akimats was connected in the videoconference mode, primeminister.kz reports.
Deputy Prime Ministers working in the regions until the stabilisation of the flood situation reported on the current situation on the ground. To date, the state of emergency remains in 10 regions: Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, as well as Abay and Ulytau. Currently, the area covered by snow is 15% in the country as a whole, and about 40% in the northern, eastern and central regions.
More than 12 thousand people, more than 800 units of equipment, about 400 units of water pumping and swimming means are involved in rescue operations. More than 70 thousand people have been evacuated from the emergency zones.
The meeting also heard the information of the Ministry of Agriculture. As a result of the measures taken in the flooded regions, more than 60 thousand heads of farm animals have been relocated to safe areas. At the same time, to prevent worsening of epizootic situation in the flooded areas, the Republican Anti-epizootic Unit of the Ministry together with regional Akimats are collecting and disposing of dead animals. To date, 1,013 heads have been utilised, including cattle -133 heads, 809 heads, horses - 64.
The situation with floods remains difficult. The President has set a task to ensure law and order in the flooded areas. The life support of towns and villages should be at an appropriate level. Residents must be provided with everything they need. I instruct you to strengthen control and prevent unreasonable increases in food prices. The facts should be suppressed. Work has now begun in a number of regions to compensate for damage and pay compensation. This work should be carried out as transparently as possible - without bureaucracy and promptly. No one should be left without help. Akims should keep the situation under special control. Communal enterprises and sanitary and epidemiological services have been transferred to a strengthened mode of work. It is necessary to provide all necessary services to the population qualitatively and smoothly," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
Prime Minister, Head of the Headquarters Olzhas Bektenov instructed:
- The Ministry of Healthcare to strengthen control over the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the flooded areas and, in particular, over the quality of drinking water;
- The Ministry of Agriculture should ensure the necessary veterinary control of domestic and wild animals, preventing the epizootic situation from worsening;
- The Ministry of Internal Affairs should take measures to ensure the safety of the evacuated population's property;
- Akimats should provide the population in the evacuation centres with everything they need, as well as work out the issue of their temporary accommodation for the period of reconstruction works.
The work continues. The flood situation in the country is under constant control of the Headquarters.
08.04.2024, 09:21 23741
Olzhas Bektenov checks flood situation in Kulsary and answers residents' questions
primeminister.kz
On the instructions of the Head of State, Olzhas Bektenov, Prime Minister, the Head of the Republican Headquarters for coordination of flood control measures and elimination of consequences of the flood period, checked the current situation in Atyrau region. The territory was overflighted, the progress of bank protection works was inspected, primeminister.kz reports.
Olzhas Bektenov talked to the residents of Kulsary city and answered the questions of the residents to strengthen the measures taken.
During the overflight inspected the condition of the rivers Zhaiyk and Zhem, where flooding is observed. The emergency regime of natural disaster of local scale remains in Zhylyoi and Kyzylkoginsk districts.
As of today, in Kyzylkoginsk district, the threats in the villages of Miyaly, Akkora, Zhangeldino, Zhaskairat and Kozdikara have been lifted.
Due to the rise in the level of the river Zhem from the side of the Wil district of Aktobe region, the city of Kulsary in Zhylyoi district was flooded. 28,551 people were evacuated. In the region, to reduce the water inflow, three undermining of the delta of the river Zhem, as well as undermining of artificial dams located along the river Zhem were carried out. This made it possible to redirect the river bed and ensure the unimpeded flow of water, increasing the carrying capacity of the flow towards the Caspian Sea and reducing the risks of flood inundation.
In turn, residents and volunteers are working to prevent flooding of the residential sector.
08.04.2024, 08:27 21516
Address of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in connection with the difficult situation due to floods
Akorda
Dear compatriots!
I am addressing you in connection with the difficult situation with spring floods after heavy snowmelt.
A natural disaster has occurred, the likes of which has not been seen for many years.
This might be the biggest disaster in terms of its scale and impact in more than 80 years.
Due to the floods, a local emergency situation has been declared in ten regions of the country (Abay, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and Ulytau regions).
Following my criticism and instructions, the Government has stepped up efforts to mitigate the impact of the floods and is taking appropriate measures.
A Republican Headquarters, headed by the Prime Minister, has been established.
Both the Head of the Government and his deputies, as well as the Minister for Emergency Situations, are visiting the affected regions.
All rescue operations on the ground are under my personal control.
All resources of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, along with the forces of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Guard, the Armed Forces. and the National Security Committee have been mobilized to combat the disaster.
Akimats (local executive bodies) of the affected regions are working around the clock, and tens of thousands of volunteers are assisting them on the ground.
The situation is difficult, but there is no need to despair, we will resolve this situation.
The main priority is to prevent human casualties.
Addressing the citizens affected by the floods, I want to state: none of you will be left without the state’s attention, all of you will receive financial and other necessary assistance, and all your material losses will be compensated.
We must learn all the lessons from these large-scale floods. There are many, starting from shortcomings in organizational measures for the prevention of natural disasters, a shortage of skilled water management workers, to our neglectful attitude towards nature.
The Government and local authorities should continue effective coordination of efforts to combat the floods.
Law and order must be ensured in the flooded areas.
On my order, the Ministry of Defense will send additional military units to combat the disaster.
I am instructing the Government to release the state material reserve and help the residents.
The government must also promptly develop an effective compensation mechanism for damages and explain it to all those affected. The amounts should be proportional to the damage incurred.
I instruct that deputy prime ministers are dispatched to the regions where the flood situation remains difficult to coordinate the work of the Government. They will stay there until the situation normalizes.
The Information Headquarters must continuously and comprehensively inform citizens about all measures taken by the State.
I appeal to the media, opinion leaders and bloggers: do not disseminate unverified information that contributes to panic.
In such a situation, actions aimed at consolidating the efforts of the authorities and society are of particular importance.
I ask citizens to trust only official sources of information.
I express my gratitude to the rescuers, police officers, volunteers and all concerned citizens involved in the fight against the natural disaster.
In this difficult moment for the country, the unity and cohesion of our society are more important than ever.
I am confident that together we will definitely overcome this natural disaster!
