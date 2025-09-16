15.09.2025, 08:11 8451
The President sent a congratulatory telegram to Pope Leo XIV
akorda.kz
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended heartfelt congratulations to Pope Leo XIV on his 70th birthday, noting that his dedicated service has significantly advanced reconciliation among nations, interreligious dialogue, and promoted tolerance, akorda.kz reports.
The President also confirmed Kazakhstan's readiness to further strengthen cooperation with the Holy See.
15.09.2025, 17:55 7226
Government adopts National Action Plan to implement President’s Address
The Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan has considered today the National Action Plan to implement President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State-of-the-Nation Address. The Government meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The Prime Minister noted that in the Address titled "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation," Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had instructed the Government to take a series of systematic measures to transition the country into a new phase of development.
The Government has been assigned specific objectives for the implementation of digital solutions and artificial intelligence into the economy, agricultural sector, logistics, and housing and utilities sector. We will take effective measures to fulfill the President’s strategic initiatives aimed at improving the investment climate, modernizing key industries, enhancing the efficiency of the state, and providing social security for those in need," Bektenov said.
According to him, it is necessary to ensure the country’s sustainable development through deep digital transformation, economic modernization, and human capital development.
15.09.2025, 13:04 7886
Kazakh President holds Security Council sitting on cybersecurity
akorda.kz
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a sitting of the Kazakh Security Council on cybersecurity and protection of people’s digital environment, Kazinform News Agency reports.
In his Address to the Nation, the President set a task to turn Kazakhstan into a fully digital country, which requires a package of comprehensive measures, including cybersecurity.
During the meeting, issues regarding modern cyber threats and methods of countering them, the protection of critical information infrastructure, the development of the cybersecurity industry, and the improvement of personnel training systems were discussed.
Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Zhaslan Madiyev and chairman of the National Security Committee Yermek Sagimbayev made reports.
The President emphasized the critical importance of fighting against cybercrime, particularly cyber fraud, and strengthening the competencies of government agencies involved in cybercrime investigations.
To note, the Head of State prioritized the protection of the personal data of the nationals of Kazakhstan and tightening accountability for data breaches. He stressed the need to strengthen preventive efforts among the population, aiming to widely explain the principles of safe and responsible behavior in the digital environment.
Following the sitting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to take measures to reduce strategic risks and tackle cybersecurity system issues.
15.09.2025, 09:15 8166
Kazakhstan to launch national water assessment system in 2026
The Kazakh Water Resources and Irrigation Ministry is drafting a national water assessment information system, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The system includes data on surface and underground waters, hydraulic structures, and other water management facilities. It is expected to use AI and satellite monitoring data in the future to determine the country’s water balance, assess the actual water needs of the economy and people, and analyze and monitor the use of water resources.
As a result, an integrated surface and groundwater resources accounting and management digital platform will be built to raise transparency and efficiency of water use through more precise forecasting and analysis, and help more efficiently tackle water shortage problems and emergency situations.
The development of the EDB-funded project is to be completed by the end of 2026.
12.09.2025, 15:25 41886
Kazakhstan recovers 850bn tenge in illegally acquired assets in two years
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Prosecutor General Berik Assylov on Friday, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Prosecutor General informed the Head of State that 55 criminal cases have been referred to the courts so far this year, resulting in convictions of 112 individuals. He added that 80 cases remain under investigation. Assylov said that the damages recovered in cases investigated by special prosecutors totaled 14.4 billion tenge.
In addition, the Head of State was presented with new approaches to tracing illicit income and the prospects for channeling such funds into the national economy. Assets worth 105 billion tenge have been seized in connection with criminal cases, including nearly 12 billion tenge in assets seized in drug-related cases through joint efforts of prosecutors and other law enforcement agencies.
Reporting on progress in asset recovery, Assylov said that during the past two years, assets worth 850 billion tenge have been recovered. These funds are being utilized to finance the construction of approximately 400 social and public infrastructure facilities across regions of the country, 60 of which have already been completed.
It was noted that, in line with the President’s Address to the Nation and push for proactive business support, the Office of the Prosecutor General is undergoing a rebranding. The new format will allow fostering a favorable investment climate and ensuring long-term protection of the rights of entrepreneurs and investors.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to continue efforts to uphold the rule of law in all areas and to reinforce the principle of Law and Order in society. The President also highlighted the importance of coordination among law enforcement and other government agencies in combating fraud, drug trafficking, domestic violence, vandalism, and in preventing unjustified criminal prosecution of businesses.
