04.06.2025
Tokayev hails Kazakhstanis’ contribution to progressive development of the country
Kazakhstan is to mark 30 years since the adoption of its Constitution this year, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during the flag raising ceremony in Astana, Akorda reports.
The main law establishes the core principles, shaping our society. Guided by the values of the Constitution, we uphold the law and order as well as pursue large-scale transformations, said Tokayev.
Hailing each Kazakhstani’s contribution to the country’s progressive development, President Tokayev highlighted that "a turquoise passport, shared aspirations and unwavering faith in reforms’ creative force are the key unifying elements of the nation".
Our only path and goal are to build a Just, Safe and Clean Kazakhstan, said Tokayev.
Then, the Kazakh President delivered his message to military graduates, presenting them with rank straps.
The event was attended by heads of government agencies, Parliament deputies, members of the Ulttyq Qurultay, holders of Hero of Kazakhstan and Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan titles, cadets of the top military education facilities and their family members.
04.06.2025
Kazakhstan announces amnesty ahead of 30th anniversary of Constitution
The lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament is discussing the bill "On amnesty on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan," Kazinform News Agency reports.
Snezhanna Imasheva, member of the Majilis Committee for Legislation and Judicial Reform, says that the draft law was developed by deputies for the purpose of humanization of criminal policy, and in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
It is offered to release the persons convicted for the crimes which do not pose serious threat to state security and citizens, including from vulnerable groups: women with underage children, pregnant women, veterans and disabled veterans of the Great Patriotic War and equal-status persons, pensioners, disabled people and others," she said.
Majiliswoman Unzila Shapak announced potential number of persons subject to amnesty.
According to her, 4,100 people will be released. By preliminary calculations, some 632 convicts will be released from correctional facilities. Another 3,500 people will be excluded from the probation control lists. For 5,400 inmates and 5,500 people registered by the probation service, the unserved term of punishment will be reduced. In general, the reduction of term will affect 11,000 people, she added.
In her words, 833 women will be subject to amnesty. 109 of them will be released, while sentences of 724 will be reduced.
03.06.2025
President tasks Labour Ministry to improve targeted assistance efficiency
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Minister of Labor and Social Protection Svetlana Zhakupova, who reported on the current situation and plans to develop the country’s socio-economic sector, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
According to her, as of 1 May, 157,800 jobseekers in Kazakhstan were provided with employment promotion measures and 143,200 of them were employed.
More than 232,000 people received targeted social assistance since the year beginning.
The President was informed about the measures taken to ensure labor safety and labour rights protection. As a result, the occupational injury rate decreased by 17% in the first quarter of 2025, and the number of fatal accidents decreased by 5% compared to the same period last year.
An automated system for identifying, assessing and preventing occupational risks, as well as a mechanism for declaring labour relations are being introduced.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the progress of implementation of the Innovation Project Navigator, designed to improve the efficiency of public investment and quality job planning.
Svetlana Zhakupova also reported on digitalization of social support processes. In particular, she presented the Concept of application of a scoring model to assess the socio-economic sustainability and vulnerability of households. Its implementation will make it possible to redistribute resources in favor of truly needy citizens and increase the targeting of the support measures provided.
At the end of the meeting, the Head of State entrusted the minister with further improvement of social policy, advancing efficiency of targeted assistance, expansion of measures of employment formalization and improvement of digitalization in social and labour sector.
03.06.2025
Kazakhstan developing uniform guidance for departmental awards
A meeting of the Republican Commission on state symbols and heraldry of departmental and others, equated awards took place under the chairmanship of Kazakh State Counselor Erlan Karin, Akorda reports.
The meeting focused on the Head of State’s task to develop the uniform guidance for and a list of departmental awards given during the fourth meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay.
The country’s Culture and Information Ministry briefed about the ongoing work on enhancing the value of departmental awards as well as their use; presented ways to optimize and systemize them.
Following the meeting, State Counselor Karin gave a number of instructions on further improvement of the field of departmental awards.
02.06.2025
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on 70 years since establishment of Baikonur Cosmodrome
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of 70 years since Baikonur Cosmodrome was established, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Kazakh leader offered his greetings on the occasion of 70 years since the establishment of Baikonur Cosmodrome - "the world’s oldest space port and the cradle of world cosmonautics".
It’s from Baikonur Cosmodrome the world's first artificial Earth satellite, which began the era of space exploration, was launched in 1957. A few years later in 1961, cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin embarked on the first human journey into space from here, said Tokayev.
The Head of State said: "Since then, thousands of satellites and tens of manned missions have been launched from Baikonur. Many prominent scholars, designers and engineers worked here".
Tokayev noted "It’s a special kind of pride that the world’s largest space harbor is located on Kazakhstani soil. It’s from Baikonur, Kazakhstani astronauts Toktar Aubakirov, Talgat Mussabayev and Aidyn Aimbetov flew into space".
Kazakhstan actively participates in international space exploration. Baikonur Cosmodrome is a good example of a long-term strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia, based on friendship, good-neighborliness and mutual benefit, said Tokayev.
The President said "Over the past decades, Kazakhstan has implemented a number of large-scale space projects, contributing to its national economy".
