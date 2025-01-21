This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev briefed on key areas of justice authorities’ activities
Kazakh President sets tasks to NSC Chairman Yermek Sagimbayev
Over 12 mln in Kazakhstan to gain access to natural gas in 2025
Ministry of Agriculture: Potato stocks sufficient to fully cover domestic demand
Draft fiscal reforms discussed with experts
The year 2025 will not be easy for Kazakhstan. We will have to adopt long overdue reforms that were postponed in previous years. These include bringing prices to a market state so that the state can continue to fulfil its social obligations. Unfortunately, we need to adopt a number of unpopular reforms to improve the situation with taxes, improve their administration, and perhaps even revise rates. Most importantly, we need to do this not even to save the National Fund, but to ensure that the economy continues to be a market economy. The new tax code, some of the proposals to which we have discussed today, will soon be available to the public. I urge everyone to express their opinion," Rassul Rysmambetov, Chairman of the Board of the NAC Analytica CF (NU), said.
Today we talked about the new Tax Code, which is being prepared by the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The discussion focused on the many proposed changes. The Tax Code under consideration now, first of all, is very important for the future of our country. Of course, there are many proposals, for example, to improve tax administration, increase or decrease tax rates, etc. In this regard, we need solutions that will improve the future of our nation. This is the importance of such meetings as today," economist Galymzhan Aitkazin emphasised.
Measures to prepare for IX Asian Winter Games considered by Government
All sports facilities should remain accessible to the general public. This will increase the number of people engaged in sports, as well as favourably affect the development of business in the service sector around these facilities. Akimats and businesses need to work more actively in this direction. Only in this way we can count on mass participation, and this will have a multiplier effect for business and settlements around such sports and tourist facilities," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
The Head of State has set clear objectives for high-performance sports. At the same time, the choice of sports should have a scientific basis and be based on our country specifics. The solution of this issue should also streamline the activities of sports federations, their work at the international, republican and local levels. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports together with local executive bodies should take measures to develop children's and youth sports, create and support sports schools and sections. We need to intensify work on the development of sports medicine. We must all work to improve the competitiveness of Kazakhstani sport," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.
UAE is a key partner of Kazakhstan in Arab world, says Tokayev
New Ambassador of Austria Presented Copies of Credentials
Kazakhstan Railways pilots OneWeb internet
