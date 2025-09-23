This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Tokayev met with Amit Sevak, President and CEO of Educational Testing Service
Kazakhstan Calls to Uphold International Humanitarian Law
President of Kazakhstan held a meeting with the leadership of the Smithsonian Institution
Dossayev appointed Deputy Chief of President’s Executive Office
Kazakh President to pay working visit to the U.S.
Kazakhstan ratifies protocol on Baiterek space rocket complex construction at Baikonur
President Tokayev awards 2025 World Boxing Championships winners
Our young men and women proved that they are truly the strongest in the homeland of boxing," Tokayev said commending the athletes for their dedication and years of hard work.
Sanzhar Tashkenbay and Mahmud Sabyrkhan became two-time world champions. Torekhan Sabyrkhan and Aibek Oralbay delighted all fans with their outstanding skills. The women's boxing team also demonstrated the highest level of training. Alua Balkibekova, Aida Abikeyeva and Natalya Bogdanova climbed to the top step of the podium, winning gold medals. Nazym Kyzaibay was the first to enter the ring and paved the way for our country's victories. Victoria Grafeyeva and Eldana Talipova won bronze medals. I express my sincere gratitude to all of you. I would like to express my special gratitude to the coaches, led by Kairat Sazhanov and Yeldos Saidali, as well as other professionals", said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supports key initiatives of Religious Leaders' Congress
Over the course of two days, you have reached a common understanding of the Congress's future agenda and key areas of work, which were outlined in the joint final Declaration," the President said. "I call on all forum participants, including Goodwill Ambassadors, to actively promote the ideas of this Declaration. I fully support your recommendations to the Congress Secretariat, which include developing a document on the role of religious leaders in combating climate change, as well as universal principles for the responsible use of artificial intelligence from spiritual and humanistic perspectives. I want to particularly note the session organized in partnership with the UN Alliance of Civilizations."
Hosting such an event in Kazakhstan is indicative of the great importance of the Central Asian region in these matters. The Forum of Young Religious Leaders demonstrated that the new generation is committed to continuity and the path of dialogue and mutual understanding. This means that peace has a future. The expert roundtable showcased the importance of synergizing scientific and religious knowledge for a better understanding of the potential of spiritual diplomacy. I deem it necessary to strengthen this area as an essential component of broad international cooperation. The Congress discussed the idea of a unified, neutral, and non-politicized voice of religious leaders for peaceful coexistence. It can become a significant contribution to forming a new, more sustainable and just world order," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.
New deputy of Kazakhstan's financial market regulator named
By order of the Head of State, Dauren Niyazbekovich Salimbayev has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement says.