11.09.2025, 17:00 56326
Tokayev receives Chairman of Competition Protection and Development Agency to discuss economic liberalization
Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Thursday held a meeting with Chairman of the Agency for the Protection and Development of Competition Marat Omarov, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Omarov reported that in order to reduce the state’s share in the economy, a list of more than 450 enterprises with state participation was compiled for transfer to the competitive environment with the National Privatization Office involved.
According to him, as part of the country’s efforts to promote competition in key commodity markets, exchange activities have been brought into alignment with legislation and modern market trading conditions. The number of commodity exchanges operating in Kazakhstan has been reduced to 3 from 22 since the Agency took on the functions of state control in this area.
The Head of State was also informed about the plans of the Agency’s future plans.
Following the meeting, President Tokayev set a number of instructions to the Agency’s Chairman Marat Omarov, focusing on promoting competition in key economic sectors, investigations conducted by the Agency, as well as protection of interests of small- and medium-sized enterprises.
11.09.2025, 12:48 56936
Kazakhstan starts using Starlink in geological exploration sector
Depositphotos
Kazakhstan starts using Starlink satellite terminals to enhance communication capabilities in remote geological exploration zones, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction.
The Starlink kits have been installed at drilling rigs and field camps, enabling high-speed data transmission of large volumes of geological and geophysical data in online mode.
Additionally, a video stream from the site is transmitted to the control center of the geological cluster in the city of Zhezkazgan.
The integration of IoT sensors facilitates continuous monitoring of drilling parameters and equipment conditions, as well as supporting personnel and strengthening compliance with labour safety standards.
According to the Ministry, the integration of Starlink satellite terminals also ensures uninterrupted geological information flows, accelerates the pace of geological exploration, and enhances operational efficiency. The technology has become an integral component of Kazakhstan’s unified digital ecosystem for geological exploration.
10.09.2025, 15:39 75706
Kazakhstan and Qatar agree on regulating labor migration
The Kazakh Majilis ratified an intergovernmental Kazakhstan-Qatar Agreement on the regulation of employment of Kazakh workers in Qatar, Kazinform News Agency reports.
signed on February 14, 2024, during the Kazakh President’s visit to Qatar. It is purposed to ensure legal and social protection of the citizens of Kazakhstan in Qatar.
The following clear procedures are established for this purpose:
- Selection;
- Hiring of Kazakhstani citizens and determination of their rights when employed in Qatar.
An annex to the agreement defines the standard employment contract for hiring workers from Kazakhstan in Qatar. The employer is not permitted to make any changes to its provisions.
10.09.2025, 11:14 72866
Digital Headquarters has adopted a number of decisions to implement the President's Address
Depositphotos
Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, a meeting of the Digital Headquarters was held, primeminister.kz reports.
Attention was paid to the tasks set by the President in the Address to the People of Kazakhstan "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Their Solutions through Digital Transformation."
The Head of State has set the task of modernizing all sectors of the economy through the transition to a digital framework. Therefore, the implementation of AI must be aimed at achieving real results," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Following the meeting, a number of decisions were adopted aimed at creating a unified national digital system.
Government bodies were instructed:
- by November 15 of this year, to ensure the implementation of domestic startup solutions in priority areas of healthcare with corresponding amendments to regulatory legal acts;
- by December 20 of this year, to consolidate 7 fragmented information systems in the healthcare sector into 2 integrated systems based on the Qaztech platform;
- from December 1 of this year, to implement artificial intelligence technologies for the diagnostics of power and heat networks;
- by December 20 of this year, to ensure the functioning of the Sectoral Information Security Center in the country’s fuel and energy complex.
In the healthcare sector, amendments to regulatory acts, on the basis of which AI will be developed, will create conditions for the introduction of domestic innovative projects in medical institutions. These include AI assistants for doctors, functionality for early detection of oncological diseases, and others. By the end of this year, it is planned to integrate 7 information systems into 2. In total, 30 existing systems will be covered by similar work. As a result, duplicate systems will be consolidated, simplifying the work of medical personnel and reducing their workload.
In the energy sector, the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies and the use of drones for the diagnostics of power and heat networks will ensure a complete inspection of facilities in a short time with precise defect detection. For the inspection of urban infrastructure, it is planned to use special devices equipped with sensors to move through pipes and record the current state of the infrastructure from the inside. These measures are aimed at monitoring, timely response, forming a unified database of defects and repair plans with a degree of criticality. The introduction of AI will also reduce labor costs and help ensure stable energy supply and passage of the heating season.
The creation of the Sectoral Information Security Center will strengthen cybersecurity measures in the energy system. The center’s specialists will develop new requirements for energy facilities, taking into account their specifics, to ensure the information security of the sector.