Kazakhstan seeks to turn Baikonur into a center for international cooperation, scientific exchange as well as a tourist and educational destination, he said, adding that "more opportunities are yet to be seized, once the country expands into new space service markets, creates conditions for young engineers, designer and scholars".
President Tokayev expressed his confidence that Baikonur Cosmodrome will continue to serve as a starting point for great discoveries and a source of new generation innovations.
30.05.2025
Kazakhstan to unveil Cultural Center in Beijing in 2025
Kazakhstan’s Cultural Center will open in Beijing in 2025, Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Yevgeni Kochetov told the symposium on public administration and humanitarian exchanges between China and Central Asia 2025, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He added opening of the center is a part of high-level agreements achieved between Kazakhstan and China.
The Vice Minister said China is a reliable friend, ally and strategic partner of Kazakhstan. The centuries-long friendship, common spiritual values and strong traditions of cooperation unite the two countries.
An initiative of the Heads of State on establishing cultural centers in the capitals of the two nations gave an additional impetus to bilateral cooperation. This year, the Cultural Centre of the Republic of Kazakhstan will open its doors in Beijing, China.
Kazakhstan also expressed readiness to contribute to unveiling the Chinese Cultural Centre in Astana.
He also outlined growing cooperation in the sphere of mass media. Kazakhstani TV channels collaborate with Chinese, including Xinhua, the leading news agency, and The People's Daily.
We are ready to expand partnership, are always open for dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation," he added.
30.05.2025
Olzhas Bektenov Discusses Trade and Economic Cooperation with Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev, who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Astana International Forum, primeminister.kz reports.
The discussion focused on the implementation of high-level agreements and on ways to further expand cooperation among OTS member states. The Organization has introduced new formats of engagement and is actively working across various sectors such as social policy, environmental protection, industry, science, technology, and innovation.
Special attention was given to boosting trade and economic collaboration and diversifying the structure of mutual trade flows. In 2024, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with OTS member countries amounted to $11.4 billion. However, both parties noted that the existing potential far exceeds current figures. In this context, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan initiated the development of a dedicated document aimed at further strengthening trade relations.
The meeting also addressed humanitarian initiatives. Aktau has been designated as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World, while starting from June of this year, Almaty will serve as the Youth Capital of the OTS. A number of events are planned to preserve and promote Turkic culture and historical heritage.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to actively support the further development of effective and mutually beneficial cooperation.
29.05.2025
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani Discuss Prospects for Deepened Cooperation and Joint Projects
Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov met with World Bank Vice President Antonella Bassani, who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in the Astana International Forum, primeminister.kz reports.
The meeting focused on the progress of joint projects and identified priority areas for bilateral cooperation.
The two sides discussed prospects for expanding collaboration within the framework of infrastructure modernization.
At present, under the instructions of our President, active work is underway to modernize infrastructure, including improvements to the energy and utilities sectors. In this context, the Government approved last year the National Project on ‘Modernization of the Energy and Utilities Sectors.’ We hope for fruitful cooperation with you in terms of expertise and access to new technologies for the modernization of energy infrastructure, water supply networks, and water facilities," Olzhas Bektenov stated.
Specifically, the Bank can introduce best international practices to support government agencies in optimizing design processes, including innovative technologies, implementing economically efficient investments with minimal operating costs, and addressing environmental challenges.
The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of cooperation on transboundary water projects.
Attention was also given to the implementation of a large-scale program to develop road, rail, and logistics infrastructure.
Kazakhstan is aiming to increase the length, quality, capacity, and environmental sustainability of its roads and railways. Particular importance is therefore placed on joint efforts in projects such as the Karaganda-Zhezkazgan highway, the Almaty bypass road, and the Darbaza-Maktaaral railway line. The importance of increasing the share of Kazakhstani companies involved in the implementation of joint projects was also underlined.
In addition, the meeting highlighted the results of the first phase of the project to restore the northern part of the Aral Sea.
Cooperation in the fields of digitalization and artificial intelligence was also discussed.
Antonella Bassani expressed the World Bank’s readiness to expand cooperation and supported the projects outlined by Kazakhstan, noting interest in continued progress in these areas.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to further expanding the partnership and implementing new joint initiatives. According to the World Bank, a total of 48 projects worth $8 billion were implemented from 1992 to 2024 as part of this cooperation.
29.05.2025
We are meeting at a time of deep global uncertainty - President Tokayev to AIF 2025 participants
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is addressing the participants at the plenary session of 2025 Astana International Forum ongoing at the Congress Centre, Kazinform News Agency reports.
It's a great honor for me to welcome the participants of the Astana International Forum 2025. We are pleased to welcome our friends and colleagues representing governments, diplomatic, business and academic communities," the President said.
He expressed his special gratitude to President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Alain Berset, former Secretary General of the UN Ban Ki-moon, heads of the UN system organizations and other honorable guests.
We have high hopes on a fruitful exchange of opinions on global economy issues, regional cooperation and other topical issues of international agenda. We are meeting at a time of deep global uncertainty. One might be inclined to name this moment as a turning point in global affairs. Let’s leave such formulations to historians. What is much more important is what our answer will be. We have to make a choice in the decisions we take, and in the values we defend," the Kazakh President said.
