Tokayev met with Amit Sevak, President and CEO of Educational Testing Service

During the meeting, the Head of State emphasized ETS’s leading position in the field of educational testing and knowledge assessment, akorda.kz reports.





President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is interested in studying and applying the company’s expertise within the country’s education system.





For his part, Amit Sevak informed Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the company’s plans to expand its international presence.





Each year, ETS develops and administers more than 50 million tests in 180 countries worldwide and offers adaptive solutions for national education systems.