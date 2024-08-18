Tokayev presented with housing and social facility construction plans in Kosshy

Images | Akorda

As part of his working trip to Akmola region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented with the infrastructure development plan of Kosshy town, Akorda reports.





According to mayor Gaidar Kassenov, the number of people residing in Kosshy has reached 110 thousand people since the town received a republican importance status in 2021.





The town’s general layout envisages construction of 1.5 million square meters of housing and 45 social facilities.





In Kosshy town, three schools have been commissioned in the past two years as well as construction of one more school nears completion. Under the Comfortable School project, three more schools as well as two kindergartens are slated for construction in years to come.





There are one public clinic and two clinics under the public private partnership program in the town.





As the mayor said, a 300-bed general hospital with a clinic for 1,000 visits per shift with oncology, neurology and delivery departments is under construction at the expense of private investments. It is expected the health facility will serve the neighboring districts as well.





The Alan sports and recreation center hosting a swimming pool, gym, sports hall for adults as well as children was commissioned in Kosshy in May this year.





The Head of State was briefed that the public cultural and sports center set to be commissioned next year will boast an interactive education office, sports hall, tennis court, football field basketball and volleyball courts as well as a cinema, exhibition hall, library, lecture hall and amphitheater.





Highlighting the dynamic development of Kosshy town, President Tokayev instructed the governor of the region to pay special attention to the modernization of the engineering and communal infrastructure and ensure gas pipeline connection in the town.





Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited a school-gymnasium in Kosshy town.